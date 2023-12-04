Braves Land Jarred Kelenic From Mariners in Shocking Trade

It feels like this deal needs to be the pre-cursor of something more. For Mariners fans, the hope is that they have a high-end acquisition on the horizon. Whether that is the still slim chance they sign Shohei Ohtani, a hometown reunion for Blake Snell, or a blockbuster trade, it is the only logic that makes sense here.

Because as the Mariners currently sit, they have one proven outfielder ready to be penciled into their starting lineup in 2024, and that is Julio Rodriguez. The rest of their outfield would consist of Dominic Canzone and Dylan Moore, who is a utility player.

It is fair to question why the Mariners are being forced to shed payroll to begin with, even if they are attempting to acquire a big name bat. They finished 18th in payroll in 2023 and that was before trading Suarez, failing to extend Teoscar Hernandez the qualifying offer, and now this move with the Braves.

Seattle makes a ton of money off their franchise owned bar, The Hatback, next to the ballpark, their TV deal with ROOT Sports (a network in which they own that also broadcasts Seattle Kraken and Portland Trailblazers games) and finishing top 10 in attendance this past year at nearly 2.7 million. They have more than enough coin in their bank account.

If there is no marquee move in the works, people will have more than a right to question the team’s optics.

Finally, it feels as if the Mariners are still attempting to cut down on their strikeouts. While they were unlikely excited to move off of Kelenic, he did strike out nearly 32% of the time in 2023. And that is after punching out over 28% of the time and over 33% of the time, respectively, in each of his first two big league seasons. The Mariners have now cast away all three hitters that corralled 30% strikeout rates this year in Kelenic, Suarez and Hernandez.