Chicago White Sox Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

Dylan Cease entered the year as the clear ace of the staff but regressed significantly from his Cy Young runner-up 2022 season with troubling metrics, especially in the first half of the season. He finished the year with a 4.58 ERA and a 27.3% strikeout rate, after finishing the year prior with a 2.20 ERA and a strikeout over 30% in each of the past two seasons.

There is no doubt that Cease has some of the best stuff in the game despite a down year and his FIP of 3.72 indicates that he was unlucky. Teams probably witnessed regression partially due to the nature of the roster around him that was one of the worst in baseball.

Cease is still just 27 years old with arm upside that can result in him being one of the better pitchers in baseball any given year. With two years of team control left, the White Sox face an incredibly precarious situation when it comes to their ace.

Cease’s name was the biggest aside from Shohei Ohtani floated at the 2023 trade deadline and he’ll be up there once again this winter.

The White Sox will under no circumstances sell low on Cease based on 2023 performance and while they may not receive what they would have after 2022, they will expect a huge package. With the current status of pitching around the league, plenty of teams would love a pitcher with elite stuff and clear durability over the past few years.

While we may not see 2022-type production, here are reasons why I'm confident Dylan Cease will be much better in 2024:



3.72 FIP compared to 4.58 ERA

Whiff rate > 30%

Slider whiff rate up over 10% from April to Sept

Fastball movement profile remained the same

Lowest barrel rate… — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) November 2, 2023

Realistically, Cease’s trade value is probably that of a 3.3-3.5 ERA pitcher with two years of team control. In essence, somewhere between his 2022 and 2023 seasons. While the White Sox would love to keep Cease as part of their future contention core, he may be out of the door before the team is ready to seriously contend.

Despite not having much of any pitching depth, it’s seriously worth considering moving Cease whether it be in the offseason or at the deadline in order to maximize his value with him under contract still for the 2025 season. Teams looking to acquire a front-end pitcher won’t be able to do much better than two years of Cease via the trade market.

The best option for the White Sox may be to wait for the signings of the trio of top starting pitchers on the market. Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, and Jordan Montgomery are all likely to receive five or more year contracts in free agency this year but teams hoping to contend that fail to sign one of the three will be heavily pursuing arms through trade.

A deal for Cease would require at least two high-end prospects and the White Sox will certainly not settle for a package lesser than the price they have established.

Whether Cease remains in town or not, the rest of the rotation needs to be figured out one way or another as the team waits for all of their young pitchers to make their way to the MLB level.

The most consistent starter when healthy this season was Mike Clevinger who was brought in last season on a one-year deal with a mutual option for the upcoming season. The White Sox should opt to pick up his $12 million option but Clevinger may opt out in the hope of signing a longer deal in free agency after a strong season in which he finished with a 3.77 ERA across 131.0 innings pitched.

From a baseball perspective, the White Sox should try to retain Clevinger purely due to his consistency and the lack of any other stable rotation options behind Cease. Simply put, they would at least go into the season with two certain starters with Clevinger as opposed to just one (or none if Cease were traded) if he were to depart in free agency.

One of the more frustrating players last season, in one of the most frustrating seasons in franchise history, was Michael Kopech. The secondary piece of the Chris Sale trade alongside Yoan Moncada was expected to be a flamethrowing starter with stuff that could mow hitters.

Kopech’s trajectory has been so upsetting given that he has flashed little amounts of everything fans once expected him to be but has never been able to string it together.

After a 2021 season in which he was utilized as a “Swiss Army Knife” out of the bullpen, the hope was that a transition to a starting role would be smooth. In that 2021 season, Kopech finished with a 3.50 ERA but had a 2.83 xERA and an excellent 36.1% strikeout rate. His whiff rate, expected metrics, and almost everything in between showed a pitcher ready to be a star.

He was able to put up solid surface-level numbers in his first season in the rotation in 2022 with a 3.54 ERA across 25 games but his velocity, command, and effectiveness were down a clear notch. His walk rate rose to over 10% and his fastball velocity was down over two mph from the year prior.

Everything fell off the rails in 2023 as Kopech finished this season with one of the worst walk rates in all of baseball and was unable to garner any chase like he used to. I’m going to refrain from diving too deeply into the metrics here, but Kopech was simply not a MLB level starting pitcher for much of the season.

Today's pitching matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field:



George Kirby vs Michael Kopech



93 pitchers have tossed 100+ innings this season



Kirby: 0.84 walks per 9 IP (1st)

Kopech: 5.90 walks per 9 IP (93rd) — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 23, 2023

With that said, he still had his moments with flashes of upside like in a two-start stretch of 15 innings in late May where he allowed just three hits and struck out 19.

It’s hard to tell at times, but this is a pitcher that was considered one of the brightest young arms in the game during his entire journey to the league. The White Sox and pitching coach Ethan Katz have gone on record saying that Kopech is still viewed as a stater for this team, but I’m not sure that should be the route taken with him.

In my eyes, a move to the bullpen or a trade to another team would be best for Kopech and the team at this stage. His stuff and velocity could come out much more often out of the bullpen where he thrived previously. I also think there are still pitching-needy teams out there that would take a chance on the former top prospect and he could be leveraged to fill a gap in right field or add prospect capital.

There is a chance that all three of the aforementioned arms begin the season with the team but I’m only banking on one and potentially two at the most. This leaves a minimum of three rotation spots to address. All of the internal options are nothing more than placeholders and shouldn’t be the primary plan for the spots.

Jesse Scholtens and Touki Toussaint ate innings when called upon in 2023, but neither showed anything that should earn them a rotation spot.

Deivi Garcia and Luis Patiño couldn’t get their careers on tracks with their initial organizations and neither were particularly impressive in limited action down the stretch. There’s a chance any of these pitchers could play depth or long relief roles for the team, but multiple additions and/or changes have to be made within the starting staff.

A range of minor league pitchers could factor into the plans for 2024 at some point, but there is only one who can be factored into decisions regarding the Opening Day Rotation the way I see it.

Nick Nastrini, acquired from the Dodgers in the Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly trade, has a real shot to crank the roster out of Spring Training. His stuff can play at any level of baseball and he continued to show improved command of his offerings down the stretch in Triple-A.

Nastrini has one of the best fastball and slider combinations of any pitching prospect right now and has increased the feel and usage of his changeup and curveball in the past year. I recently interviewed Nastrini and he is one of the most mentally locked in players I have gotten to speak with and has a clearly defined goal of impacting the Major League team this year.

Whether or not he cracks the roster, Nastrini will be starting games in Chicago early in the season. The only scenario where it feels logical to having the rotation open with someone like Scholtens or Toussaint in it is under the premise that Nastrini will quickly take the spot if he isn’t quite ready yet on Opening Day. If he can work toward reducing his walk rate, Nastrini could turn in a season along the lines of Cease’s first full season with the team in 2020.

This is the exact type of slider that Nastrini is working on right now.



Absolutely filthy if he’s able to find this depth regularly moving forward pic.twitter.com/s1wQu4DHAa — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) August 17, 2023

Other young arms to keep an eye on later in the season are Cristian Mena and Jonathan Cannon who are both in the top-half of the top 30 system prospects. Mena is extremely young but got his first taste of Triple-A in September while Cannon was a 2022 draft pick but has a high floor at an advanced age which could continue to accerlate his timeline.

The free agency market for starting pitchers is fascinating and is going to be extremely competitive. Three big-time arms in Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, and Jordan Montgomery headline the group and will all likely earn contracts over $100 million which all but counts the White Sox out.

Sonny Gray is going to get a shorter-term deal but could approach the yearly value of those three after a huge year. Japanese superstar Yoshinobu Yamamoto slides into that group as well and could potentially earn the biggest deal of any pitcher.

Beyond those five, a solid core of veteran pitchers follows led by players such as Eduardo Rodriguez. He’s one of the most popular names among White Sox fans and would probably be just around the best pitcher that the organization could viably attain. Veteran pitchers like Alex Cobb, Michael Wacha, or Michael Lorenzen could help provide stability for a short period of time as the White Sox await their farm system pitchers.

The other side of the pitching market is filled with a bunch of reclamation projects in which the White Sox at their current status should be pursuing. I know that fans don’t want to hear about signing pitchers who were not productive last season because that feels like more of the same, but there’s a reason that buying low is such an overused concept in professional sports.

Players like Jack Flaherty, Luis Serverino, Tyler Mahle, Sean Manaea, Andrew Heaney, Frankie Montas, and yes Lucas Giolito are all pitchers that been middle of the rotation arms but didn’t perform to that level in 2023. The White Sox have to fill out the rotation and that creates a perfect opportunity to take a swing at some bounce back candidates just like they did with Clevinger last offseason.

If any of these pitchers return to their former form, it then provides a chance to either cash in at the trade deadline for more youth or extend any of them for the foreseeable future. Signing any of these pitchers to a short team deal with potential team options would be the ideal situation for the White Sox with very minimal risk as poor performance by them this season would not change much for a team that is building toward the future.

Another fun idea to watch is 27-year-old Cuban star Yariel Rodriguez who is friends with Luis Robert and could consider the White Sox given the organization’s history of success with Cuban players.

Let me try to summarize some of the essay I just put onto paper about this starting rotation to provide a more concise idea of the direction that makes sense for the team right now.

I expect Dylan Cease to at least start the year with the team as few teams are going to willing to part with assets needed to match his price tag. Mike Clevinger is likely to test the market after a strong season as he looks to cash in on one more multi-year contract before it may be too late. Michael Kopech should probably move to the bullpen or be traded this winter, but either way should not be simply pencilled into the rotation.

That leaves the current rotation as Dylan Cease, Nick Nastrini (or a placeholder for a month until he’s ready), and three vacancies. The optimal situation that I see is bringing in one piece that could hopefully be a piece of the rotation for a handful of years in addition to multiple riskier options on short deals and possibly a trustworthy veteran.

The direction taken to address the rotation could define the entire offseason for the White Sox as they have to find a way to put out a group of starters that can at the very least help the team play meaningful games in a growth year. They cannot enter the season with a rotation featuring Kopech, Scholtens, and Toussaint while trying to establish a winning culture under the new regime.

Three pitchers should be added at a minimum with the aim of at least one being a piece that can stick around for the new era of White Sox baseball. The most exciting factor to watch will be the development of Nastrini and eventually Mena as the organization envisions both of them being legit starters for 2025 and beyond.

Bullpen

2024 Internal MLB Options: Gregory Santos, Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet, Jimmy Lambert, Tanner Banks, Lane Ramsey, Sammy Peralta, Declan Cronin, Matt Foster

MiLB Options: Jordan Leasure, Frasier Ellard, Andrew Perez, Tristan Stivors, Gil Luna

Free Agent/Trade Targets: Jakob Junis, Joe Jimenez, Chris Stratton, Jordan Hicks, Michael Fulmer, Brent Suter, Ryne Stanek, Shintaro Fujinami, Andrew Chafin, Buck Farmer

Trade Away Candidates: Aaron Bummer

The White Sox shipped away many of their veteran bullpen arms in a trade deadline that saw them move half of their active pitchers once the season was fully lost. Gregory Santos established himself a late-inning option with a filthy sinker to build around in the bullpen but few others were able to produce at even an average rate out of the bullpen.

Aaron Bummer’s regression was frustrating but he’s the 2023 king of disparity between his actual and expected numbers. He could be appealing to teams seeking a left-handed reliever as his groundball rate was still excellent this season even though he finished with an ERA over six, a career-worst mark. However, he’s on a team-friendly deal for three more years and is one of the stable pieces of the relief unit.

Garrett Crochet just needs to get innings under his belt as injuries have completely derailed his once highly-promising young career. He could be a force late in games alongside Santos if he can get back to what he was doing well in 2021. He’ll be around for the whole season in the bullpen.

Aside from those three, there are really no other guaranteed arms that will be in the bullpen. Much like Nastrini, fellow former Dodger Jordan Leasure looks to be near league-ready and is dominating the Arizona Fall League right now. He appears to be on track to start the year in the Major League bullpen and will be up quickly if not.

Get to know #WhiteSox prospect Jordan Leasure who was acquired this summer on my latest @FutureSox prospect interview!



The flame throwing reliever talked all about his pitching, the AFL, and his goal for next year👀 pic.twitter.com/iiOW8cwbGM — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) October 25, 2023

The rest of the bullpen should be approached with the framework of last year’s Keynan Middleton deal as the team should sign multiple affordable veterans to one-year deals. The volatility of relief pitchers has become very obvious through signings like Joe Kelly that allocated a lot of money to the position that changes the most frequently.

Spending a decent portion on a younger relief arm like Jordan Hicks or Shintaro Fujinami wouldn’t hurt assuming the team isn’t investing in large contracts this offseason. But the rest of the pitchers filling out the bullpen should be veterans that can flipped at the deadline if they turn in a good first half. The worst case scenario with such deals is letting go of such players after the season while the upside is turning them into a solid prospect like Juan Carela who is a top 30 team prospect after being acquired for Middleton’s initially non-guarenteed contract.

The team should look to add multiple pitchers listed above that are in the latter-half of their career but could produce at a high-level any given season.

Outlook

Whew, that was a lot and I commend and appreciate everyone that made it through that roster breakdown. The White Sox are facing one of the toughest offseasons in baseball under new management with a need to establish a positive culture while crafting a core roster that can work toward a future that involves winning in Chicago.

Focusing on contending in 2024 does not make sense but there has to be steps taken to at least compete in games more frequently and build said “culture” on the South Side. Adding a mixture of pieces that can become foundational players in addition to veterans that can be used for trade capital during the season is the best blend of both worlds in my opinion.

The organization has to find a way to address their catching situation, second base, right field, and pitching to trend in the right direction. The other huge task is determining which members of the past rebuild core can remain with the organization and which need to moved to reset the energy surrounding the team.

With huge decisions to be made up and down the roster, this is a challenging time to be a White Sox supporter. I encourage everyone to look toward the future with a vastly improved farm system that should start to make waves this year at the MLB level. It’s going to take some time, but there is a path to a successful team even if it’s not going to be this year.