Sonny Gray Was the Signing the Cardinals Needed To Make

There was no question that the St. Louis Cardinals needed starting pitching this winter. They were linked to just about every top arm on the market heading into the offseason – Aaron Nola, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Sonny Gray, etc. – and it seemed all but certain they would sign at least one.

After all, the Cardinals’ rotation lost an MLB-leading 27 games following the trade deadline this past summer, pitching to a 5.86 ERA and the second-lowest strikeout rate in the sport. Only two starters on their roster were good candidates for the 2024 rotation: Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz. Clearly, they needed help.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak stressed this point midseason, suggesting the team would add three new starting pitchers during the offseason. However, he qualified that statement after the season ended, telling reporters, “I think we definitely need to try to find two [starters] and then maybe we find someone that can maybe split roles or something.”

The Cardinals Needed an Ace

When St. Louis burst out of the offseason gate to sign Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, fans began to grow concerned. After all, neither Gibson nor Lynn is a “split roles” kind of guy – quite the opposite, in fact. Dating back to 2013, Gibson and Lynn rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in games started. At 36 years old, these two veterans are as “starting pitcher” as it comes.