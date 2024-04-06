Jung Hoo Lee Could Be MLB’s Equivalent of Jalen Brunson

Okay, relax, this is probably only the — and we’re being conservative here, mind you — 5th-most ridiculous sports take you’ve read in the last week. It’s certainly not even close to the craziest thing this very website has produced. But unlike those neanderthal takes, this is one that will age well: Jung Hoo Lee is going to be a superstar equivalent to the level of Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.

Not necessarily in terms of overall fame, but vibes. And aren’t vibes, really, what this is all about?

I’ve made NBA comparisons before on this very website, so please have faith that the plane carrying this take well be landed swiftly and with the intensive care of a kangaroo holding its little baby child in that weird body pouch of theirs.

Initially Viewed as Overpaid

This past offseason, Jung Hoo Lee surprised some by inking a six-year, $113 million dollar deal with the San Francisco Giants. The surprise comes not just because he’d spent his entire career up to that point in the KBO and never seeing one MLB pitch come his way, but also because he hadn’t shown signs of being a power hitter.