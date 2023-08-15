MLB Top 100 Prospects 2023
Just Baseball’s top 100 prospect update is finally here! With more than a third of our preseason list graduated, there’s a litany of new names and big climbers.
The list features detailed write-ups on each of the 100 players ranked based off of live looks, sourced Minor League data and countless hours of video. Of course conversations with scouts, team officials and others within the game are baked into these rankings to a degree as well.
You may notice certain players with higher Future Value (FV) grades ranked ahead of others. This is either due to perceived risk and or injury. For example, Ricky Tiedemann has a 60 FV grade, but with his riskier profile and injury concerns, he slots behind a 55 FV arm like Emmet Sheehan.
As for the plus (+) symbols, those are meant to differentiate upside amongst players in the same Future Value tier. If a player with a 60 FV grade is ranked ahead of a player with a 60+ FV, that is because the perceived floor of the 60 FV prospect outweighs the perceived upside of the 60+ FV prospect.
An example of this would be Endy Rodriguez (55) being ranked a spot ahead of Owen Caissie (55+). Caissie boasts 40 home run potential, but comes with whiff concerns. Rodriguez has already reached the big leagues as a contact-oriented, switch-hitting catcher.
For detailed breakdowns and explanations behind the rankings, be sure to tune into our prospect podcast, “The Call Up”.
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Team
|
Age
|
Level
|
Position
|
ETA
|
FV
|1
|Jackson Holliday
|Baltimore Orioles
|19
|AA
|SS
|2025
|65+
|2
|Junior Caminero
|Tampa Bay Rays
|20
|AA
|3B
|2026
|65
|3
|Jackson Chourio
|Milwaukee Brewers
|19
|AA
|OF
|2024
|65
|4
|Jordan Lawlar
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|21
|AAA
|SS
|2024
|65
|5
|Dylan Crews
|Washington Nationals
|21
|A
|OF
|2025
|65
|6
|Paul Skenes
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|21
|A
|RHP
|2024
|65+
|7
|Jackson Merrill
|San Diego Padres
|20
|AA
|SS
|2024
|65
|8
|James Wood
|Washington Nationals
|20
|AA
|OF
|2025
|65+
|9
|Pete Crow-Armstrong
|Chicago Cubs
|21
|AAA
|OF
|2024
|60+
|10
|Adael Amador
|Colorado Rockies
|20
|A+
|2B
|2025
|60
|11
|Evan Carter
|Texas Rangers
|20
|AA
|OF
|2024
|60+
|12
|Jeferson Quero
|Milwaukee Brewers
|20
|AA
|C
|2025
|60
|13
|Colt Keith
|Detroit Tigers
|22
|AAA
|3B
|2024
|60
|14
|Wyatt Langford
|Texas Rangers
|21
|A+
|OF
|2025
|60+
|15
|Colson Montgomery
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|AA
|SS
|2024
|60
|16
|Ethan Salas
|San Diego Padres
|17
|A
|C
|2027
|60
|17
|Andrew Painter
|Philadelphia Phillies
|20
|AA
|RHP
|2025
|65
|18
|Masyn Winn
|St. Louis Cardinals
|21
|AAA
|SS
|2023
|60
|19
|Walker Jenkins
|Minnesota Twins
|18
|CPX
|OF
|2027
|60+
|20
|Max Clark
|Detroit Tigers
|18
|CPX
|OF
|2027
|60+
|21
|Roman Anthony
|Boston Red Sox
|19
|A+
|OF
|2026
|60
|22
|Cole Young
|Seattle Mariners
|20
|A+
|SS
|2026
|55+
|23
|Heston Kjerstad
|Baltimore Orioles
|24
|AAA
|OF
|2024
|55+
|24
|Jasson Dominguez
|New York Yankees
|20
|AA
|OF
|2024
|55+
|25
|Logan O’Hoppe
|Los Angeles Angels
|23
|MLB
|C
|2023
|55
|26
|Cade Horton
|Chicago Cubs
|21
|A+
|RHP
|2025
|55+
|27
|Brooks Lee
|Minnesota Twins
|22
|AAA
|SS
|2024
|55
|28
|Coby Mayo
|Baltimore Orioles
|21
|AAA
|3B
|2024
|55+
|29
|Endy Rodriguez
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|23
|MLB
|C
|2023
|55
|30
|Owen Caissie
|Chicago Cubs
|21
|AA
|OF
|2024
|55+
|31
|Emmanuel Rodriguez
|Minnesota Twins
|20
|A+
|OF
|2025
|55+
|32
|Curtis Mead
|Tampa Bay Rays
|22
|MLB
|3B
|2023
|55
|33
|Marcelo Mayer
|Boston Red Sox
|20
|AA
|SS
|2024
|55
|34
|Colton Cowser
|Baltimore Orioles
|23
|MLB
|OF
|2023
|55
|35
|Tyler Soderstrom
|Oakland Athletics
|21
|MLB
|C
|2023
|55+
|36
|Carson Williams
|Tampa Bay Rays
|20
|A+
|SS
|2025
|55+
|37
|Emmet Sheehan
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|23
|MLB
|RHP
|2023
|55
|38
|Sal Frelick
|Milwaukee Brewers
|23
|MLB
|OF
|2023
|55
|39
|Jordan Westburg
|Baltimore Orioles
|24
|MLB
|SS
|2023
|55
|40
|Brady House
|Washington Nationals
|20
|AA
|3B
|2025
|55+
|41
|Ricky Tiedemann
|Toronto Blue Jays
|20
|AA
|LHP
|2023
|60
|42
|Termarr Johnson
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|19
|A+
|2B
|2026
|55+
|43
|Josue De Paula
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|18
|A
|OF
|2027
|55
|44
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Atlanta Braves
|20
|AAA
|RHP
|2023
|55
|45
|Joey Ortiz
|Baltimore Orioles
|25
|AAA
|SS
|2023
|55
|46
|Jackson Jobe
|Detroit Tigers
|21
|A+
|RHP
|2025
|55
|47
|Bo Naylor
|Cleveland Guardians
|23
|MLB
|C
|2023
|55
|48
|Tink Hence
|St. Louis Cardinals
|21
|A+
|RHP
|2025
|55
|49
|Luisangel Acuña
|New York Mets
|21
|AA
|SS
|2024
|55
|50
|Noah Schultz
|Chicago White Sox
|20
|A
|LHP
|2027
|55+
|51
|Harry Ford
|Seattle Mariners
|20
|A+
|C
|2025
|55
|52
|Gabriel Gonzalez
|Seattle Mariners
|19
|A+
|OF
|2026
|55
|53
|Gavin Stone
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|24
|AAA
|RHP
|2023
|55
|54
|Kyle Manzardo
|Cleveland Guardians
|23
|AAA
|1B
|2024
|55
|55
|Jacob Misiorowski
|Milwaukee Brewers
|21
|AA
|RHP
|2024
|55+
|56
|Xavier Isaac
|Tampa Bay Rays
|19
|A
|1B
|2026
|55
|57
|Noelvi Marte
|Cincinnati Reds
|21
|AAA
|3B
|2024
|55
|58
|Robby Snelling
|San Diego Padres
|19
|A+
|LHP
|2026
|55
|59
|Rhett Lowder
|Cincinnati Reds
|21
|CPX
|RHP
|2025
|55
|60
|Kyle Teel
|Boston Red Sox
|21
|A+
|C
|2025
|55
|61
|Samuel Basallo
|Baltimore Orioles
|19
|A+
|C
|2026
|55+
|62
|Noble Meyer
|Miami Marlins
|18
|CPX
|RHP
|2027
|55
|63
|Luis Lara
|Milwaukee Brewers
|18
|A
|OF
|2026
|55
|64
|Orelvis Martinez
|Toronto Blue Jays
|21
|AAA
|3B
|2024
|55
|65
|Everson Pereira
|New York Yankees
|22
|AAA
|OF
|2024
|55
|66
|Marco Luciano
|San Francisco Giants
|21
|AAA
|SS
|2024
|55
|67
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand
|Cincinnati Reds
|23
|MLB
|1B
|2023
|55
|68
|Luis Baez
|Houston Astros
|19
|A
|OF
|2027
|55+
|69
|Edgar Quero
|Chicago White Sox
|20
|AA
|C
|2025
|55
|70
|Kevin Alcantara
|Chicago Cubs
|21
|A+
|CF
|2025
|55+
|71
|Tyler Black
|Milwaukee Brewers
|23
|AAA
|3B
|2024
|55
|72
|Bryan Ramos
|Chicago White Sox
|21
|AA
|3B
|2024
|55
|73
|Andy Pages
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|22
|AAA
|OF
|2023
|55
|74
|Ceddanne Rafaela
|Boston Red Sox
|22
|AAA
|OF
|2023
|55
|75
|Dalton Rushing
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|21
|A+
|C
|2025
|55
|76
|Mick Abel
|Philadelphia Phillies
|21
|AA
|RHP
|2024
|55
|77
|Jared Jones
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|22
|AAA
|RHP
|2024
|55
|78
|Matt Shaw
|Chicago Cubs
|21
|A+
|2B
|2026
|55
|79
|Osleivis Basabe
|Tampa Bay Rays
|22
|AAA
|SS
|2023
|55
|80
|Brayan Rocchio
|Cleveland Guardians
|20
|MLB
|SS
|2023
|55
|81
|Tommy Troy
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|21
|A+
|SS
|2026
|55
|82
|Chase DeLauter
|Cleveland Guardians
|21
|A+
|OF
|2025
|55
|83
|Michael Busch
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|25
|AAA
|2B
|2023
|55
|84
|Arjun Nimmala
|Toronto Blue Jays
|17
|CPX
|SS
|2028
|55
|85
|Juan Brito
|Cleveland Guardians
|21
|AA
|2B
|2024
|55
|86
|Cam Collier
|Cincinnati Reds
|18
|A
|3B
|2026
|55
|87
|Drew Gilbert
|New York Mets
|22
|AA
|OF
|2025
|55
|88
|Spencer Jones
|New York Yankees
|22
|A+
|OF
|2025
|55+
|89
|Dillon Head
|San Diego Padres
|18
|CPX
|OF
|2027
|55
|90
|Yanquiel Fernandez
|Colorado Rockies
|20
|AA
|OF
|2025
|55
|91
|Kyle Harrison
|San Francisco Giants
|22
|AAA
|LHP
|2023
|55
|92
|Mason Miller
|Oakland Athletics
|24
|MLB
|RHP
|2023
|55
|93
|Johan Rojas
|Philadelphia Phillies
|23
|MLB
|OF
|2023
|55
|94
|Connor Norby
|Baltimore Orioles
|23
|AAA
|2B
|2023
|55
|95
|Connor Phillips
|Cincinnati Reds
|22
|AAA
|RHP
|2024
|55
|96
|Ivan Herrera
|St. Louis Cardinals
|23
|AAA
|C
|2023
|55
|97
|Sebastian Walcott
|Texas Rangers
|17
|CPX
|3B
|2028
|55
|98
|Edwin Arroyo
|Cincinnati Reds
|19
|A+
|SS
|2025
|55
|99
|Ronny Mauricio
|New York Mets
|22
|AAA
|SS
|2023
|55
|100
|Justin Foscue
|Texas Rangers
|24
|AAA
|2B
|2023
|55
1. Jackson Holliday – SS – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (1) – 2022 | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|45/55
|40/55
|60/60
|45/60
|65+
The son of MLB All-Star Matt Holliday and the No. 1 selection in the 2022 Draft, Holliday has five-tool potential and has climbed all the way to Double-A at just 19 years old.
Offense
Holliday is an advanced hitter for his age with a smooth swing from the left side and comfort driving the ball to all fields. Starting upright, Holliday utilizes a slow leg kick to get into his lower half, but repeats it well and has looked comfortable with his timing.
The athleticism of Holliday is more than evident in the batter’s box, as he shows off impressive lower-half adjustability, helping him still get off good swings even when he is a bit fooled or out in front. Much like his father, Holliday is a patient hitter who does not strike out much and will work plenty of free passes. Despite climbing three levels this year, Holliday is running just an 18% chase rate.
The impact is not totally there yet for Holliday, but he has a big frame and room to add more muscle which could help him develop above average or even plus power. He has the tendency to pull off of the ball a bit with his front side, which can minimize his ability to use the ground and his lower half to generate more power. The move does not impede his ability to consistently make contact thanks to his adjustability and feel for the barrel. Holliday projects as an easy plus hitter with more juice to tap into.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner with plenty of lateral quickness and range, Holliday has a great chance to stick at shortstop. He is already demonstrating smooth actions, good instincts and soft hands to go with a plus arm. Holliday has the goods to blossom into an above average defender or better at short as he continues to improve his footwork and ability to read hops. His plus speed should make him a consistent threat to steal bases.
Outlook
It’s easy to see why Holliday was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 Draft. He has already shown an innate feel to hit, with tools and physical projection to dream on. He rarely gives away at-bats and already has the approach of a big leaguer. Arguably the most advanced prep prospect in his class, Holliday has a chance to climb the minors relatively quickly thanks to his polish and approach to the game. How much power he taps into will be a determinant in just how great of a player Holliday can become.
2. Junior Caminero – 3B – Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: 2019 (CLE) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|70/80
|50/60
|50/50
|40/50
|65
Acquired from Cleveland for pitcher Tobias Myers as the Rays fought a roster crunch ahead of the 40-man deadline, the Rays identified Caminero before he had even recorded an at-bat outside of the complex. Caminero has matured quickly, looking like one of the better power-hitting prospects in baseball.
Offense
Caminero uses a big leg kick and barrel tip in his load, but his athleticism in the box and elite bat speed help him be on time despite the louder moves. A physical build for a 20-year-old, Caminero is already putting up elite exit velocities with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 111 MPH and max exit velocity of 114 MPH. His 90th percentile exit velocity would rank in the top five among qualified MLB hitters.
His whippy bat speed and decent feel for the barrel help Caminero keep the whiff in check, and with better swing decisions he could be an average or better hitter. There’s a chance that Caminero’s pre-swing moves will be more difficult to time up against more advanced pitching, but he has already toned down his barrel tip and load as he has racked up more at-bats at the upper levels.
There’s no doubting the top-of-the-scale raw power he possesses in the exit velocity department, but he will need to drive the ball in the air more consistently to tap into more game power. 1 of 5 batted balls that qualify as a fly ball for Caminero leave the yard (20% HR/FB rate), which is a sustainably strong figure given how hard he hits the ball; if he cuts his 50% ground ball rate, he easily has 30+ homer upside.
Defense/Speed
Though Caminero is not the most rangy, he has a big arm and decent hands that help him get by at the hot corner. He struggles at times with his throwing accuracy, but he can also make throws deep in the hole or across his body that others can’t. With more reps and perhaps cleaning up his throwing motion a bit, Caminero has a chance to develop into an average defender at third. An average runner, he is not much of a base stealer, but far from a negative on the base paths.
Outlook
It’s easy to see the power hitting third base profile for Caminero, and his decent chance of avoiding a move to first helps. While free-swinging, power hitting teenagers are extremely risky by nature, Caminero’s surprisingly decent contact rates and ability to perform at a high level as a 19/20-year-old in Double-A quells much of that concern.
2023 is Caminero’s first full season above the rookie level and his chase rates have dropped as he has compiled more at-bats. There’s a chance for elite power and enough feel to hit to get into it consistently.
3. Jackson Chourio – OF – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.8M – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|60/70
|50/60
|70/70
|45/55
|65
Chourio wasted no time getting acclimated to baseball stateside last season. After putting up good numbers in the DSL in 2021, he then tore through Low-A and High-A pitching in 2022 en route to an unheard of Double-A debut as an 18-year-old. The Brewers top prospect has continued to get more comfortable at Double-A, posting fantastic numbers from June onward despite being being the youngest player in the league.
Offense
A twitchy, explosive athlete, Chourio generates plus bat speed with relative ease. Chourio’s load is simple, picking his heel up while focusing on shifting his weight onto his back side. While not owning the biggest of frames, much of Chourio’s pop comes from his sturdy lower half and rotational power.
As a result, Chourio can get a bit out of control at times and pull off the ball. That said, Chourio has shown plenty of comfort going the other way, and has continued to use the whole field more frequently as he gains more experience.
Already posting a max exit velocity of 112 MPH as a teenager and plenty of 105+ MPH batted balls to all fields, Chourio is already flashing plus power with a chance to tap into even more.
An aggressive hitter, Chourio’s 35% chase rate has limited his ability to take free passes, but thanks to how quick Chourio is to the ball, he has the ability to see the ball travel a bit longer and should be able to leverage that advantage into making better swing decisions. He has slowly seen his chase numbers drop as the season has progressed.
As Chourio improves with his patience and approach, he should develop into an above average hitter with easy plus raw power. The sky is the limit offensively.
Defense/Speed
A 70-grade runner with good closing speed in center, Chourio has a great chance to stick in center field. His reads and routes can be a bit shaky at times, relying on his elite wheels to make up for it, but with more experience, he should develop into a solid defender.
It took him some time to get comfortable as a base stealer, but Chourio has been aggressive and efficient in his second full season. Through his first 80 games of 2023, he was 28 for 32 on stolen base attempts. He should easily be able to steal 30+ bags per season.
Outlook
What Chourio did at the Low-A and High-A level as an 18-year-old in 2022 was almost unprecedented. Though he struggled in the early goings of his Double-A stint, the fact that he was even able to reach the upper levels before his 19th birthday illustrates how special Chourio’s skillset and natural feel for the game is. Now putting up strong numbers as the youngest player in the Southern League, Chourio has solidified himself as one of baseball’s best prospects.
Plus tools across the board aside from the hit tool–which is still above average–gives Chourio superstar potential. Assuming he continues to mature as a hitter, Chourio has 30/30 upside with a shot to stick in center.
4. Jordan Lawlar – SS – Arizona Diamondbacks
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (6), 2021 (ARI) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|50/55
|45/55
|70/70
|50/55
|65
A premium athlete who continues to impress with his feel in the batter’s box, Lawlar has quickly blossomed into one of the game’s most dynamic infield prospects.
Offense
Setting up in a medium base with equal weight distribution, Lawlar uses a gathering leg kick along with a barrel tip for timing before unleashing a lightning quick stroke.
The swing produces more quickness than raw bat speed, but there is more bat speed to come as he adds strength. Lawlar’s feel to hit and approach has helped him handle aggressive assignments, showcasing impressive bat-to-ball skills and an advanced knowledge of the strike zone as one of the youngest hitters at each level he has been at.
Lawlar very rarely looks sped up or fooled in the box, and it always looks like he is in control of the at-bat. His swing has a tendency to get big in plus counts, similar to most young hitters, but it almost certainly won’t be a problem as he matures. Lawlar shows an advanced ability to use the whole field with authority while being able to just throw his hands at a pitch with two strikes and use his speed to leg one out when he is fooled.
The power is the bigger question mark, as he may never be physically imposing. With that being said, he already flashes average power to his pull side with room to add at least some strength. His exit velocities are a tick above average (103 MPH 90th percentile EV) and he does a good job of consistently hitting the ball in the air. He could ultimately provide 20 homer pop on an annual basis.
Lawlar’s advanced feel to hit and developing power give him great upside in the batter’s box. He fits the profile of the modern leadoff hitter to a tee.
Defense
Lawlar is an elite athlete with quick-twitch actions on the defensive side of the ball. There are no questions about his ability to stick at shortstop, and his range, hands, and plus arm lead us to believe he could be an impactful defender.
He’s also a plus-plus runner who will flash elite home-to-first times. The defensive tools are loud and he should impact the game with his glove and legs on a nightly basis.
Outlook
There’s an exciting blend of polish and some projection in Lawlar’s game. His elite athleticism and high offensive floor give him a great chance of being an everyday shortstop at the highest level, but there’s still room for more.
Lawlar has the ceiling of an All-Star capable of impacting the game in a variety of ways. If he can tap into 20 home-run power in the big leagues, we could see shades of Trea Turner.
5. Dylan Crews – OF – Washington Nationals
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|55/65
|50/60
|55/55
|50/55
|65
One of the best college draft prospects we have seen in some time, Crews offers five tool upside with an advanced feel for the game.
Offense
Crews is as athletic of a hitter as they come. He really gets into his lower half, sinking deep into his back hip as he loads. Elite hip mobility and body control allow Crews to use the ground effectively to generate power, boasting plus plus bat speed. He gets to difficult pitches and has no problem turning around premium velocity.
The exit velocities are top of the NCAA scale for Crews, with a 90th percentile exit velocity just under 110 MPH (with metal). The raw power is easily plus, but a slightly elevated ground ball rate held Crews back from hitting more homers (he still hit 58 HR in 196 collegiate games).
One of the most patient amateur hitters you’ll find, Crews ran a chase rate below 15%, helping him walk 71 times against just 46 strikeouts in his Junior season. Those around Crews credit a more mature approach as he got acclimated to college ball, as well as unbelievably strong eyesight.
It was nearly impossible to get the LSU product out his entire 2023 season (he hit .426), but some pitchers were able to find success with sliders against Crews. He has the occasional tendency to pull off of hard breaking stuff, causing him to swing over or roll over sharp sliders at times. Even if there’s an adjustment period for Crews against high-end sliders, he still rarely chases them, which hedges some concern in that department.
Crews has a rare blend of a high ceiling and floor. There’s enough power to hit 30 home runs, good enough plate discipline to walk at a high clip, and a feel to hit that should allow him to hit for average.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Crews has a good feel for center field, getting excellent jumps off of the bat while looking comfortable with his routes. Despite some speculation that he could ultimately move to a corner, Crews looks the part in center and should not only stick there, but also provide plenty of defensive value up the middle. If he does make a move to a corner for some reason, his plus arm and great range would make him an easy plus defender.
Despite consistently producing above average to plus run times, Crews is not much of a base stealer. He will pick his spots, but almost because pitchers are not worried about him going. He was 6-for-6 on stolen base attempts in 71 games for LSU last season.
Outlook
It’s extremely difficult to poke a hole in the game of Dylan Crews. After being considered one of the best prep prospects in his class, Crews went on to somehow exceed expectations by hitting .380/.498/.689 in three seasons at LSU. The tools, track record, and performance on the big stage made Crews a slam dunk pick for the Nationals at No. 2 and he has a chance to climb the ladder very quickly. The Nationals could have their next face of the franchise.
6. Paul Skenes – RHP – Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 6’6″, 250 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (1), 2023 (PIT) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|70/70
|50/60
|55/60
|65+
Skenes transferred to LSU in hopes of improving his draft stock by throwing in the SEC. In turn, he became a National Champion and the best amateur pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg.
Arsenal
Skenes is a power pitcher in every sense, but his ability to locate his explosive stuff is what really sets him apart. The right-hander was able to lean on his 98-100 MPH fastball nearly two-thirds of the time, simply overpowering collegiate hitters while also commanding it on both sides of the plate.
There’s some questions about the shape of Skenes’ fastball, but shape becomes less consequential when you can locate triple digits. Over his last ten collegiate starts, Skenes averaged 99 MPH and touched 102 MPH several times.
The wipeout pitch is the slider in the mid 80s. The pitch features late sweep and is difficult to differentiate from the fastball out of his hand. Skenes locates it extremely well to his glove side, but the pitch is such a whiff machine that he can pick up ugly swings even when he doesn’t drill his spot.
While he did not need to use it much in college, Skenes has a good changeup that could develop into a plus pitch as he becomes more accustomed to throwing it. It sits in the 88-91 MPH range with good arm side fade.
Outlook
One of the best college arms we have seen in some time, Skenes should fly through the minor leagues with little reason to waste bullets at the lower levels. While he will need some seasoning in the minors, it is arguable that the bulk of his development could be had at the big league level, given his borderline plus command of two 70-grade pitches.
The development of his changeup will likely be the key to his frontline upside, but he is likely good enough to churn out quality starts for the Pirates while still working on his feel for the pitch. We could see Skenes making MLB starts as early as next season. With some tweaks to his fastball shape and refinement of an already solid third pitch, Skenes could blossom into one of the best young arms in the game.
7. Jackson Merrill – SS – San Diego Padres
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (27) – 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|50/55
|45/55
|55/55
|50/55
|65
An under-slot first round pick, the Padres followed their trend of scooping up pop-up prospects with the selection of Merrill. Not only has his hit tool translated, but Merrill is hitting the ball with more authority than many evaluators anticipated and has looked explosive with even more room for projection.
Offense
Merrill starts with a slightly open stance, relaxed hands and his weight slightly stacked on his back side. His hand load is quiet and he uses a minimal leg kick to get himself closed while keeping his energy stored in his back hip. Merrill maneuvers the barrel really well with great plate coverage. His 90% zone contact and 85% contact rates are both elite, and despite a relatively aggressive approach (34% chase), Merrill has only punched out around 12% of the time.
At 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, he has a big frame with room to add more strength. While he still has some ways to go to tap into the impact that many evaluators believe he can, he has already flashed exit velocities as high as 110 MPH.
More lower half consistency and improved swing decisions should help Merrill tap into more juice as he sometimes takes “B” swings at borderline pitches in even/hitters counts, resulting in more weak contact and ground balls.
As he learns to leverage his hitter’s counts and lift the baseball a bit more consistently, there’s a chance for a rare blend of plus hit and power with Merrill.
Defense/Speed
While just an average runner, Merrill moves his feet well at shortstop and has the ingredients to stick there. He has worked on his explosiveness and quickness, looking much rangier than evaluators thought he would be coming out of high school. With an above average arm, soft hands and good instincts, Merrill should provide some value with the glove.
Outlook
An easy plus hit tool from the left side along with elite makeup and a good chance to stick at shortstop give Merrill one of the higher floors you’re going to find from a 20-year-old prospect. With plenty of physical projection and continuous improvements on both sides of the ball, there is an All-Star ceiling to dream on with the former first rounder as well. Already one of the best shortstop prospects in the minors, Merrill has a chance to become one of the best overall prospects in the game.
8. James Wood – OF – Washington Nationals
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (62) – 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|70/80
|55/70
|55/55
|40/50
|65+
At 6-foot-7 with impressive athleticism, fluidity and mobility, Wood is a rare talent with boundless upside. He surprised many with a more advanced feel to hit at the lower levels in his first full pro season, but has run into some whiff challenges at the upper levels.
Offense
Wood has a quiet upright set up, with simple pre-swing moves that are easier for him to repeat with his long levers. After showing flashes of his ability at the complex in 2021, Wood made some small tweaks to get his lower half more involved and has started to tap into his elite raw power during the 2022 season.
Despite standing at 6-foot-7, Wood’s ability to repeat his pre-swing moves and barrel adjustability helped him keep his whiffs down at the lower levels. He has struggled with spin since being promoted to Double-A, but that is to be expected of a young hitter with such long levers, and his chase rates are palatable.
There’s probably even more room for strength with the 20-year-old, which is absurd considering the fact that he has already hit a ball 114 MPH and boasts a 90th percentile exit velocity above 108 MPH.
The left-handed masher has already shown the ability to leave the yard foul pole-to-foul pole. Even if the hit tool is fringy, Wood’s solid approach and elite power give him the chance to be a middle of the order monster at the highest level.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete, Wood played basketball as well before moving down to Florida to focus on baseball (smart move). Wood is an above-average runner with an above average arm. His long strides help him close in on the baseball in the outfield, which has helped Wood hold his own in center.
That said, he may be better suited for a corner as he continues to fill out. Should he move to left or right, he would be an above-average defender there. Wood is 44-for-51 on stolen base attempts in his first 200 games.
Outlook
There have been few players with Wood’s profile, so projecting a player like him is extremely difficult. Wood has as much upside as any prospect in baseball, and his decent feel to hit for his age/experience does hedge some of the extreme risk.
Impressive knowledge of the strike zone and the ability to play all three outfield spots have him looking like a potential Aaron Judge type of talent, but for every Judge there are dozens of John Mayberry Jr.’s. That said, the more James Wood I see, the more belief I have that he can be closer to Judge than Mayberry.
9. Pete Crow-Armstrong – OF – Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (19), 2020 (CHC) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|50/55
|50/55
|60/60
|70/80
|60+
The best defensive center fielder in the minors, PCA has put up well above-average offensive numbers at every stop, earning a promotion to Triple-A not long after his 21st birthday.
Offense
Starting with an upright stance before sinking into his backside as he loads, PCA uses his lower half well to tap into above average power despite a wiry frame. His athleticism is evident in the box, repeating his moves with ease, which helps him be on time frequently.
A smooth swing geared for lift, PCA has one of the highest fly ball rates among prospects in the upper-minors. As his exit velocities have ticked up, his ability to consistently drive the ball in the air has resulted in more slug…especially to his pull side.
After hitting 16 home runs at the lower levels in 2022, PCA matched that total in 80 games at the upper levels in 2023. Though he has hit over .300 as a pro, the contact rates for PCA are lower than expected, running both a 75% zone contact rate and 68% overall contact rate in 2023. In part, this may be due to his aggressive approach as PCA does seem to have a knack for putting bat on ball and has kept his strikeout rates at a palatable figure.
With some refinement to his approach, PCA should develop into an average hitter with above average pop.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner with great instincts, PCA makes an impact both on the base paths and in the field with his legs. Defensively, he has a chance to be a perennial Gold Glover in center field. His reads are great, as are his jumps and there’s no doubt about his closing speed. A plus arm is just the icing on the cake for a guy who should command the outfield as well as anyone in the business once he gets to the big leagues.
On the base paths, PCA has already made his speed known, stealing 32 bases in 2022 and exceeding that total in 2023. There is probably some room for improvement in terms of picking the right spots to run and getting slightly better jumps from first base to aid efficiency, but the speedster should be a 20+ stolen base threat annually.
Outlook
There was no doubt that PCA would be a solid, high-floor prospect thanks to his elite defensive potential and speed as a left handed-hitting center fielder. The question seemed to be, “how much upside does he have?”
As we are quickly learning, PCA has the ability to impact the baseball more than many expected and an All-Star ceiling is not outlandish. Even with nearly two lost seasons, he has still reached Triple-A shortly after his 21st birthday while unlocking more power along the way.
PCA is a hard-nosed gamer who is capable of impacting the game in a myriad of ways. With his uptick in power and strong numbers at the Double-A level, the Cubs top prospect has further solidified his floor while raising his perceived ceiling.
10. Adael Amador – 2B – Colorado Rockies
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 190 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.5M – 2019 (COL) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|70/70
|40/50
|35/45
|50/50
|40/50
|55
A switch hitter who also happens to be one of the best bat-to-ball prospects in the Minor Leagues, Amador boasts sneaky power as well, making him a potentially dynamic top-of-the-order threat.
Offense
Amador is a polished hitter who repeats his moves well with great timing. From the left side, Amador utilizes a gathering leg kick in tandem with a rhythmic hand load with impressive control. The way he is able to duplicate his swings and approaches at-bats is reminiscent of a big league veteran.
From the right side, Amador’s lower half is a bit less involved, resulting in a little less power output. Amador makes up for it with elite bat-to-ball skills and low chase rates. You’ll see Amador use his leverage counts to swing for more more frequently from the left side, but he is adept to adjusting within at-bats and catering his approach to the situation.
From the left-side, Amador is a plus-plus hitter, running some of the best contact rates in the Minor Leagues (94% zone contact and 89% overall contact). For reference, the only qualified hitters at the MLB level with a zone contact rate above 93% in 2023 are Miami’s Luis Arraez and the Cubs’ Nick Madrigal. Of course, it’s much harder to make contact at those rates at the MLB level compared to High-A, but Amador already puts up higher exit velocities than the aforementioned two.
Amador has steadily put on some muscle since signing and has room for some a bit more strength as well. His 90th percentile exit velocity is just a hair above average at 102 MPH, but he will surprise evaluators (and opponents) with exit velocities as high as 110 MPH.
Amador’s sneaky exit velocities are more likely to translate into a higher BABIP and plenty of doubles as opposed to home runs, as his flat swing results in more line drives and hard hit ground balls (as well as elite contact rates).
Most hitters who make as much contact as Amador tend to be aggressive at the plate, he is the opposite. Running a chase rate below 20%, he has walked more than he has struck out as a pro.
As a switch hitter with arguably the best hit-tool in all of the minor leagues who is on track to play his home games in one of baseball’s most spacious outfields, Amador could very well compete for batting titles while hitting the ball hard enough to avoid any kind of “slap hitter” label.
Defense/Speed
With relatively average defensive tools across the board, there’s a chance Amador could move to second base, where his defense would likely be more impactful. His actions have smoothed out a bit as he continues to rack up reps, but his arm is just average, as is his range. He could get by at shortstop, but Amador projects best at second base.
An average runner, Amador is probably not going to steal bases in bunches, but he is quick enough be a positive on the base paths overall and pick his spots to steal.
Outlook
Easily the best bat-to-ball prospect in the Minor Leagues, Amador is far more than that with the potential for average power as a patient switch hitter. The defense will be something to follow for Amador, not because he is totally incapable at shortstop, but rather the presence of Ezequiel Tovar and Amador’s better profile at second.
Regardless, Amador’s bat and approach should carry him up the Minor League ranks quicker than most of his peers, with the upside of becoming one of the best average/on base guys at the highest level.
11. Evan Carter – OF – Texas Rangers
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (50) – 2020 | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|50/55
|40/50
|55/55
|45/55
|60+
An under-the-radar Tennessee prep prospect in the 2020 Draft, few pro scouts had seen Carter play. The Rangers snagged Carter in the second round for an underslot bonus of $1.25 million. Carter impressed with his polish and well-rounded game, reaching Double-A in his first season. The 21-year-old has enjoyed as much helium as just about any prospect.
Offense
Tall with long levers, Carter stays short to the ball with a flat swing geared for plenty of line drive contact. Carter uses a small leg kick and quiet load leading into a smooth swing. It’s easy to envision Carter developing into a plus hitter or better with the way he is able to repeat his moves and find the barrel.
Carter is already a polished hitter with an advanced approach. With a 77% contact rate to go with an 20% chase rate and 17% strikeout rate, Carter is a tough out who will draw plenty of walks. His swing is more geared for contact, but Carter has above average power to his pull side with plenty of room to fill out. His 90th percentile exit velocity is above average at 103 MPH, and Carter already popped 110 mph.
A big frame at 6-foot-4, 195 pounds, Carter has plenty of room to add more strength and could easily develop into well above average power. The combination of long levers with a great feel to hit can lead to a lethal power/hit combination, which Carter seems to be well on his way to developing.
Defense/Speed
Carter is an above average runner who covers plenty of ground in center with his smooth, long strides. His jumps and instincts are already impressive along with an above average arm. If Carter cleans up his routes, he has a good shot to stick in center field with the ability to provide above average defense out there.
Though he probably won’t be a frequent base stealer, Carter is quick enough to swipe 10-15 bags per season at the highest level.
Outlook
It’s hard to poke a hole in Carter’s game. Already a high floor prospect with strong numbers under his belt at Double-A as a 20-year-old, Carter is on a fast-track to the big leagues, but still has a good deal of untapped upside. You’d be hard pressed to find a higher probability MLB regular within the top 100 list, but if he grows into a bit more juice, Carter could easily make several All-Star appearances.
12. Jeferson Quero – C – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2019 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|55/60
|45/55
|40/40
|55/60
|60
An impressive defensive catcher with intriguing offensive tools, Quero’s success in Double-A at 20 years old has him on the fast-track to becoming the future backstop for the Brewers.
Offense
Using a rhythmic leg kick that precedes a short, flat swing, Quero repeats his moves well and produces a ton of line drives. Quero is an aggressive hitter, but drives the ball to all fields well and is able to get to pitches in difficult locations.
Like many young hitters with a solid feel to hit, Quero can give away at bats by taking “B-swings” at pitcher’s pitches early in counts. As the season has progressed, he has slowly cut down his chase rate from 45% in his first 30 Double-A games to right around 30% in the subsequent 30 contests.
Possessing a good feel for the barrel, he boasts a zone contact rate of 85% along with an overall contact rate of 75%. Quero projects as an above average hitter if can continue to rein in his high swing rate.
Producing exit velocities as high as 111 MPH on several occasions, Quero has now started to more consistently showcase borderline plus raw power while tapping into it more in games. For such an aggressive hitter, Quero identifies spin well and puts good swings on secondary stuff for a younger player at his level.
If Quero can continue to refine his approach, he could develop into an exciting blend of well-above average hit and power at the plate.
Defense/Speed
Viewed as a glove-first catcher because of his athleticism and maturity/energy behind the dish, Quero earns high marks for the way he commands games and works with pitchers. Quero blocks and receives well while boasting a plus arm behind the dish. His defensive skillset, paired with the intangibles have Quero looking like a potential plus defender behind the dish.
Outlook
A 20-year-old catcher with plus defensive tools and plenty of offensive upside Quero has blossomed into one of the best catching prospects in the game. Despite the Southern League using experimental baseballs that inflated strikeout rates, Quero has only whiffed 17% of the time this year while hovering around the top five in the league in OPS.
Assuming Quero continues his trend of improved plate discipline and game power, he has the goods to develop into an All-Star catcher.
13. Colt Keith – 3B – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 5th Round (132), 2020 (DET) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|60/65
|50/60
|40/40
|30/40
|60
Viewed as an advanced prep bat when he was drafted in 2020, Keith has since added around 30 pounds of muscle and is already seeing it translate into much more game power. Though his defensive home is in question, Keith’s hit/power combination gives him a solid offensive floor with plenty to be excited about.
Offense
Keith starts with a slightly open and upright stance before sinking into his back leg with a gathering toe tap. He already uses his explosive lower half really well and has an extremely quick bat which still seems to live in the zone forever.
Boasting easy plus power, Keith has already posted exit velocities above 110 MPH on a handful of occasions with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105.5 MPH. He effectively translates the high-end exit velocities into game power, consistently driving the ball in the air with carry to all fields.
As he has continued to add strength, Keith has not lost his barrel adjustability and overall feel to hit that turned the heads of scouts as a much more wiry high schooler. Already posting solid splits against lefties with a patient approach that helps him walk at a high clip, Keith has the chance to be an everyday middle of the order bat by blending above average hit with plus power.
Defense/Speed
Drafted as a third baseman, Keith has played most of his games at third base with a decent chunk at second as well. He projects as a below average fielder at either spot, lacking lateral quickness along with shaky actions and sub par footwork. He has the tendency to pat his glove multiple times when he fields the ball, but has a plus arm to help him out.
A hard worker with impressive makeup, the Tigers are holding out hope that Keith can continue to develop at the hot corner, but it seems unlikely that he will be anything but a fringy defender. Keith’s run times are a bit below average.
Outlook
Essentially all of Keith’s value comes from his bat, but he boasts an exciting offensive profile and seems to get better with the stick every time you check in. Reaching Triple-A as a 21-year-old prep power bat is impressive in itself, but is even more remarkable considering the fact that he had a delayed start to his pro career as a 2020 draftee and had his 2022 season cut to 48 games due to injury.
Keith has a chance to be kind of hitter with a rare blend of contact and power, along with the patience at the plate to get on base at a high clip. Put simply, he’s one of the best hitters in the Minor Leagues.
14. Wyatt Langford – OF – Texas Rangers
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (4) – 2023 (TEX) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|60/65
|50/60
|60/60
|40/50
|60+
There are plenty of scouts who believe Langford could be the best player out of the 2023 draft class and when you take a look at both his production at the University of Florida and his freaky tools across the board, and it’s pretty easy to understand why.
Offense
Starting with his weight stacked on his backside and hands below his shoulder, Langford uses a short gathering leg kick to get further into his lower half, along with a small hand load that he consistently times.
Langford’s base is really strong and he uses it well throughout his swing to produce easy plus power. With a swing geared for lift and a powerful lower half, he absolutely demolishes velocity and pretty much anything middle-in.
He does have the tendency to pull off with his front side a bit, leaving him susceptible to spin breaking towards the outer half. Langford improved in this regard as his college season progressed and has demonstrated the ability to catch the ball deep and drive it the other way with authority on many occasions. That said, this is still something to monitor against higher quality breaking balls in pro ball.
A patient hitter, Langford walked more than he struck out in his Junior season at Florida with a chase rate around 17%. He already possesses easy plus power, posting exit velocities as high as 115 MPH with metal and popping a 110 MPH double in his first few pro games with wood.
Langford’s ability to catch up to velocity, even if it’s at the top of the zone, is impressive and as he improves upon his ability to stay on breaking stuff, he should grow into an above average hitter with game-changing power.
Defense/Speed
Though Langford posts plus run times, his speed is not as much of a factor in games as it maybe should be. His reads are a work in progress in the outfield, not always getting the best jumps on balls, but his wheels do help bail him out if he misjudges a ball. It’s important to note that Langford arrived to college as a catcher/first baseman, so his outfield defense should continue to come along with more reps, especially with his athleticism.
Though he is not much of a stolen base threat yet, it could be something that becomes a part of his game later as well. His speed is more evident in his home to first times or if he puts a ball in the gap and gets trucking.
Outlook
There’s no shortage of tools and excitement with Langford, who has the potential to be much more than just a power bat. His 47 home runs in 130 college starts is extremely impressive, but doing that while walking more than he struck out is incredible. With complementary tools that you rarely see from a player with his offensive profile, Langford has a chance to be a special power bat with athleticism that surprises. He has a long way to go, but there’s shades of Paul Goldschmidt in Langford’s game.
15. Colson Montgomery – SS – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22), 2021 (CWS) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|50/60
|40/55
|45/45
|40/50
|60
Montgomery was dynamite in his first pro season (2022), mashing through Low-A and posting strong numbers in High-A before a rushed promotion to Double-A as part of “Project Birmingham.” He got a late start to the season after struggling with back and oblique issues, but has made up for lost time by raking out of the gate.
Offense
A big guy with long levers, Montgomery stays short to the ball generating a lot of whip and leverage. He already flashed above average power to his pull side this season with a max exit velocity of 112 MPH and has plenty more power in the tank.
Montgomery already controls his body really well, keeping his weight back and using his leverage. His quiet load helps him consistently be on time, producing an impressive zone contact rate of 89% in 2022. While his plus power is more apparent to his pull side at this point, Montgomery comfortably barrels the ball to all fields and should develop into home run power to all fields.
Already possessing an advanced approach for this age, Montgomery struck out less than 20% of the time as a pro. The 21-year-old is an exciting blend of a potentially plus hit tool and plus raw power.
Defense/Speed
An average runner, Montgomery moves well for his 6-foot-4 frame though he probably won’t be the rangiest of shortstops. He has an above average arm and overall good footwork which should help his chances of sticking at short. If Montgomery continues to add strength and slows down a step, he has the arm and ability with the glove to be an above average defender at third.
Outlook
Possessing a higher floor than most prep shortstops thanks to his potential for a plus hit tool and great approach, Montgomery still offers immense upside thanks to his flashes of low-effort plus pop. There’s an elusive blend of plus hit and power with Montgomery, with even more room to add strength. His size and feel to hit form the left side is a bit reminiscent of a young Corey Seager.
16. Ethan Salas – C – San Diego Padres
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $5.8M, 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/65
|45/55
|40/50
|50/50
|50/60
|60
A wunderkind of a catching prospect, Salas signed for $5.8 million as the top prospect in the 2023 IFA class and was immediately thrusted into big league spring training action and by a Low-A assignment prior to his 17th birthday.
Offense
Salas starts upright with his weight slightly stacked on his back side before sinking a bit further into his back hip with minimal hand movement in his load. His pre-swing moves are slow and controlled, while his swing is quick and violent. Salas incorporates his lower half really well, producing plus bat speed and above average pop.
He already has a great feel for the zone and recognizes spin well, boasting a chase rate below 20% and numbers that have steadily improved against secondary stuff as he has compiled at bats. With an average exit velocity of 87 MPH and 90th percentile exit velocity of 102.5 MPH, Salas is already tapping into slightly above average power and has room for plenty more.
His feel to hit is extraordinary for his age and well above average in general. Both his 76% contact rate and 85% in-zone contact rate are strong figures that have improved as he has progressed through his first pro season.
Given where Salas is already at, it’s easy to imagine him developing into a plus hitter. Already flashing solid impact, Salas should grow into above average power as well. His offensive upside is immense.
Defense/Speed
It’s hard to remember a more advanced teenage catching prospect when it comes to blocking and receiving than Ethan Salas. He receives the ball so smoothly with elite hands and moves well with good form blocking wise.
The Padres brass has already raved about the maturity of Salas and the way he handles bullpens, which should translate into strong game calling. Already with a well above average arm, Salas should grow into a plus thrower who has the goods to be a plus defensive catcher as he hammers down the fundamentals.
Outlook
Potentially elite on both sides of the ball with the makeup to reinforce the ability, Salas not only has All-Star upside, but he should be able to climb through the minors quickly as a high-probability big leaguer. His upside is one of the best catchers in baseball at the highest level, but even for as advanced as he is for a 17-year-old, he of course has some ways to go. Given his age, present tools/production, projection and makeup, Salas has a strong case as the best catching prospect in the sport.
17. Andrew Painter – RHP – Philadelphia Phillies
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13), 2021 (PHI) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/70
|50/60
|45/55
|50/60
|65
The top prep pitching prospect in the 2021 draft, Painter is a wunderkind who is tall enough to play forward on the hardwood, young enough to be a college sophomore, and yet is polished enough to pound the strike zone with multiple plus pitches. Tommy John surgery rains on yet another parade, as the best pitching prospect in baseball (when healthy) won’t be debuting until 2025, at the earliest.
Arsenal
Possessing a five pitch mix that rivals any pitching prospect in baseball, Painter has dominated hitters mostly with his 70 grade fastball that sits 95-97 MPH and has been clocked as high as 101 MPH. The pitch really explodes out of Painter’s hand with tons of life, boasting more than 18 inches of induced vertical break which has helps him generate some of the best in zone whiff rates in the minors.
Painter’s second plus pitch is his 81-83 MPH sweeping slider. The pitch tunnels well off of his riding fastball boasting late, sharp bite away from right-handers. While he mostly uses the slider against same-handed hitters, he has also showed plenty of comfort burying the pitch on the back leg of lefties and has continued to use it more frequently in early counts to steal strikes.
He also features a curveball in the upper 70s which flashes above average as well as a changeup in the upper 80s. He has rarely needed to use the pitch in the lower levels, but continued to use it more frequently as faced stiffer competition.
The changeup was a focus for Painter heading into last season, improving his command of the pitch as well as the improved arm side fade that it now features. Not only does the changeup give Painter a rare fourth speed, but it also gives him a fourth movement direction which is a tunneling nightmare for hitters.
Painter’s focus heading into 2023 was his new cutter, which he unveiled during spring training. The pitch sat 89-90 MPH and appeared to have the makings of another solid offering.
Outlook
The fact that Painter showed such great command of his elite stuff as a 6-foot-7 teenager is remarkable. His strike rate has hovered around 67% all season long while he continued to rely on his fastball less and use his strong secondaries more. It is also impressive how he has continued to add to and refine his arsenal as he has matured.
Painter is a rare talent who is likely to make his big league debut before he can legally buy a beer. It will be interesting to see how Painter’s surgically-reconstructed UCL may impact his overall stuff and command in the long term, but the Phillies could very well have their next generational ace in Painter as he continues to exceed even the loftiest of expectations.
18. Masyn Winn – SS – St. Louis Cardinals
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (54), 2020 (STL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|45/50
|40/50
|70/70
|55/60
|60
An explosive athlete who put things together offensively in 2022, Winn looks like he could be the shortstop of the future in St. Louis. The 21-year-old has handled a challenging assignment to Triple-A this year, putting up monster numbers in the second half.
Offense
Starting just open with his weight slightly favoring his backside, Winn has stayed behind the baseball better, hitting less ground balls while seeing a higher percentage of his fly balls leave the yard as he has progressed.
After a decent showing in his first pro season (2021), albeit with limited power, Winn made some adjustments to get his lower half more involved and more consistent. In just 30 more games during the 2022 season, Winn more than doubled his home run total from the year before while cutting the strikeouts some and upping his walk rate.
As Winn has tapped into more power, he has also found consistency at the plate, boasting steadily increasing contact rates as he aggressively jumped levels. With a zone contact rate now hovering just below 90% and an overall contact rate of 84%, Winn has blossomed into a borderline plus hitter.
An insanely twitchy athlete who was also a highly regarded prospect on the mound, Winn generates impressive bat speed with ease. He has no problem catching up with velocity while making strides against spin.
It is difficult to project what kind of power for a prospect like Winn will produce. He lacks physical stature, but is wiry strong with quick twitch that you just cant teach and has steadily improved in regards to driving the ball in the air. He has really tapped into his game power much better as he gets more games under his belt and could land somewhere around average in that department.
With the hit-tool trending to the plus territory, Winn has more than enough going for him in the batter’s box with game-changing complementary tools.
Defense/Speed
Winn boasts top of the scale speed and his freakish athleticism can be seen on the base paths and in the field. He is rangy with actions that have continuously become smoother along with an 80 grade arm. Winn projects as a plus defender as he gains more reps at short.
The plus plus speed has translated into strong stolen base numbers for Winn, swiping 43 bags on 48 tries in the 2022 season. He racked up 17 stolen bases on 19 attempts through his first 100 Triple-A games.
Outlook
A combination of exciting tools on offense and defense and the ability to handle aggressive assignments have Winn looking like he could be ready to take over the shortstop position for the Cardinals very soon.
The 21-year-old has game-changing speed along with one of the best infield arms you’ll see and a bat that just keeps getting better. Even if the power does not totally develop, Winn is a good enough hitter with elite complementary tools to be an impact shortstop.
19. Walker Jenkins – OF – Minnesota Twins
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (5), 2023 (MIN) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|55/60
|40/55
|55/55
|50/60
|60+
An exciting blend of plus hit and power potential, Jenkins has the goods to be a true five-tool player.
Offense
A relaxed setup with simple pre-swing moves, Jenkins is consistently on time with his sweet left-handed swing and requires little effort to tap into impressive impact. His athleticism in the box is evident through his ability to control his body and repeat his moves consistently.
Jenkins is still filling out, but flashes plus power to his pull side already impressively balancing his knack for driving the ball in the air with authority with his advanced feel to hit. He already leverages his advantage counts well to look to do damage while showcasing the barely maneuverability to drive a pitcher’s pitch when he’s behind.
Possessing a good feel for the strike zone and the ability to drive the ball all over the field, Jenkins has the tools to be a special offensive force who climbs quickly for a prep bat.
Defense/Speed
A good runner who has looked comfortable in center field, Jenkins has a shot to stick up the middle. Should he move to a corner, his range and plus arm could give him plus potential with the glove. Jenkins should be a decent stolen base threat.
Outlook
An advanced swing for a prep bat with tools galore, Jenkins became a top-25 prospect in baseball the second the ink dried on his $7.1 million signing bonus with the Twins. There’s room for additional muscle in Jenkins frame, which would push his power to the plus territory, but his feel to hit and presently above average power will make him a strong offensive piece regardless. There’s a Kyle Tucker-type of profile here.
20. Max Clark – OF – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (3), 2023 (DET) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|45/55
|40/50
|70/70
|55/65
|60
A superb athlete who gets the most out of his frame, Clark flies and makes plenty of contact, but he packs a punch too.
Offense
Starting with a wide, crouched stance, Clark boasts impressive hip mobility and gets himself into a powerful hitting position with a weight shift into his back hip and minimal stride. His twitch, wiry strength and athleticism help him produce plus bat speed with ease.
Clark is compact and quick to the ball, helping him see the ball longer and make good swing decisions. His barrel enters the zone early and seems to stay for a long time, helping him make plenty of contact. Clark’s swing is more geared for line drives, helping him get to high-carry fastballs at the top of the zone, but like many good left-handed hitters, he can really drive balls at the bottom of the zone.
Between his quickness to the ball, simple moves and feel for the barrel, it’s easy to see a potential plus hit tool for Clark. He already flashed exit velocities of 105 MPH on a home run in his first week at the Tigers’ complex, but the jury is still out on how much power he will ultimately hit for. What is not debatable is the fact that there is gap to gap power for Clark at the very least.
Defense/Speed
A plus plus runner with a strong arm, Clark has the tools to be a superb defender in centerfield. He was up to 94 MPH on the mound, boasting arguably the best outfield arm in the draft. With his football background and ability to get to his top speed quickly, Clark should be a menace on the bases.
Outlook
It’s rare to find a prep prospect as athletic as Clark is while still having the polish that he has shown in the box. The potential to be an impactful defensive center fielder with a plus hit tool, elite wheels and at least average power instantly makes Clark one of the most exciting outfield prospects in the game.
21. Roman Anthony – OF – Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 200 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (79), 2022 (BOS) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|55/65
|45/60
|55/55
|45/55
|60
A second round pick in the 2022 draft, Anthony has already made waves with his power to all fields and advanced approach.
Offense
Anthony starts upright with his hands high and sinking into his back side with an early, slow load. He gets himself into a good hitting position, helping him see the ball early and crush velocity as well as make good swing decisions.
He has an OPS well over 1.000 against fastballs, showing the ability get to heaters in difficult spots. His overall chase rate of 18% is one of the best figures you’re going to find from a teenager in full season ball, helping him walk at a high clip.
Where Anthony is still a work in progress is handling breaking balls, which stems from lower half inconsistencies. While he gets himself into a good spot pre-swing, Anthony has the tendency to leak forward on breaking stuff, losing his back hip prematurely.
Of course, this is an extremely common challenge for young hitters — especially teenagers in High-A. This should improve as Anthony gets more reps and learns how to control his body a bit better through his swing. He has already demonstrated an above average feel for the barrel, which paired with his bat speed and patience gives him an above average hit tool projection.
Anthony boasts exciting power potential, driving the ball over the replica monster in Greenville with consistent ease while flashing exit velocities to his pull side as high as 111 MPH already. With a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH as a 19-year-old, it’s more a matter of consistently lifting the ball for Anthony when it comes to his power, as he already flashes plus raw juice with room for more. Leverage and lift will come with lower half consistency as well.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Anthony covers plenty of ground and already commands center field with a fair amount of comfort. From the direct routes he takes to the way he plays the ball off of Greenville’s jagged center field wall, Anthony looks the part.
He may slow down a bit as he fills out, but already getting good jumps with direct routes, Anthony has a decent shot of sticking up the middle. If he moves to a corner, he’d project as a well-above average defender. Though not much of a base stealer, Anthony adds value on the bases with his decent wheels.
Outlook
Few prospects enjoyed more helium than Roman Anthony in 2023, and for good reason. A second round pick in 2022 out of the talent factory that is Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, Anthony hit the ground running much like his high school teammate, Baltimore’s Coby Mayo.
Plus power potential with an above average feel to hit and advanced approach is an easy sell offensively, but if Anthony can stick in center as he has shown the ability to do in the early goings, he can quickly become one of the best outfield prospects in baseball.
22. Cole Young – SS – Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (21) – 2022 (SEA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/65
|40/50
|35/45
|55/55
|50/55
|55+
As polished of a prep prospect as you were going to find from the jump, Young has impressed with his feel to hit, advanced approach, and smooth actions in the field.
Offense
Young hit the ground running in pro ball thanks to his ability to consistently make contact and his patient approach. He has little pre-swing movement, a great feel for the barrel and engages his lower half well, allowing him to consistently be on time and spray line drives.
Since debuting in 2022, Young has walked more than he has struck out while getting on base at a .400 clip. While power will never be a big part of his game, he already uses the field so well for a young hitter and could grow into average pop.
Between his 15% chase rate and ability to hit with two strikes, Young should be a consistent threat to get on base with low strikeout totals. He already hits lefties pretty well while posting solid overall numbers against secondary stuff. Young is a high floor bat with on-base skills that should translate as he climbs and potentially enough power to hit 10-15 homers.
Defense/Speed
A smooth defender with great actions and footwork, Young is already an extremely reliable defender. While his arm is average, his instincts and quick feet help him extend his range. Just 19 years old at season’s start, Young could make some gains with his arm strength as he matures physically, which could make him a plus defender at short. Regardless, he has a great chance of sticking there.
An above average runner, Young has the speed to be a factor on the base paths and has been a willing base stealer at the lower levels thus far.
Outlook
Viewed as one of the “safer” prep prospects in the 2022 draft, Young has appeared to be just that in the early goings of his professional career. Between his feel to hit and approach, it is not hard to believe in Young’s bat. Add in his solid tools across the board, great baseball instincts and the potential for average power and there is an above average big league shortstop to dream on here.
23. Heston Kjerstad – OF – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (2), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|60/65
|50/60
|40/40
|45/50
|55+
The second overall pick in 2020, health issues delayed Kjerstad’s professional debut to 2022. He quickly made up for lost time by mashing across every level, including the Arizona Fall League. He has steadily minimized whiff while maximizing power.
Offense
It appears as though Kjerstad has a lot of moving parts to his swing, but when you boil it down, his load and swing are repeatable for him. Kjerstad uses a loose, rotational bat waggle, similar to Houston’s Jeremy Peña, which helps him get slotted. His leg kick is sizable, but he starts it early and holds his back hip extremely well.
Kjerstad’s body control and hip mobility is impressive and allows him to not only generate power and lift, but also consistently repeat his swing. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH and max of 114 MPH is in the plus territory and his ability to hit the ball in the air with consistency helps him get into his pop in games.
As he has gotten back into the swing of things, the contact rates have steadily improved to above average despite climbing levels relatively quickly to compensate for his two lost seasons. In his first 50 games at Triple-A, Kjerstad ran a zone contact rate of 88% while punching out just 19% of the time.
One area where he could improve is his swing decisions and aggressiveness. A 35% chase rate is well above league-average and results in more weak contact than Kjerstad may like as he will at times expand the zone in advantage counts when he should be shrinking it. Again, he missed a huge portion of his development, and has simply seen less professional pitches than just about anyone in Triple-A. The fact that Kjerstad is still running relatively high contact rates and low chase rates despite his aggressiveness is another indication of his feel for the barrel.
As his approach improves, he can become a comfortably above average hitter with a chance for plus game power.
Defense/Speed
Though he is a below average runner, Kjerstad moves well enough in the outfield to make the plays he needs to make and has a plus arm to supplement things. He has a true right fielder’s profile and should be an average defender there.
Outlook
Few prospects have improved their outlook more than Heston Kjerstad over the last calendar year. He has leaped from a high strikeout rate in High-A (after a two-year layoff) and later getting more reps in the Arizona Fall League to demolishing the upper levels with an overall strikeout rate of just 17% in his first taste.
The fact that the power-hitting outfielder reached Triple-A in just over 100 professional games is remarkable, and he has continued to mature at the plate as he compiles more at-bats just one step away from the big leagues. Kjerstad is a high probability big league regular with the potential to be a middle-of-the-order threat.
24. Jasson Dominguez – OF – New York Yankees
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 210 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $5 million – 2020 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|60/60
|50/60
|60/60
|40/50
|55+
Dominguez made adjustments heading into the 2022 season and broke out in a big way, reaching Double-A before his 20th birthday. The switch-hitting center fielder has a skillset that can make him an All-Star.
Offense
When Dominguez first broke into pro ball in 2021, there were a lot of moving parts to the switch-hitter’s swing that he struggled to repeat, often looking out of sorts–especially from the right side of the plate. Ahead of the 2022 season, Dominguez cut down his leg kick while quieting/simplifying his hand load. The tweaks helped Dominguez see the ball earlier and repeat his moves more consistently.
The adjustments not only helped Dominguez up his OPS from the right side by more than 200 points, but he also trimmed his pull rate and chase rate, making better overall swing decisions. Dominguez’s swing was further along from the left side to begin with, though he made some smaller tweaks to achieve much of the same benefits as his right-handed improvements.
On top of the mechanical adjustments, Dominguez has since cut chase to a solid mark while steadily improving his contact rates as he has accumulated more professional at bats. While he is still working to tap into his plus power consistently in games, he has flashed exit velocities as high as 112 MPH with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH.
Dominguez has a better feel to hit than some give him credit for, settling in at each level he has reached and seeing his strikeout rates drop as each season has progressed. His improved patience at the plate has helped him walk at high clip as well. If he can drive the ball in the air more consistently, he should be able to tap into plus game power.
Defense/Speed
Dominguez slimmed down a bit from his first pro season, helping him get to his top speed quicker both in the outfield and on the bases, easily recording plus run times.
As he has gained reps in the outfield, he has cleaned up his routes while getting better jumps on balls. Possessing a plus arm, Dominguez would project as a plus defender in a corner, but he has the goods to stick in center. He has turned into a a major factor on the base paths, swiping 35 bags in his first 100 Double-A games in 2023.
Outlook
With unfair expectations placed on Dominguez prior to his first professional at-bat, Dominguez was somewhat setup for failure in the eyes of the general public if there were any growing pains in “The Martian’s” development. Turns out, Dominguez is indeed human and had a learning curve. That said, he is a special athlete with a well-regarded work ethic that allowed him to learn and develop much more quickly than most players his age.
A switch-hitting centerfielder with plus power and speed is a rare profile that every organization would love to have. As Dominguez continues to mature in the batter’s box, he could develop into an All-Star centerfielder with impact tools across the board.
25. Logan O’Hoppe – C – Los Angeles Angels
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 23rd Round (677) – 2018 | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|55/55
|50/55
|40/40
|50/55
|55
O’Hoppe enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, launching 26 homers while walking as much as he has punched out. He was off to a great start to his MLB before going down with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Between his 2022 campaign and his MLB stint, O’Hoppe has shown enough to instill confidence he can be the Angels backstop of the present and future.
Offense
Like a true catcher, O’Hoppe really gets into his legs with his stance and actually sinks even deeper into his lower half in his load. O’Hoppe uses the ground well tapping into above average raw power with explosive lower half.
After a solid offensive season in High-A last year, O’Hoppe made some adjustments to tap into more game power. He also made strides with his approach, cutting his chase rate by 8% while seeing improvements with his swinging strike rate and whiff rates.
Boasting an impressive blend of contact and power in 2022, O’Hoppe produced a zone contact rate of 87% while hitting 26 homers. The power surge and improved patience have helped O’Hoppe walk at a 15% mark. The hit tool is fringe plus for O’Hoppe with above average raw power that he has figured out how to tap into consistently in games. He has the goods to be one of the better offensive catchers in the game.
Defense/Speed
At one point, O’Hoppe was seen as a glove-first catching prospect. His offensive breakout makes it easy to overlook the fact that he can really defend behind the dish. O’Hoppe has a plus arm and is extremely accurate with his throws. He moves really well behind the dish and is an above average blocker as well. A solid receiver, O’Hoppe checks just about all of the boxes as a catcher and should be an above average defender at the highest level.
Outlook
One of the biggest climbers in regards to prospect rankings heading into 2023, O’Hoppe’s offensive numbers last season would have been impressive for a first baseman let alone a strong defensive catcher.
A borderline plus hit tool and comfortably above average power paired with strong defense behind the dish have O’Hoppe looking like a great for the Angels at the position moving forward. He has a great chance to be an above average regular with a chance to make a couple all All-Star appearances at a difficult position.
26. Cade Horton – RHP – Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 211 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (7), 2022 (CHC) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|60/65
|50/55
|45/55
|50/55
|55+
One of the pitching breakouts of the 2023 MiLB season, the Cubs’ first round pick in 2022 has flashed an electric fastball with a devastating slider to complement it.
Arsenal
A power arsenal headlined by a plus fastball and slider, Horton sits 95-97 MPH with his heater, touching 99 MPH on occasion. He picks up plenty of whiffs at the top of the zone with it thanks to the carry and cut the pitch features.
Horton’s sweepy slider hovers in the mid 80s with around 11 inches of horizontal break. His ability to consistently land it for a strike (65% strike rate) paired with the sharp, late break of the pitch gives him a second plus offering. From the start of the season to Horton being placed on the development list to manage his innings (13 starts), he held opponents to a .110 batting average while going to the pitch around 30% of the time.
The third offering is a curveball also in the mid 80s which Horton has done a good job differentiating from his slider shape wise since going pro. While it still features some horizontal movement (5 inches), it has much more vertical drop (9 inches).
Though he is not as consistent in landing it for a strike as his slider, Horton’s curveball has flashed the ability to be a legitimate put away pitch as well.
Rounding out the arsenal is a changeup in the upper 80s that he recently adjusted to a split grip. It’s a work in progress, but has flashed above average with impressive arm side fade. He only made a few starts with the new changeup grip prior to being temporarily shut down, but he showed the ability to slow the spin, averaging around 1,900 RPMs. With a bit more feel for it and the ability to get the pitch to spin a bit less, it could be an above average or better offering.
Outlook
A late bloomer on the pitching side of things as a two-way player who had to undergo Tommy John surgery early in his collegiate career, Horton only tossed 53 2/3 innings at Oklahoma, but showed enough in their College World Series run to sell the Cubs on his upside.
Early returns have Horton proving the Cubs right as the athletic right-hander has pounded the zone with an electric arsenal. With two plus pitches and a legitimate chance for four big league offerings, Horton has become one of the better pitching prospects in baseball.
27. Brooks Lee – SS – Minnesota Twins
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 1st Round (8) – 2022 (MIN) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|50/50
|40/45
|45/45
|45/50
|55
Viewed by many as the safest bat in the 2022 draft class, the switch-hitting Lee has flown through the Minor League ranks on the back of his plus-plus hit tool.
Offense
When you watch Lee hit, it is easy to understand how he was so consistent through his three collegiate seasons at Cal Poly where he slashed .351/.426/.647. Lee’s swing from the left-side is as pretty as they come; it’s short, quick and repeatable with sneaky pull-side power. He also has a great feel for the barrel with the ability to get to tough pitches or shoot the ball through a hole when he is fooled.
His right-handed swing is a more mechanical and less fluid, but he still makes a fair amount of contact. Fortunately, the majority of his at-bats will come from the left side.
Lee has average power to his pull side and will pick his spots to try to do damage. While his average exit velocities are average, he has flashed a max of 109 MPH.
A zone contact rate just shy of 90% and overall contact rate of 79%, Lee is rarely going to punch out and will work a fair amount of free passes. He has the tendency to get very contact-oriented, hitting more balls into the ground than desired and perhaps taking a few too many “B” swings in early or even counts, but he has improved in that regard as he has become acclimated to pro ball.
Lee is a high probability big leaguer with the ability to hit for a high average with plenty of doubles. If he can push closer to 20 home runs instead of 10, that would of course elevate his ceiling, but Lee will likely land somewhere in the middle.
Defense/Speed
Fundamentally sound and instinctual, Lee is a consistent defender at shortstop. The added strength/weight has slowed Lee down a tick, giving him fringy range. He has a good arm and can make all of the throws as well as smooth actions, however he is likely to be closer to an average defender at the position. Though he should be able to play a good enough shortstop to stick, he profiles as an above average third baseman as well.
Outlook
Viewed as a high-level draft prospect dating back to his high school days, Lee elected to play for his father at Cal Poly where he raked for three seasons as well as on the Cape. It’s been more of the same for him in pro ball, solidifying what is one of the higher floors and stronger track records in the Minor Leagues. Lee may lack the tools to be a superstar, but he has a great chance of being an above average big leaguer.
28. Coby Mayo – 3B – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (103), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|60/70
|45/55
|45/45
|40/50
|55+
A popular breakout candidate, Mayo did not quite have the year many had hoped he would in 2022, but he still put up above average numbers despite aggressive assignments and earned rave reviews during the Orioles’ spring.
Check out our interview with Coby Mayo!
Offense
Boasting a huge frame and long levers, yet with a surprisingly controlled swing, Mayo impressed with his feel to hit the second he entered pro ball. Despite his 6-foot-5 frame, Mayo manages his length well, posting solid contact rates.
As a 20-year-old adjusting to the upper levels in 2022, Mayo struggled to recognize more advanced spin, causing his strikeout rate to jump from 21.5% in High-A to 34.5% in Double-A. He also battled some nagging injuries. However, his advanced swing, above average contact rates and impressive athleticism for his size hedges any major whiff concern long-term.
Mayo worked with the Orioles on some minor swing tweaks heading into the 2023 season to help him tap into more power, and the results have been evident. His 90th percentile exit velocity jumped to 108 MPH with a max exit velocity of 113 MPH. Pair the phenomenal exit velocities with a consistent ability to drive the ball in the air and it’s easy to envision plus game power for Mayo.
He absolutely pulverizes fastballs, mashing to an OPS over 1.000 and has improved his OPS by more than 200 points against breaking balls this season. Mayo has also cut his chase rate to around 23%, helping him walk at a well above average clip.
It’s easy to understand why the O’s were willing to go well over slot for the teenager, his simple hitting mechanics follow suit with what the organization looks for, but he also has big power potential with his huge frame and athleticism.
Defense/Speed
Mayo moves well for his size and has a plus arm at third base. He has worked hard at his defense, improving his footwork and actions. Once viewed as a candidate to move off of the position, Mayo looks like he can be an average defender there. Though he is not much of a base stealer, Mayo is at least an average runner.
Outlook
A quick learner who is lauded for his makeup and work ethic, it is really impressive for Mayo to reach Triple-A within two seasons as a power hitting prep bat. While there will naturally be some whiff with a player of his profile, Mayo manages the swing and miss really well for a 6-foot-5 masher and walks plenty.
There’s big-time power to dream on with Mayo along with the approach and bat-to-ball skills that should allow him to get on base at a strong clip.
29. Endy Rodriguez – C – Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $10K – 2018 (NYM) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|50/55
|50/55
|50/50
|50/55
|55
Signed for a measly $10,000 by the Mets before being traded to the Pirates in the three-team Joe Musgrove deal, Rodriguez has done nothing but rake since making his pro debut in 2018. The talented switch-hitter kicked things up another notch in 2022, putting up arguably the best offensive season in all of the minors.
Offense
A switch hitter with pretty even production from both sides, Rodriguez has a really good feel for both of his swings that are geared for lift and carry. Rodriguez further simplified his load in 2022, losing the moving leg kick in favor for a toe tap. He struggled at times with the timing of his leg kick in years prior and his ridiculous 2022 slash line may point towards the tweak helping him find even more consistency.
After pulverizing secondary stuff at the High-A and Double-A levels, Rodriguez struggled to recognize non-fastballs in Triple-A, which suppressed his overall numbers some. His smooth swing from both sides of the plate and track record of hitting secondary stuff lends reason to believe he will improve in that department.
Rodriguez is a complete hitter with the body control, bat to ball skills and approach to give him a plus hit tool while tapping into his above average raw power in games. He has little trouble driving the ball in the air with consistency and should be able to hit 15-20 home runs on top of solid on-base skills.
Defense/Speed
Rodriguez is extremely athletic behind the dish and receives well. Rodriguez controls the game well as a catcher, and pitchers seem to enjoy working with him. He has an above average throwing arm and has improved plenty with his throwing accuracy.
Athletic enough to play other spots in the field, Rodriguez has seen action at first base as well as in the outfield. Ultimately, he provides the most value behind the dish, where he can be a solid defender.
Outlook
Switch-hitting catchers with a plus hit tool don’t grow on trees. Even with slightly above average exit velocities, Rodriguez has the ability to provide above average power as well.
A confident hitter who controls his at bats from both sides of the plate, Rodriguez has a chance to be one of the more exciting young catchers in baseball with a well-rounded game.
30. Owen Caissie – OF – Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (45), 2020 (SD) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|70/70
|55/65
|50/50
|40/50
|55+
A big left-handed hitter with massive power, Caissie has immense offensive upside with a developing feel to hit.
Offense
Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Caissie possesses some of the best raw power in the Minor Leagues with potentially more in the tank. Starting upright, Caissie sinks into his back side as he loads with a simple toe-tap for timing.
Caissie has found more consistency with his pre-swing moves as he has compiled at-bats, syncing his upper and lower half more effectively. This has not only helped him hit the ball harder, but also in the air more consistently, cutting his ground ball rate by nearly 10% while seeing his HR/FB rate jump from 12% to 30%. More fly balls and a larger percentage of those fly balls leaving the yard is of course what the Cubs want to see from Caissie.
When everything is in sync for Caissie, you can see flashes of a potentially special power bat. His long levers which help him create his massive power can also result in a bit too much whiff, but the 21-year-old consistently cut down the swing and miss as the Double-A season progressed (and the tacked baseballs were taken out of circulation of the Southern League).
His average exit velocity of 94 MPH would rank among the top-15 in Major League Baseball, and his 90th percentile exit velocity of 110 MPH is one of the best figures in the entire Minor Leagues. There is foul pole-to-foul pole power potential for Caissie, who may even have more pop in the tank.
Defense/Speed
Caissie moves well for his size, but his limited experience in the outfield heading into 2022 was evident in his reads and routes. A plus plus arm and more than enough athleticism to be passable in a corner outfield spot, there is plenty of reason to believe that Caissie can develop into at least an average defender or better.
Caissie mentioned in our interview with him on “The Call Up” that one of his offseason focuses heading into 2023 was to gain speed and explosiveness.
Outlook
Already putting on shows with his majestic batting practice homers, Caissie’s big-time power has started to make its way into games more as he gets at-bats under his belt. Despite the whiff concerns, Caissie has handled challenging assignments as one of the younger hitters at each stop. He really enjoyed a coming out party in Double-A, pacing the league in homers as a 20/21-year-old and inspiring more belief that he can tap into his 30+ homer upside.
31. Emmanuel Rodriguez – OF – Minnesota Twins
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $2.5M, 2019 (MIN) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|60/70
|50/60
|50/50
|40/50
|55+
One of the most exciting power bats in the lower minors, Rodriguez has monster offensive upside. Injuries have slowed Rodriguez’s development a bit, entering 2023 with only 47 games played above the complex, but he has already shown enough at the plate to generate plenty of excitement.
Offense
Lightning quick bat speed and an explosive lower half helped Rodriguez put up elite exit velocities as a teenager last year. Rodriguez unfortunately tore his meniscus in June of his 2022 campaign, cutting his coming out party short with a 1.044 OPS in 47 games. The combination of plus power and an ahead-of-his-years approach allowed Rodriguez to feast on Low-A pitchers despite a 68% contact rate.
Rodriguez had to shake some rust off in the early going of his 2023 campaign, but really hit his stride once June rolled around. One of the most patient hitters in the Minor Leagues, Rodriguez found himself bordering on overly passive at points, taking pitches he could do damage on leading to far too many deep counts.
While still very selective, he started to pull the trigger a bit more, resulting in more production and less strikeouts. Still running a minuscule chase rate of 15%, Rodriguez takes free passes with the best of them and now is leveraging his advantage counts better.
Easy power and elite bat speed paired with his explosive lower half help Rodriguez produce big time exit velocities. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 MPH is the best mark in the Twins organization, with a max exit velocity of 117 MPH.
Rodriguez has pulverized fastballs as a pro to the tune of an OPS over 1.000. Secondary stuff gave him plenty of trouble in 2022 and the early parts of 2023, but he has improved at both recognizing and staying back on secondaries as he has compiled more at-bats. His low chase rates on non-fastballs also hedges concern.
With borderline plus-plus raw power that he is starting to get into in games more consistently, an elite ability to draw walks and the potential for an average hit tool, Rodriguez has as much offensive upside to dream on as any prospect at the lower levels.
Defense/Speed
An average runner, Rodriguez covers enough ground to play a viable center field, but if he continues to fill out, he may move to a corner where his defense would potentially grade as plus. An average runner or slightly better, Rodriguez provides value on the base paths as an opportunistic base stealer.
Outlook
Top notch power potential and one of the most selective approaches in the Minor Leagues, Rodriguez will likely be a productive bat even if the hit tool does not come along as much as the Twins hope. There’s a Max Muncy-type of offensive profile to dream on, with a chance to stick in center field or play great defense in a corner.
32. Curtis Mead – 3B – Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K – 2018 (PHI) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|55/60
|40/50
|40/40
|40/50
|55
A bat-first infielder with a great feel to hit and strong EVs, Mead missed a large chunk of the 2023 season due to injury, but made up for lost time by putting up big numbers in Durham immediately upon his return.
Offense
Formerly starting from an extremely upright setup, Mead is still relatively tall in his stance but is more bent at the knees. Mead has always featured a smooth swing with a lower half that works extremely well.
The result is a barrel path that lives in the zone for a long time and allows him to drive balls to all fields with relative ease. Mead has already flashed plus exit velocities, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 MPH and max exit velocity of 111 MPH.
A doubles machine due to his all-fields approach and swing that is geared for hard line drives, Mead smacked 94 doubles through his first 275 pro games across every level. Mead’s body control and bat-to-ball skills combined with his strong EVs should result in a high batting average and plenty of extra base hits even if the game power is closer to average.
A patient hitter who consistently makes good swing decisions, Mead’s ability to get on base should also help keep him strong in the OPS department. He has punched out less than 16% of the time in his Minor League career.
Defense/Speed
While not especially flashy or athletic, Mead’s hands and instincts should make him a passable defender at either third or second base. Mead’s average arm is just enough from the hot corner and of course plays fine at second base.
Mead has improved his footwork at both third base and second base, providing belief that he can fight off a move to first and be somewhat of a versatile infielder for the Rays, even if the defense isn’t particularly great.
Outlook
Mead’s advanced approach and swing give him a chance at becoming a plus hitter at the highest level with 15-20 homers, plenty of doubles and a knack for getting on base.
Though he has the offensive skill-set of an above average regular, the right-handed hitter has dismantled lefties as a pro and has a strong floor as a platoon bat who can move all over the infield. Mead has provided plenty of reason to believe he can be more than that.
33. Marcelo Mayer – SS – Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|55/60
|45/55
|50/50
|55/65
|60
A well-rounded game with exciting potential in the batter’s box, Mayer has already shown a decent feel to hit and staying power at shortstop with still plenty of physical projection.
Offense
A sweet left-handed swing with a ton of whip, Mayer hit the ball hard and can spray it all over. Starting with his weight slightly stacked on his back leg, Mayer’s load features a pronounced barrel tip, which can disrupt his timing a bit.
With the bat starting flat to completely vertical when slotted, it adds another move to get it back flat to enter the zone. He was able to get away with this move more at the lower levels because of his feel for the stick and improved bat speed, but it has presented some challenges in Double-A.
While there is more room to fill out for Mayer, he is already tapping into above average raw power with a 90th percentile exit velocity of nearly 105 MPH and a max of 112 MPH. There’s some zone whiff for Mayer as his swing can get long on him at times, but that very well could go hand-in-hand with his pre-swing moves.
His long levers help him drive the ball with authority to all fields with carry. Already producing a bit more thump than expected, Mayer is a better hitter than his Double-A numbers would indicate. With some cleaning up of his pre-swing moves, he can develop into an average hitter with plus juice.
Defense/Speed
Though not a great runner, Mayer moves his feet well at shortstop and has all of the goods to be a plus defender there. A plus arm, soft hands, good footwork and clean actions help Mayer look silky smooth at short. Though he’s not the most incredible athlete, Mayer is able to make difficult plays look easy thanks to his instincts and impressive ability to throw from different slots.
Outlook
It was a great first full season for Mayer in just about every aspect last year. The 20-year-old produced impressive offensive numbers between Low-A and High-A while providing reason to believe that he can stick at shortstop long-term.
2023 started well for Mayer before stalling out in Double-A as one of the younger position players at the level. As he refines his aggressive approach and pre-swing moves a bit, he has a chance to develop into an exciting shortstop who can impact the game both offensively and defensively.
34. Colton Cowser – OF – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (5), 2021 (BAL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|55/55
|45/55
|55/55
|45/55
|55
Great contact skills and developing power with a projectable/athletic frame give Cowser an exciting combination of a solid floor and intriguing upside.
Offense
With an upright stance from the left side and a simple swing geared for line drive contact, Cowser’s limited movement allows him to be on time and repeat his swing. A great athlete, Cowser’s lower half adjustability and impressive feel for the barrel help him put good swings on tough pitches and use the whole field.
One of the most polished hitters in the 2021 draft, some scouts wondered how much power would be in the tank for Cowser with a swing that is more geared for consistent contact. Cowser has answered those questions this season with 17 homers across three levels in 2022 before adding 10 more in his 56 Triple-A games in 2023 prior to his MLB promotion
With a max exit velocity of 112 MPH this season and 90th percentile EV of 105 MPH, Cowser is already producing above-average impact and has room to fill out more.
The added power has come with a bit more whiff than expected, but Cowser hedges that with a great approach. Just a 17% chase rate has helped Cowser walk at a 17% clip as a pro, and his natural feel to hit still shines through. Cowser has had to adjust to aggressive assignments and should settle into a strikeout rate closer to 20% than 30%.
A key area where Cowser improved drastically from 2022 to 2023 is left on left match ups. After producing an OPS of .616 against lefties last year, his OPS is up over .800 against same-handed pitchers this year.
There’s a combination of above average power and above average hit here, complemented by a great approach.
Defense/Speed
An above-average runner, Cowser covers plenty of ground in center field with long strides and solid closing speed. He has seen action in all three outfield spots, but the majority of Cowser’s starts have come in center this season. Solid reads and instincts along with an above average arm give him a great chance to stick in center, but if he moves to a corner he could profile as a fringe plus defender.
Cowser stole plenty of bases in the lower levels, but struggled to find the same success in Double and Triple-A. He adds value on the bases, though will probably never be more than the occasional base stealer.
Outlook
In the volatile world of prospects, Cowser offers a rare level of safety while still providing enough projection to get excited about. The uptick in power and comfort in center field pushes Cowser’s ceiling higher, but Orioles fans should feel really confident in the fact that they have at least an above average regular who is capable of playing all three outfield spots.
35. Tyler Soderstrom – C – Oakland Athletics
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (26), 2020 (OAK) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|65/70
|50/60
|40/40
|30/40
|55+
Possessing borderline double-plus power from the left side along with steady contact rates, Soderstrom is a bat-first prospect with game-changing impact to dream on.
Offense
Starting with an open stance and his weight stacked on his back side, Soderstrom just brings his foot over to close himself off and lets his plus bat speed and strength do the work. He’s already physical, but with broad shoulders and long legs, he could likely to add even more strength to his frame.
His hands and wrists work extremely well and allow him to manipulate the barrel at a high level. Soderstrom’s controlled violence with his swing gives him a great chance to hit for power while not whiffing at too high of a clip. Still an aggressive hitter, Soderstrom could benefit from cutting down his 33% chase rate, but that will likely come with more at bats.
Soderstom’s swing is smooth and his barrel stays in the zone for a long time, backed up by his 85% zone contact rate at the upper minors. With a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH and a max of 114 MPH in 2023, the big left-handed hitter is pushing towards 70-grade power. If he tone down his aggressiveness a bit, he should develop into an average hitter or better who can run into 30+ homers.
Defense/Speed
The A’s drafted Soderstrom as a catcher, but barring any advances to his athleticism and lateral movement, he likely projects as a first baseman long term. He currently struggles to keep balls in front of him when blocking, which is likely due to the fact that he lacks the quickness to be able to constantly get in good blocking positions.
He’ll flash plus pop times thanks to his quick transfer and above-average arm strength, but the accuracy of his arm is currently inconsistent. Soderstrom’s decent hands should help him profile as an above average defensive first baseman.
Outlook
Soderstrom possesses the most exciting bat in an A’s system with first division middle-of-the-order potential. Regardless of where he ends up on the defensive side of things, Soderstom’s bat will be his ticket to becoming an impactful big league regular with a chance to put up gaudy power numbers while still making more than enough of contact.
36. Carson Williams – SS – Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’2, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (28), 2021 (TB) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|55/65
|45/60
|55/55
|50/60
|55+
Williams put his big tools on display since being drafted first round in 2021, giving Rays fans plenty to look forward to. He will need to cut down in the whiffs to reach his All-Star ceiling, though.
Offense
Still with a wiry frame and room to fill out, Williams turned heads with his plus exit velocities as a 19-year-old in Low-A as well as his ability tap into game power.
Already reaching exit velocities as high as 112 mph along with an impressive 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 mph, it’s easy to see the plus power projection for Williams with even more pop in the tank.
Williams starts with an upright stance and relies on his natural bat speed and athleticism to produce thump, but his lack of lower half involvement leaves power on the table for him. You’ll see Williams often finish even his swing more upright than he started, which is a bit of a tell. His bat path is geared for lift, helping him produce plenty of home runs and extra base hits, but also leaving him susceptible to higher whiff figures. Williams hedges the whiff with a good approach and low chase rates.
The fact that Williams was able to consistently produce the way he did even with the swing deficiencies is a testament his wiry strength and natural athleticism. His inconsistent base and steep swing likely contributed to more struggles against off speed than he would like, but he has improved in that regard. Williams has handled velocity extremely well mashing to an OPS right around 1.000 against fastballs.
With some tweaks, Williams could not only tap into plus or bette power, but would likely find more success and consistency against breaking stuff as well. Even if the hit tool is fringy, his plus power and patient approach give him the ability to be a productive bat. He has 30 homers in the tank if he hits enough.
Defense/Speed
Williams is an above average runner with an easy plus arm. His actions are smooth and his feet are quick. He has the tendency to sit back on balls at times and rely on his arm strength, but he has plenty of range and a good internal clock. Williams has the goods to not only stick at short, but also be a plus defender there.
While he is not a burner, Williams is fast enough to be a factor on the base paths. He is relatively aggressive, but an inefficient base stealer. As he reaches the higher levels, Williams should be a threat for 10-15 bags.
Outlook
A plus defender a shortstop with big power potential is easy to get excited about. Williams will need to improve upon his ability to hit and recognize spin to reach his ceiling, but 30 home run upside with impact defense at short does not grow on trees. A high strikeout rate may just come with the territory, but Nolan Gorman type production with plus defense on the left side of the infield is a profile any team in baseball would sign up for.
37. Emmet Sheehan – RHP – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’5, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 6th Round (192), 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|Curveball
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|50/55
|60/60
|40/45
|35/45
|55
Sheehan burst onto the scene in 2022 by simply overpowering hitters with his fastball. His secondaries have come along as well.
Arsenal
Leading the way for Sheehan is his 95-97 mph fastball with carrying life. Sheehan releases his heater from a very low angle for a 6-foot-5 pitcher, adding to the perceived rise of a fastball that already hovers around 18 inches of induced vertical break.
The impressive characteristics on the fastball make it a borderline double plus pitch, but he relies on it heavily with roughly 65% usage. There’s plenty of examples of pitchers succeeding with elite fastballs that they use around two-thirds of the time, but Sheehan has better secondaries than the Bryce Miller and even Joe Ryan types.
Sheehan’s changeup is his best secondary offering. It features around 17 inches of horizontal break with screwball type action. When he is locating it, the pitch fades to his arm side with plenty of drop. Though he only throws the pitch around 12% of the time, opponents have hit right around .140 against it since the start of 2022. He has had challenges landing the pitch for a strike as frequently in 2023, but has still enjoyed success with it.
His out-pitch to righties is his cutterish slider in the 87-89 mph range. It’s his most improved offering over the course of the 2023 season, racking up a swinging strike rate of 17% and much improved chase numbers. The slider has a chance to give him an above average third offering that is hard enough with short break to be a weapon against lefties as well.
Rounding out the arsenal is the occasional taste-breaking curveball from Sheehan which he will mix in a few times per game to steal strikes.
Outlook
Sheehan did not quite jump out of the gate the way some had hoped in his MLB debut, but not due to a lack of stuff. His fringy command and heavy fastball usage left him a bit exposed to big league hitting, but if he can gain a better feel for his exciting secondaries, Sheehan could develop into a high-end No. 3 starter.
38. Sal Frelick – OF – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 5’10, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (15) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|70/70
|40/40
|30/35
|70/70
|50/55
|55
Offense
Great bat-to-ball skills and swing malleability help Frelick make a ton of contact while getting to tough pitches. Frelick’s hands work extremely well, and his short swing makes him a difficult hitter to strike out.
The 23-year-old overcame some drifting issues with his swing earlier in the 2022 season, finding much more lower half consistency which has helped him make more consistent contact with more impact. Frelick made a smooth transition to Triple-A to end the season, posting some of the best contact rates in all of the Minor Leagues including a zone contact rate of 94% while still walking at a 12% clip.
Frelick sprays the ball all over the field and is even a tough out with two strikes, somehow hitting above .270 in two strike counts.
While power will never be a part of Frelick’s game, he can hit the ball with some authority to his pull side when he gets the right pitch. There’s potentially 10-15 homers in the tank for Frelick, especially if he calls Milwaukee home when he breaks into the big leagues.
It’s a delicate balance for Frelick, who does hit the ball on the ground a decent bit (50% GB rate), but also racks up so many hits by slapping the ball on the ground and using his wheels. When Frelick is at his best, he is smacking line drives to either gap while resorting to more of the “put the ball in play” approach with two strikes.
Elite contact rates and a knack for getting on base give Frelick a high floor with enough impact to rack up plenty of extra base hits.
Defense/Speed
Another Brewers prospect with game-changing speed, Frelick covers a ton of ground in center and has continued to improve his reads and routes with more experience out there. His arm is average at best, but he does a good job of getting himself in a good position to make strong throws by beating the ball to the spot.
Despite possessing immense speed, Frelick has not yet translated it into as many stolen bases as we may come to expect. He swiped 24 bags between his three stops in 2022, but should be more of a base stealer as he gets more comfortable at the upper levels.
Outlook
Frelick may not have enough power to be a star in today’s game, but he has as good of a chance to be a big league regular as any prospect outside of the top 50 in baseball. A virtual guarantee to stay in center field with a hit tool that is trending towards a 70 grade, Frelick is a throwback player who will have Steven Kwan lovers seeing double, but with a bit more exciting tools.
39. Jordan Westburg – SS – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’2′, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (30), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|55/55
|50/55
|60/60
|50/55
|55
Above average power, great speed and defensive versatility have Westburg tracking like a longterm option in the Orioles infield.
Offense
A crouched stance with a quiet load and short stride, Westburg keeps things simple in the box. Westburg is quick to the ball which allows him to catch up to velocity and avoid cheating.
Westburg hits the ball hard (106 mph 90th percentile exit velocity) and by cutting his ground ball rate as he progressed through the Minor Leagues, his game power became much more evident.
Though he’s just an average hitter, Westburg’s ability to drive the ball to all fields and advanced plate discipline reinforce the belief that he will be able to hit enough at the highest level. His improved ability to slug takes some pressure off of the hit tool, but he has had little issue hitting at each level. Westburg projects as an average hitter with 20+ home run juice.
Defense/Speed
Westburg has enough athleticism and and the arm to stick at shortstop defensively. With multiple shortstops at the big league level for the Orioles, he has seen action all over the infield. He is a well above average defender at second base and solid at third.
A plus runner, Westburg is not very aggressive on the bases, but provides value with his wheels. There’s a chance he can develop into more than the occasional base stealer given his athleticism and overall speed.
Outlook
Average or better tools across the board and a track record of hitting makes it easy to buy what Westburg is selling. His ability to play all over the infield and even corner outfield in a pinch will make him an asset to any big league team even if the bat isn’t totally there.
That said, it’s hard to argue that Westburg’s bat will be anything but steady at the highest level given his track record and batted ball data. He has 20-25 homers in the tank, good wheels and defensive value all over the infield.
40. Brady House – 3B – Washington Nationals
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (11), 2021 (WAS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|60/65
|45/60
|50/50
|50/60
|55+
Injuries plagued House’s first full pro season, but he returned healthy in 2023 and mashed his way from Low-A to Double-A in his age 19 season.
Offense
A simple set up and pre-swing moves, House features a minimal hand load from his starting position along with a low, hovering leg kick that he starts early. He consistently is in position to see the ball early, perhaps resulting in a bit more aggressiveness at the plate (36% chase), but it has also helped him make more consistent contact across multiple levels.
For a hitter with plus raw power, House’s swing is a bit flat, resulting in more ground balls than desired and suppressed game power. He puts on shows in batting practice with the ability to demolish upper deck tanks, but in games, House appears to be more contact-oriented at this stage.
He still hits the ball hard consistently, running a 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 mph while flashing exit velocities as high as 113 mph. If House can create a bit more leverage in his swing and improve his selectiveness at the plate, he could develop into an offensive force.
Defense/Speed
Drafted as a shortstop, the big-bodied House as since moved over to the hot corner where he has solid range and a big arm to give him well above average defensive potential. As he gains reps, he could develop into a plus defender at the position.
Though not a clog on the base paths, House is an average runner who won’t try to steal very often.
Outlook
In what is his first full healthy season, House quickly reminded everybody why the Nationals selected him 11th overall in 2021. He has the raw power potential to hit 30 home runs with a feel to hit that continues to improve. Providing defensive value at the hot corner as well, House has All Star potential if he can cut down on the chase and drive the ball in the air with more consistency.
41. Ricky Tiedemann – LHP – Toronto Blue Jays
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 220 | Bat/Throw: R/L | 3rd Round (85) – TOR – 2021 | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|60/70
|55/60
|45/55
|60+
One of the most talented pitching prospects in the minors, Tiedemann has the potential for three plus pitches along with decent command. It’s all about health for the southpaw.
Arsenal
Throwing from a low arm slot, Tiedemann generates a ton of arm speed allowing his already impressive arsenal to play up. The southpaw has three impressive offerings but the combination of his plus fastball and plus changeup has helped him carve up more experienced hitters.
Tiedemann’s fastball sits 94-96 MPH, topping at 99 MPH with plenty of ride and arm-side run. The pitch really jumps out of his hand from the low release point and gets on hitters quickly. Tiedemann maintains his arm speed really well with his plus changeup, making it really difficult to differentiate out of his hand. The change sits in the mid 80s with roughly 18 inches of arm-side fade.
His sweeper has started to emerge as his best out pitch in 2022, with sharp break in the low 80s. Tiedemann gained confidence in the pitch as the year went on, dominating hitters to the tune of an OPS barely over .300 and strikeout rate above 50%.
A big guy at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Tiedemann can struggle at times to sync up his mechanics, but still maintained a walk rate below 10% and should at least grow into average command. The 20-year-old is difficult to game plan for as a hitter because of his willingness to use both of his off speed pitches against both lefties and righties.
Naturally, Tiedemann favors his slider against lefties and changeup against righties, but he will still mix his slider in against righties around 20% of the time with success and the change around 10% of the time with success against lefties. He also has the ability to simply overpower opponents with his fastball.
Outlook
There are few pitchers in the prospect world with more helium than Ricky Tiedemann. Reaching Double-A before his 20th birthday, Tiedemann was on a fast-track to the big leagues before injuries slowed him down. The Jays have been very careful with Tiedemann, shutting him down early in the season after an arm flare up.
Tiedemann has the goods to be a frontline option if he keeps trending the way he has when he is on the mound, but he has not been able to truly build up his workload due to his recurring injuries. The southpaw returned from his IL stint in July with his stuff looking much like it did before, and if he can continue to build up his innings, there is ace stuff here.
42. Termarr Johnson – 2B – Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 5’8′, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (PIT) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/50
|55/60
|45/60
|45/45
|40/50
|55+
Viewed as one of the best pure prep hitters in years, Johnson has the looks of a power-over-hit prospect in the early going, but the power is plentiful.
Offense
Johnson starts with his bat resting on his shoulder and his weight favoring his backside before getting into a big leg kick that coincides with a barrel tip. Generally, these loud moves would be of concern in regards to disrupting timing and consistency, but Johnson is quick and compact with explosive bat speed.
Despite his smaller stature, Johnson generates a ridiculous amount of rotational power and bat speed, already posting plus exit velocities with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 mph and max of 112 mph.
Like many young hitters, Johnson tends to try to get into his pull side power a bit too much, causing him to be out and around the baseball. Good secondary stuff in pro ball has also caused Johnson to drift onto his front foot as well. That said, he is patient in the box, running a chase rate right around 17%
Johnson is a really fun hitter to watch when he’s on time. Pitchers will fear going inside on him because of the way he is able to turn around stuff on the inner half with authority. When Johnson is at his best, he is able to shoot balls the other way with authority as well, but he will need to find some more consistency with his lower half.
It will remain to be seen if Johnson can get away with his loud moves against more advanced pitching, however his decent feel for the barrel and ridiculous bat speed should help him either A. Get away with it or B. Quiet things down without it coming at expense of much power.
Defense/Speed
Johnson’s hands work really well and his average arm should play fine at second base. Though not the rangiest, he should be an average defender or better at second.
Just an average runner who many evaluators think could slow down a step as he continues to mature, it’s unlikely that Johnson is a major factor on the bases.
Outlook
There’s a lot to like with Johnson’s bat. Plus raw power with a feel to hit that should improve along with a patient approach, there’s potential for major impact in the batter’s box. While he may not be the plus plus hitter that many evaluators tabbed him as coming out of the draft, he also boasts far more raw power than most gave him credit for.
How Johnson responds to more challenging pitching will likely determine whether he needs to make some swing tweaks, but his twitchy bat speed and explosiveness are impossible to teach and should give him an edge as he shores up his consistency.
43. Josue De Paula – OF – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’2, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/70
|45/55
|35/50
|45/45
|35/50
|55
One of the most polished hitters at the rookie level in 2022, De Paula has an extremely advanced swing and approach that have helped him make a smooth transition into full season ball as a 17/18-year-old.
Offense
De Paula has a simple set up and a quiet, smooth load that helps him see the ball early and repeat his moves. The teenager’s swing is silky smooth, already controlling his body extremely well with a great feel for the barrel. Already posting plus contact rates and low chase rates along with strong numbers left on left, De Paula projects as a plus hitter or better.
He has already demonstrated the ability to hit the ball hard to all fields with plenty of room to add muscle to his somewhat long and slender frame. Though he’s extremely far away, there’s potential for a combination of plus hit and above average power as he matures.
Defense/Speed
An average runner, De Paula will likely move to a corner outfield spot once he exceeds the rookie levels. His above average arm and solid instincts should allow him to be an average defender in either corner. As De Paula fills out, he is unlikely to be much of a factor on the bases, but shouldn’t be a clogger.
Outlook
The most advanced prospect the Dodgers had at the rookie levels in 2022, De Paula is easily one of the most polished teenage hitters in the minors. While the power has not totally translated into games yet, it seems like it is only a matter of time until his fantastic feel to hit and projectable frame result in above average pop. With his present offensive talent and even more to dream on, De Paula has monster upside at the plate.
44. AJ Smith-Shawver – RHP – Atlanta Braves
Height/Weight: 6’3, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 7th Round (217), 2021 (ATL) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|60/70
|50/55
|35/50
|55
An athletic right-hander with electric stuff, the Braves signed Smith-Shawver for an over-slot $1 million to forgo his two-way commitment to Texas Tech. After just 77 Minor League innings between the Complex and Low-A prior to 2023, Smith-Shawver rocketed to an MLB debut on June 4th.
Arsenal
Already with a pair of elite offerings, Smith-Shawver diced through lower level competition with his lively fastball and sharp slider. The fastball sits 95-97 mph, touching 99 mph while averaging more than 20 inches of induced vertical break. Between the shape and life, it is easy to see why Smith-Shawver has been able to pick up a near 30% chase rate and 14% swinging strike rate on his heater since the beginning of last year.
Smith-Shawver’s second plus offering is his mid 80s slider with cutterish, late break. He has a lot of confidence in the offering, upping his usage in 2023. The shorter break of the pitch allows him to effectively use it against both-handed hitters.
The pitch cuts away from righties, but even when it bats up on him it is effective. When the pitch is located in on righties, it ties them up effectively, but the action on the pitch also makes it extremely effective at the bottom of the zone. The unique profile of Smith-Shawver’s slider should help him buck the trend of most fastball/slider arms being split-heavy.
Rounding out Smith-Shawver’s arsenal is an above average curveball that he will mix in around 10% of the time in place of the changeup he threw in 2022. The downer curve has plenty of depth, featuring around 15 inches of vertical break in the 79-81 mph range. With an improved feel to land it for a strike, the curve should be a viable third offering for him.
Outlook
It’s rare to see a high school drafted arm reach Triple-A in the first half of his second pro season, but it is a testament to the quality of stuff and athleticism Smith-Shawver boasts on the mound. The 20-year-old battled some command issues last season, but has already seemed to put those to bed in 2023…especially with his fastball.
A wrinkle in Smith-Shawver so quickly skipping through Double-A may be the tacked Southern League balls and an aggressive Braves organization wanting to see more usable data with more standard baseballs, but at the same time, the young righty has the caliber of stuff that can get hitters out at any level.
With an elite fastball, strong slider and exciting athleticism on the mound, Smith-Shawver looks like a Spencer Strider starter kit which probably explains why the Braves are so excited about their top pitching prospect. He has considerable upside.
45. Joey Ortiz – SS – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (108), 2019 (BAL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|55/55
|45/50
|55/55
|60/60
|55
An impressive defender who makes a ton of contact, Ortiz is a well-rounded shortstop who has added some thump.
Offense
Ortiz starts with a slightly open and upright stance before getting into his back side with a controlled leg kick. He repeats the move well and will even cut down on the leg kick a bit with two strikes.
An athletic hitter, Ortiz controls his body well and makes a ton of contact with a flat swing that lives in the zone. His 89% zone contact rate was one of the better marks in the Orioles organization and his spray charts show color foul line to foul line.
A shoulder injury hampered his swing a bit in the early parts of the 2022 season, but Ortiz went on to hit .347/.413/.610 over his final 70 games of the season between Double-A and Triple-A. Ortiz carried the momentum into 2023, seeing his average exit velocity jump by a whopping 6 mph to 91 mph while his 90th percentile exit velocity rose to 106 mph.
Though the exit velocities have jumped near the plus territory, it has resulted in more doubles for Ortiz rather than homers. His flat swing helps him post fantastic contact rates, but his average launch angle of 5 degrees makes it hard to leave the yard as much as other players with his EVs.
Ortiz’s feel for the barrel and control of his body helps him put up strong numbers against all types of pitches, posting an OPS above .800 against non-fastballs at the upper levels. His approach and swing decisions could improve a bit, but this is a common theme with plus hit tool prospects.
Much like the other aspects of his offensive game, Ortiz’s chase rate improved as the year went on. If he continues on his track, Ortiz a high batting average bat who keeps the strikeouts low, hits plenty of doubles and mixes in around 15 homers.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete with excellent footwork, Ortiz is rangy and seems to always get his body in the right place to make a play. He is comfortable covering ground to his left and right and has the arm strength and adjustability to make throws from all angles. He is a plus defender who should have no problem providing value with the leather at short, but can also play all over the infield.
Though he’s not aggressive on the base paths, Ortiz is an above average runner and provides some value there.
Outlook
Ortiz’s defensive prowess and high floor bat have helped him leapfrog some exciting prospects in the Orioles system. While he is a bit on the older side as a 25-year-old, he is a high probability regular with enough value on both sides of the ball to be an above average big league shortstop if the bat translates. It seems like some improvements to his approach could be the final piece to making that happen.
46. Jackson Jobe – RHP – Detroit Tigers
Height/Weight: 6’2, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (3), 2021 | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|60/70
|50/55
|45/55
|50/60
|55+
The top prep arm in the 2021 Draft, Jobe is a data darling and a premium athlete on the mound. After dealing with a back issue that delayed the start of his 2023 season, Jobe has returned looking better than ever.
Arsenal
Viewed as a candidate to climb relatively quickly, Jobe’s stay in Low-A was longer than planned due to somewhat inconsistent fastball command and lower than expected chase rates on his slider. Still, the potential was more than evident.
Jobe’s fastball sits 95-97 MPH, with solid life and carry. Averaging around 18 inches of induced vertical break, the fastball plays well at the top of the zone, but he has also improved his ability to spot strikes at the bottom.
Jobe’s mid 80s slider is his best pitch. Averaging around 15 inches of horizontal break at more than 3,000 RPMs, the pitch featured so much break that he had trouble locating it consistently in the early going of his professional career. He has since found much more consistency with it, having the confidence to throw it for a strike on both sides of the plate while not having much fear of leaving it over the middle because of how sharp and late the break is.
The third pitch for Jobe is a changeup that has flashed above average in the 85-87 mph range. He has adjusted his grip on the pitch to more of a split grip that keeps the spin under 2,000 RPMs with good arm side fade. Much like the rest of his arsenal, Jobe’s mechanical improvements have helped him throw it for a strike far more frequently.
Rounding out the arsenal for Jobe is a cutter in the low 90s that he added ahead of the 2023 season. He only mixes it in around 10% of the time, but it gives him another look against hitters from both sides of the plate. With shorter break, it is easier to spot for Jobe and his ability to supinate should make it an above average pitch as he throws it more.
Outlook
Jobe had the looks of one of the most polished high school arms we had seen in a while before a couple hiccups in his first pro season and an unfortunate injury ahead of 2023. Now healthy and looking far more comfortable than he did last year, Jobe mentioned the silver-lining of his injury layoff that allowed him to work on things.
He likely could have returned much sooner in the 2023 season, but the Tigers understandably wanted to be cautious with their prized pitching prospect, and as a result, he was able to throw plenty in a control environment before he took the field again in a game setting. Jobe even mentioned in an interview on Just Baseball’s prospect podcast “The Call Up” how valuable that time was for him as a silver-lining.
His improved ability to get his momentum working towards home plate has resulted in not only an uptick in stuff, but an uptick in strikes. In terms of sheer talent, Jobe is one of the best pitching prospects in the game and it looks like he his starting to put it all together on the field.
47. Bo Naylor – C – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 6’0, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29) – 2018 | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|55/55
|45/55
|55/55
|45/50
|55
After a let-down season in 2021, Naylor made some tweaks to his swing and has enjoyed the best offensive season of his career in 2022 and carried the momentum into an MLB debut in 2023. The glove has come a long way too.
Offense
Physical but athletic, Naylor offers plenty of raw power and explosiveness in his swing. After his brutal 2021 season, Naylor tweaked his set up to get his lower half more involved, using a more open stance with his weight much more stacked on his back side. Naylor now features a more pronounced leg kick, that gathers him even further into his back hip before uncorking his powerful swing.
Though the new moves are louder, Naylor is extremely athletic and controls his body really well. Getting his lower half more incorporated has helped Naylor hit the ball with authority more consistently, seeing his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by three mph. More importantly, Naylor’s improved ability to replicate his swing has helped him improve his zone contact rate by 8%.
Naylor is a patient hitter who rarely expands the zone, walking at a 16% clip between Double-A and Triple-A in 2022 with an 18% walk rate in his 60 Triple-A games in 2023. His willingness to go deep in counts leaves him more susceptible to strikeouts, though his improvements in the contact and pitch recognition department lend to optimism that he can keep the strikeout rates in the low 20% range.
Possessing comfortably plus pull side power, we have seen Naylor mash baseballs 111 mph with home runs traveling as far as 460 feet to right. That said, his improvements with his lower half have helped him stay behind the baseball and use the whole field.
A better hitter with added power, it’s easy to buy what Naylor’s improved offensive profile. He has 25+ home run potential with the ability to walk a ton.
Defense/Speed
One of the most athletic catchers in the minors, Naylor has made big leaps behind the dish over the last couple seasons. He naturally moves and blocks well and has continued to receive better. Naylor has a plus throwing arm, but is still working to be a bit quicker with his release. While he may never be a great defender, he has progressed to the point that he can stick at catcher. An above average runner, Naylor can motor for a catcher.
Outlook
Naylor impressively turned the page on a brutal season in 2021 and has been a consistent offensive force in the 2022 season, climbing to the Triple-A level. The progress he has made behind the dish in tandem with his offensive onslaught has him looking like the catcher of the future for the Guardians.
Plus power, athleticism and a patient approach gives Naylor exciting offensive upside. It is more of a matter of whether his hit tool can translate at the highest level. After what we’ve seen from Naylor this year as a result of tangible adjustments in the box, it’s getting easier to believe that he will hit enough.
48. Tink Hence – RHP – St. Louis Cardinals
Weight: 6’1′, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (63), 2020 (STL) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|55/60
|45/55
|40/50
|55
An electric athlete with elite arm speed, Hence overpowered Low-A hitters in 2022 and has the kind of stuff that could have as one of baseball.
Arsenal
Already boasting two plus pitches with a decent feel for a third, Hence was simply too talented to pitch the entire season season in Low-A in 2022. He dismantled Low-A hitters, punching out 81 batters in 52.1 innings with a WHIP of 0.88.
Hence has faced stiffer competition in 2023, splitting time between High-A and Double-A, enjoying continued success with an added emphasis on mixing his three pitches against more advanced hitters.
Leading the way for Hence is his plus heater. Sitting 95-97, topping out at 100 mph. Featuring good carry from a relatively low release point, the pitch jumps out of his hand and generates a good amount of whiff in the zone. Hence stays closed for a long time, helping him hide the ball before it gets on you quickly thanks to his arm speed and the life of the pitch.
Hence’s second plus pitch is his his slurvy breaking ball in the low 80s. The pitch tunnels well off of Hence’s lively heater, making it difficult for hitters to pick up the spin until the ball is on them. He has plenty of confidence in the pitch, landing it for a strike more than 60% of the time with success against both lefties and righties.
The third pitch for Hence is a changeup at 83-85 mph that has flashed above average far more frequently in 2023. He did not need to use the pitch much at the lower levels, but has nearly doubled his usage of it to roughly 15% overall and a third of the time against lefties.
Outlook
A premium athlete on the mound, it is really fun to watch Hence pitch. He works quickly and repeats his delivery well, getting the most out of his smaller frame with his mechanics.
Good stuff and already solid command, Hence has big upside. He could benefit from adding some strength to his wiry frame. The Cardinals just began to stretch Hence out a bit more in 2023, finally allowing him to throw more than 75 pitches in his starts.
It’s easy to see enough talent to believe that Hence could be a No. 3 or even No. 2 starter as his changeup continues to develop. The key for him will be how he responds to a larger workload, but that is the case for most hard-throwing prep arms.
49. Luisangel Acuña – SS – New York Mets
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|50/55
|35/50
|60/60
|55/60
|55
Traded to the Mets for Max Scherzer at this year’s Trade Deadline, Luisangel Acuña may not possess the superstar potential of his brother Ronald, but he is advanced for his age with intriguing tools on both sides of the ball.
Offense
A nearly identical setup to his brother, Acuña lacks the lower half coantrol and explosiveness of Ronald but still boasts a quick bat/hands and plenty of athleticism. He has looked much more under control with his base in 2023 and the results have been evident in his 5% jump in contact rate along with a 5% cut in his ground ball rate.
Previously a bit of a drifter, Acuña’s focus on keeping his weight back have helped him make massive gains against velocity. He registered just a .599 OPS against fastballs 94+ mph last season, but has upped that figure to .763 in 2023.
Acuña’s hands are quick and adjustable and he uses the entire field well. Though he is somewhat of an aggressive hitter, Acuña still draws a decent amount of walks and has kept his strikeout rate in check at Double-A.
If Acuña fills out a bit more and continues to improve with his ability to sync his upper and lower half, there is 20 homer upside with the ability to spray the ball all over the field.
Defense/Speed
An above-average runner with great footwork, Acuña already looks like a strong defender at short. His actions are smooth and his arm grades as plus, providing plenty of optimism that he can develop into a plus defender at shortstop.
A menace on the base paths, Acuña is on pace to smash his total of 40 bags last year swiping 34 on 37 tries prior to the All Star Break.
Outlook
Acuña still has some developing to do at the plate, but his athleticism, advanced glove and above average production as a 21-year-old in Double-A have him riding as much helium as any prospect in the Rangers system while also solidifying his floor a bit. He has enough offensive upside to be an above-average bat at the shortstop position with the complementary skillset to make him an everyday option at the top of the order.
50. Noah Schultz – LHP – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’9, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (26), 2022 (CWS) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/65
|60/70
|30/50
|35/50
|55
Standing at a towering 6-foot-9, Schultz throws a surprising amount of strikes with budding stuff.
Arsenal
A tall, lanky lefty, Schultz hides the ball well until his arm whips around at a three quarter release point. Shultz sits 93-95 mph with his fastball, touching 98 mph with a ton of late arm side run. The late movement on Schultz’s fastball helps him get hitters to whiff or roll over it frequently. With a long, slender frame and a somewhat low-effort delivery, there’s hope that Schultz can grow into even more velocity.
Schultz’s sweeper has the potential to be a devastating pitch, averaging 16 inches of horizontal break from his low release point. He is confident during the pitch away from lefties as well as down on the back leg of righties. It was the potential to be a wipeout pitch if Schultz can command it consistently.
Rounding out the arsenal is a changeup that is still a work in progress. Schultz’s ability to use his fastball and sweeper to take care of right-handed hitters takes some pressure off of the immediate need for a changeup, but even an average change would improve Schultz’s starter outlook a good bit.
Outlook
The fact that a 6-foot-9 prep southpaw has been able to pound the strike zone in his professional debut has to have the White Sox excited about the future of their 2022 first round pick. Already possessing good stuff from a tough angle to pick up with, it seems like Schultz is still just scraping the surface of what he can be.
There’s inherent reliever risk with his build and profile, but he hedges that as much as any player of his mold could. There is frontline upside for Schultz if it all clicks with a high probability of developing into a big league arm in some capacity.
51. Harry Ford – C – Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 5’10, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (12), 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|50/55
|40/50
|60/60
|40/50
|55
First round prep catchers have a brutal track record, but Ford is not your typical prep catcher. Easy plus speed and projectable power give Ford plenty of upside, even if he does not stick behind the dish.
Offense
At a physical 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Ford generates impressive bat speed and a compact swing geared for line drives. Ford scrapped the leg kick in favor of a toe tap which has helped him catch up to higher velocity and has not come at the expense of power. Ford has a great feel for the barrel and is able to get to a lot of difficult pitches thanks to his lightning-quick hands.
Ford impressively only chased 14% of pitches in 2022 and has maintained one of the lower chase rates in the minors in High-A this season, helping him to a walk rate of 19%. Though he is pretty filled out frame wise, Ford gotten his lower half more consistently involved in his swing and has tapped into more power in 2023. The 20-year-old has seen a 2 MPH jump in his 90th percentile exit velocity and a 7% jump in his HR/FB rate at the time this is being written (53 games into the season).
Ford already makes good swing decisions, shows a good feel for the barrel and has flashed above average power as a 20-year-old, already reaching exit velocities as high as 109 MPH. There’s a nice blend of on base skills, power potential and athleticism that could make Ford a dynamic offensive threat.
Defense/Speed
Ford reminds me a bit of Daulton Varsho. He’s so athletic and cerebral that he will find a way to develop into at least an average defensive catcher. Unsurprisingly, he moves well and gets to difficult pitches to block. His receiving is better than I thought it would be, and his arm looks above average.
He is such a good athlete that he could probably play center field, much like Varsho, if the Mariners wanted to get Ford some run in other spots or if he doesn’t develop behind the dish like the team hopes. An easy plus runner, Ford stole 23 bases on 28 tries last season and swiped 12 through his first 50 games of 2023.
Outlook
Projecting a player as unique as Harry Ford is difficult, but for nothing but good reasons. If Ford struggles behind the dish like many of his high school catching predecessors, he has a really exciting bat and plus speed to fall back on.
Ford really impressed against MLB-caliber competition in the World Baseball Classic for Great Britain and looked better with his receiving and blocking overall, though there’s still some room to improve there. A smart player and grinder, Ford earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic lending more reason for optimism in regards to his defensive development.
If Ford is able to stay at catcher, he could be one of the most dynamic prospects we have seen in a while. It is worth wondering if moving Ford to centerfield would be better for the longevity of his career and overall value, especially if the 20-year-old isn’t providing much value with his glove behind the dish. Ford has the offensive skillset to put up 20/20 seasons while being an OBP machine.
52. Gabriel Gonzalez – OF – Seattle Mariners
Height/Weight: 5’11, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.3M – 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|50/55
|45/55
|40/40
|45/55
|55
Gonzalez is a physically mature teenager who just knows how to hit and continues to get better each time we check in.
Offense
Starting upright with his bat resting on his shoulder, Gonzalez uses a sizable leg kick with a bit of an inward twist to get into his back side. Despite the big pre-swing move, Gonzalez does a really good job of getting slotted early, holding his back hip and controlling his body. He is consistently on time and makes plenty of contact (75% contact rate, 85% in-zone contact rate).
Though Gonzalez is pretty filled out frame wise, he should tap into some more power/strength as he matures. The game power has played up a bit better than the exit velocities would imply as Low-A Modesto is one of the more hitter-friendly environments in the minors, but Gonzalez still produces slightly above average EV’s along with a knack for hitting line drives to all fields.
An aggressive hitter, Gonzalez would benefit from cutting down his near-40% chase rate, but as is the case with many young hitters, it’s hard to pull the trigger less frequently when you feel like you can get to everything thrown your way. Given the fact that Gonzalez is hitting right around .350 in Low-A as this report is being written, his high swing rate is far from a detriment at this point, but is something to monitor against more challenging pitching.
An uptick in power would help elevate Gonzalez’s somewhat limited ceiling, but he is another Mariners position player prospect with a high floor for a teenager thanks to his feel for the stick and just enough impact.
Defense/Speed
A slightly below average runner, Gonzalez covers enough ground to play an above average corner thanks to his comfortable reads and 70-grade arm. He has been an opportunistic base-stealer, swiping 12 bags on 13 tries in his first 100 Low-A games.
Outlook
More raw power would probably be expected from a player of Gonzalez’s profile, but his bat to ball skills are far better than most teenage corner outfield prospects and he gets the most out of his power in games. The average exit velocities put more pressure on his hit tool, but he projects as plus in that department, especially if he matures approach wise.
53. Gavin Stone – RHP – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’2, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (149), 2019 (LAD) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|CUTTEr
|CHANGEUP
|CURVEBALL
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|50/55
|70/70
|35/40
|45/55
|55
The earliest draft pick in Central Arkansas history, Stone has seen his stuff several ticks since joining the Dodgers organization with one of the best changeups in the Minor Leagues.
Arsenal
Stone deploys a four-pitch mix with his plus plus change leading the way. He works extremely fast and is a fiery competitor on the mound. He has found success by working ahead in the count consistently thanks to his ability to throw three of his pitches for quality strikes. He is exceptionally athletic and mobile on the mound, making it especially easy for him to repeat his mechanics.
His arsenal starts with a mid 90’s heater with ride that he locates well to all four quadrants when he is right. It doesn’t quite feature the elite life of other Dodgers farmhands like Emmett Sheehan and Nick Frasso, adding some importance on location. Stone can run the heater up to 97 mph.
The best pitch in Stone’s repertoire is his plus mid 80’s changeup that features an abnormal amount of late drop and arm side run. The pitch produces ugly swings against both lefties and righties and regularly missed bats even when located within the zone. He commands it as well as any pitch landing it for a strike around 66% of the time and wearing out the bottom of the zone at will.
Opponents posted just a .330 OPS against the pitch in 2022 with a 52% strikeout rate and 61% ground ball rate; he enjoyed similar success with the pitch in the minors in 2023.
Stone’s third pitch is a cutter at the 89-91 mph range that has been tweaked from his slider. After struggling to get whiffs with his slider at the big league level during the 2023 season, he ditched the mid 80s slider in favor of a shorter, harder cutter that he commands more consistently. It is still early in the implementation of the pitch, but it has the looks of an above average offering that can be effective against hitters from both sides of the plate.
Stone sprinkles in a low 80’s curveball to round out his arsenal. He only throws it a few times each outing and it tends to back up a bit on him at times leading to some consistency issues regarding location. It flashed solid depth and shape at the bottom of the zone, making it a nice change-of-pace pitch to be used sparingly.
Outlook
Like many young pitchers, Stone struggled in his first MLB stint and went back down to Triple-A to make some tweaks to his arsenal. It is worth noting that his velocity was down a tick through the first half of the season before returning to his 2022 figures in the second half. Stone lacked confidence in a pitch outside of his changeup during his few MLB starts, finding himself nibbling at times.
His new cutter should help him pound the zone with confidence, as should his uptick back into the mid 90s. Between his above average command and elite changeup, Stone has a great chance of sticking as a big league No. 4, but if his cutter can develop into an above average pitch, he has No. 3 upside.
54. Kyle Manzardo – 1B – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 6’1, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (62), 2021 (TB) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|50/55
|40/50
|45/45
|50/55
|55
Fantastic contact skills paired with better exit velocities than his home run output may indicate, Manzardo is a high-probability big league bat who is trying to raise his ceiling.
Offense
Manzardo starts with his hands relaxed on his shoulder, using a toe tap for timing. A smooth swing with great plate coverage, his bat lives in the zone and he seems to barrel everything. The blend of whippy bat speed while living in the zone for so long helps Manzardo get to all types of pitches, posting a contact rate of 80% and zone contact rate just under 90%.
The left-handed hitter flashes plus power to his pull side (112 mph max EV), but is working to get into it to all fields consistently. The effort to tap into more game power has made itself evident through a 2 mph jump in average exit velocity to 90 mph as well as similar gains in his 90th percentile exit velocity to 104.5 mph.
Some tough batted ball luck and perhaps the quest for more power has limited Manzardo to slightly below average numbers in Triple-A, but a 22-year-old at season’s start, he has plenty of time to strike the balance of his plus hit tool and desire for more game power.
His fantastic feel to hit, great approach and above average raw power already give Manzardo the floor of one of the safer bats in the Minor Leagues. Even with 15-20 home run power, he should be an above average regular, but there’s hope for a bit more than that.
Defense/Speed
An average runner, Manzardo will not provide a ton of value with his legs or glove but he should be an average defender or better at first base.
Outlook
The way Manzardo controls his at bats as well as the barrel is impressive to watch. How much power he taps into will ultimately determine his ceiling, but even average game power should be enough for him to be solid big league bat. The Guardians hope he taps into 20-25 home run power and settles into the middle of their order by 2024.
55. Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 6’7, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (149), 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Cutter
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/80
|50/60
|60/70
|40/50
|35/45
|55+
A tall, lanky, explosive right-hander, Misioroski can already touch 102 MPH with his fastball with a pair of wipeout secondaries..
Arsenal
You will primarily see the fastball cutter and curveball from Misiorowski, but he will mix in a low 90s changeup on occasion. The fastball is Misiorowksi’s best pitch, averaging 98 MPH while routinely touching triple digits.
A pitch that has simply overpowered lower level hitters, the fastball features good carry at the top of the zone. Some of Misiorowski’s fastballs will flash more arm-side run than others, but that could be a result of his inconsistent delivery. Through his first 16 outings of 2023, opponents hit just .155 against the fastball with a 17% swinging strike rate.
The go-to out pitch for the big right-hander is his sweeping curve in the mid 80s. He has a decent feel for it, landing the pitch for a strike just shy of 60% of the time while holding opponents to an OPS below .400. The downward action of the pitch off of his lively fastball makes for a tunneling nightmare for hitters when Misiorowski is able to hit his spots.
The third big whiff offering for Misiorowksi is his hard cutter in the low 90s. It is less consistent than his other two offerings due to inconsistent release and action. Sometimes it will break like a true cutter, others it will back up on him at 93-94 mph. Whether it backs up to his arm side or cuts glove side, hitters have a really tough time with it when it’s around the zone, posting a ridiculous 22% swinging strike rate and 45% in zone whiff rate. With even fringy command of the pitch, it could be an elite third offering.
Rounding out the arsenal for Miserowski is a hard changeup in the low 90s. The pitch is firm and inconsistent, but has flashed some potential. He has only thrown a handful this season.
Outlook
There’s clear reliever risk with a pitcher of Misiorwski’s profile and high effort delivery, but the stuff is good enough to give him frontline upside with the fall back option of one of baseball’s best relievers. The 21-year-old will need to clean up his mechanics and cut down the walk rate, but the upside is as tantalizing as any pitching prospect in the game.
Boasting an elite fastball/breaking ball combination with a cutter that is not far off from giving him a third plus offering, Misiorowski has a rare arsenal from a rare frame.
56. Xavier Isaac – 1B – Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 240 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29), 2022 (TB) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|60/70
|50/60
|30/30
|35/45
|55
A big, left handed power bat with a good feel for the barrel, Isaac has the potential to be an offensive force.
Offense
Starting slightly open with his weight slightly favoring his back side, Isaac uses an early and slow load to get himself into a powerful launch position. He already uses his lower half and controls his body exceptionally for a 6-foot-4 teenager.
Not only does his advanced feel for his body help him consistently get powerful swings off, but when he is a bit out front or fooled, his “B” swings pack a punch as well. Isaac has displayed the ability to uncork 113 mph home runs to his pull side as well as shoot a ball the other way for a base hit.
With a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph, Isaac already produces plus exit velocities with room for more. His patient approach (22% chase) has helped him walk at a 15% clip providing optimism that he can sustain his high on base percentages as he pushes towards more challenges levels.
The potential for an above average feed to hit with big time power to all fields, Isaac has the offensive potential to be a middle-of-the-order masher for a first division team.
Defense/Speed
Probably a better athlete than he gets credit for, Isaac is a shaky defender at first base, but does have the natural ability to develop into an average defender. He’s
Outlook
Isaac has the potential to develop into a middle-of-the-order masher at the highest level. Not only does he posses as much power potential as just about any prospect in baseball, but he boasts a natural feel to hit that most players his size lack. Isaac’s stock should continue to fly.
57. Noelvi Marte – 3B – Cincinnati Reds
The centerpiece in the Luis Castillo swap with the Mariners, Marte’s value comes entirely from his bat, but he has the goods to be a middle-of-the-order masher.
Offense
Marte has a pretty simple swing and doesn’t require much effort to generate his above-average bat speed and plus exit velocities. His load is quiet with a minimal stride but he is violent through the zone.
His pull side power is impressive with the vast majority of his long balls sailing over the left field wall. Perhaps in an effort to get into that power, Marte has the tendency to pull off of the baseball with his front side, resulting in some struggles with breaking balls and too many rollovers to the left side of the infield.
For a player capable of producing exit velocities as high as 115 mph, Marte puts the ball on the ground too often with a frustrating amount of weak contact.
When Marte is at his best, he is staying back and using the whole field. He is twitchy and athletic enough to turn on pitches middle-in, but sometimes struggles to let secondary stuff travel and drive it up the middle or the other way, usually fighting his body to keep his front side on the ball. Being too “spinny” with his lower half leaves little power left in his swing on anything that is not driven pull side. He rarely missed mistakes, but it was too easy for pitchers to get him out in front on non-fastballs.
Marte’s ability to control the barrel paired with a decent approach have helped him put up pretty consistent numbers at each level despite being younger than his competition. His roughly 85% zone contact rate at the upper levels is above average and could potentially be better if he improved his approach.
He could be a small tweak away from exploding offensively, but he has produced pretty good results thus far on natural ability and explosiveness. If Marte can smooth his lower half out and approach, it’s easy to see 25+ homers in the tank.
Defense/Speed
Marte has a thick build and below average footwork, projecting as a fringy third baseman. His arm is at least average and his actions have improved some. He will likely be below average at the hot corner with a chance to potentially move to first if he continues to get thicker and heavier with his feet.
Outlook
Known for the shows that he can put on in batting practice, Marte needs to figure out how to get his body in a position to consistently get his best swing off in games. When Marte has a plan at the plate, he’s a tough hitter to strikeout.
Marte has the potential for plus raw power and at least an average hit-tool, but his poor swing decisions tend to undermine both. With the the upside of a middle-of-the-order masher, Reds fans can dream on 25+ homers and a decent on-base clip. Marte is impressive in the areas that are far more difficult to teach (barrel control, bat speed, raw power). Still young, Marte has time to put it all together and has remained productive at every stop.
58. Robby Snelling – LHP – San Diego Padres
Height/Weight: 6’3, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/L | 1st Round (39), 2022 (SDP) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SlIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/60
|55/60
|40/55
|50/60
|55
A top linebacker recruit in high school, Snelling is one of the most athletic pitchers you’ll find. His advanced pitchability and developing stuff have him rising quickly.
Arsenal
A good feel for three pitches, Snelling features a fastball, curveball and changeup that can all be above average. Starting with his fastball, Snelling sits 92-94 mph, touching 96 mph. The pitch features a decent amount of carry, averaging around 18 inches of induced vertical break.
Snelling’s slurvy breaking ball flashes plus, with two-plane break. He has a great feel for the pitch, landing it for a strike around 65% with the ability to manipulate it. As a result, Snelling is comfortable weaponizing it against both left-handed hitters and right-handed hitters if his changeup isn’t there.
The changeup sits 85-87 mph with decent fade. It’s inconsistent for Snelling at this point, but flashes above average and induces a good amount of weak contact. If he can find a more consistent feel for his change, it could give him a third above average offering.
Outlook
An advanced prep arm, Snelling hit the ground running by dominating Low-A and High-A competition. His athleticism helps him repeat his delivery consistently, already boasting above average command with the potential for plus.
There’s already good shape to his fastball, but if Snelling sees an uptick in velocity, it could easily enter plus territory. His great feel for a good breaking ball and developing changeup have him looking like a high probability big league starter with the upside of a borderline No. 2 or No. 3.
59. Rhett Lowder – RHP – Cincinnati Reds
Height/Weight: 6’2, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (7), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SlIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|60/60
|55/60
|55/65
|55
Lowder made his closing argument as the second best college arm in the 2023 draft by going toe-to-toe with Paul Skenes in a winner-take-all semifinal game in Omaha. He may not have frontline stuff, but Lowder has good arsenal with a great feel to pitch.
Arsenal
While his fastball may lag behind his high-quality secondaries, the pre-draft concerns around Lowder’s fastball appear to be a bit overblown. He sits 93-95 mph with his heater, occasionally touching 97 mph with some arm side run. He may not overpower hitters with it, but still picks up some whiff and plenty of ground balls.
Lowder has an excellent feel for his secondaries, with both his slider and changeup flashing plus. He spots both consistently, landing them for strike around 70% of the time. His slider is his most consistent pitch, mixing it in 40% of the time his junior season with success against both lefties and righties. It features plenty of sweep from his three quarters release point.
The third pitch for Lowder is an above average changeup that flashes plus. He will throw it at around 85-88 mph with late fade and landing it for a strike around two-thirds of the time. Though a primary weapon to left-handed hitters, Lowder uses it effectively right on right
Outlook
Phenomenal command and at least above average secondaries make Lowder not only a high-probability MLB starter, but also an arm that can climb quickly. He has middle-rotation upside with as good of a shot at sticking as a No. 4/No. 5 type as almost any arm in the top 100.
60. Kyle Teel – C – Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (14), 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|45/50
|40/45
|50/50
|45/55
|55
An athletic left-handed hitting catcher with the potential for a plus hit tool, the Red Sox may have found their future behind the dish.
Offense
Starting with his hands high, Teel utilizes a leg kick that gets him well into his lower half as he loads his hands deep over his back foot. Pre-swing moves that require plenty of athleticism, he controls his body well with the barrel maneuverability to get to difficult pitches or still get a decent swing off when he is fooled.
Teel does not possess a ton of power, but he consistently gets his best swing off and has room to add more strength to his wiry frame. He has average power potential, but sprays plenty of line drives gap to gap even of the home run output is somewhat subdued. There should still be around 15 home run potential in there for Teel with plenty of doubles.
Between his feel for the barrel and solid approach, Teel should be a steady on base threat who is capable of slugging enough to complement his hit-first profile.
Defense/Speed
An extremely athletic catcher, Teel moves well behind the dish and has a rocket for an arm that helped him throw out a third of attempted base stealers in his collegiate career. His receiving has been viewed as one of the weaker aspects of his game, but clearly improved over his time at Virginia. Teel has above average defensive potential at catcher and has at least average wheels.
Outlook
The ceiling may not be as high for Teel as some other top 100 prospects, but with his feel to hit from the left side and staying power at a premium position, there’s a relatively short list of catching prospects who should be ranked ahead of him.
There’s a chance for plus hit, average power and above average defense behind the dish for Teel with the ability to climb quickly.
61. Samuel Basallo – C – Baltimore Orioles
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.3M – 2021 (BAL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|55/65
|45/60
|30/30
|35/50
|55
Ridiculous power potential for a teenager and production at the lower levels have Basallo rising quickly despite evaluators not being sure where he longterm defensive home may be.
Offense
Starting with his bat rested on his shoulder, Basallo features a smooth, rhythmic load to get his hands slotted and sink into his back hip. Already built like a freight train, Basallo produces plus exit velocities power to all fields. He has reached exit velocities as high as 112 mph as an 18-year-old and while there may not be a ton of projection in his frame, he will almost surely get stronger as he develops.
Basallo is an aggressive hitter with a fair amount of whiff, but he has kept his strikeout rate at a palatable rate. He shows some adjustability in the box with relatively simple moves, providing optimism that he can develop into an average hitter with better swing decisions. Basallo already does a good job of getting into his power in games, especially to his pull side.
Defense/Speed
A plus throwing arm is the leading defensive tool for Basallo who may be a candidate to move from behind the dish. He moves well to continue to get looks at catcher, but his blocking and receiving has a ways to go. His catch and throw skills are strong, gunning down around 33% of attempted base stealers. There’s a chance Basallo can stick at the position and he has shown some improvements already.
Outlook
With the bat being the leading aspect of Basallo’s game, if he can stick at catcher, he could be a rare commodity as a left-handed power threat at a tough position. It’s still early in his development, but there’s already a ton to be excited about with Basallo. Average hit and plus power will play anywhere, but there’s more pressure on his fringy hit tool if he has to move to first.
62. Noble Meyer – RHP – Miami Marlins
Height/Weight: 6’5, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (10), 2023 (MIA) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SlIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/65
|60/70
|40/55
|45/55
|55
A tall right-hander with exciting stuff and advanced command for his profile, Meyer offers all of the upside you want to see from a prep arm with a much better chance to start than most.
Arsenal
A loose, long arm action from a three-quarters arm slot, Meyer repeats his delivery well. His fastball sits 92-94 mph, touching 97 mph with plenty of horizontal movement. The late arm side run from Meyer’s lower release point should help him pick up a nice mixture of whiffs and ground balls.
Meyer’s 82-84 mph sweepy slider is his best pitch, averaging 2,900 RPMs. It dives away from right-handed hitters, picking up ugly swings and Meyer is comfortable burying it on the back leg of lefties as well. It was the potential to be a plus plus pitch.
Rounding out Meyer’s arsenal is a changeup that he is still trying to find a feel for. It tends to get firm on him in the upper 80s, but flashes decent arm side fade.
Outlook
The top prep arm in the 2023 draft, Meyer already possesses two plus pitches with the ability to repeat his delivery. With his slender frame and relatively low-effort mechanics, Meyer could easily see an uptick in velocity that would have him sitting closer to the mid 90s and raise his ceiling, however his stuff already looks like it could be middle-rotation caliber as is. The development of Meyer’s changeup will be something to monitor, but being a Marlins farmhand, he’s in the right organization for that.
63. Luis Lara – OF – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 5’9, 160 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.1M, 2022 (MIL) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|30/40
|25/35
|55/55
|50/55
|55
Compact and speedy with great baseball instincts, Lara fast-tracked his way to Low-A as an 18-year-old and settled right in.
Offense
A switch-hitter with a balanced swing and great feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Lara makes up for his below average power with the ability to spray line drives all over the field. Lara is an extremely patient hitter as well, putting up some of the best chase rates in the Brewers organization. Combine the patience with fantastic bat-to-ball skills (90% zone contact) and it’s easy to see why Lara has walked as much as he has struck out as a pro.
Though the power is well below average at this point, he is already putting up exit velocities on par with Steven Kwan. At 18 years old, there is plenty of reason to believe that Lara can grow into gap-to-gap power, which is all he really needs. Lara has the offensive skillset to climb quickly, and should be a tough out at any level.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner with good instincts, Lara has the goods to stick in center field. Like many young outfielders, Lara’s reads can be a bit shaky at times, affecting his jumps, specifically on balls hit straight at him. But, he has also shown the ability to get good beats on balls in either gap with the closing speed to run them down.
Lara’s above average arm should allow him to play all three outfield spots, but his offensive profile is probably best suited for center field, where he should be able to develop into an above average defender. Though not a major factor on the base paths, he will look to steal when the opportunity is there. Given Lara’s feel for the game, he could develop into a sneaky base stealer.
Outlook
While his hit tool is possibly the only potential plus tool for Lara, he has the potential to be 70 grade in that department while still offering an intriguing complementary skillset. Switch hitters with such a good feel to hit from both sides don’t grow on trees, and the Brewers acknowledged that when they shelled out $1.1 million for him despite limited projection physically.
Lara earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic and looks to be one of the safer bats in the Brewers organization with a strong chance at sticking in center.
64. Orelvis Martinez – 3B – Toronto Blue Jays
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.5M – 2018 (TOR) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|60/60
|55/60
|45/45
|35/45
|55
There’s never been any doubts about Martinez’s power, but an improved approach and contact rates have him fending off the prospect fatigue.
Offense
Though still quite noisy in the box, Martinez has made some adjustments to improve his consistency contact wise and use the whole field a bit more. He starts more stacked on his back side with more of a pronounced coil in his load that has helped him stay on the baseball longer. Though he still likes to pull, Martinez previously sold out for pull side power, often stepping in the bucket and spinning off of spin or soft stuff away.
After posting an OPS under .600 against breaking balls in 2022, Martinez is up over .800 against such pitches in 2023. His improved body control has also helped him put up bigger exit velocities, seeing a two-tick jump in his 90th percentile exit velocity at 106 mph.
With two-strides, Martinez spreads out and eliminates his stride, relying on a coil for his load and letting his natural bat speed do the work. He boasts a zone contact rate of 88% with two strikes, showcasing just how well his hands work when his body does not take him out of his swing.
On top of his swing improvements, Martinez has cut his chase rate by around 5% in 2023, walking at the highest clip of his professional career. Changeups have specifically been an an Achilles heel for Martinez, but with drastic improvements against breaking balls and his overall approach, there’s a ton to be excited about with the direction Blue Jays prospect.
Defense/Speed
A fringy defender no matter where you stick him on the left side of the infield, Martinez best profiles at third base. His plus arm is a big help, but his actions are shaky. He has the tools to develop into an average defender at third base if he can clean up his footwork and glove work some. Martinez is an average runner at best.
Outlook
Martinez launched 30 home runs in 118 games at the Double-A level in 2022, but his frustrating approach and whiff concerns weighed down his prospect stock. One of the top talents in the 2018 IFA class, it feels like he has been around forever, but with 2020’s COVID cancelled season, Martinez’s age 21 season in 2023 was just his third full season.
Tangible adjustments in the box to back improved contact rates, drastically improved walk rates and a more appealing spray chart, Martinez is starting to provide some optimism that he can hit enough to reach his 30 home run potential.
65. Everson Pereira – OF – New York Yankees
Height/Weight: 6’0, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2017 (NYY) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|55/65
|45/60
|55/55
|50/55
|55
Frame-defying power and
Offense
Starting slightly open with a rhythmic leg kick and sink into his back side, Pereira’s explosive athleticism is evident throughout his swing. His twitchy bat speed and torque can be seen on fastballs running inside that he somehow gets around on and he does a good job of getting his powerful lower half involved in his swing.
Despite his somewhat moderate build, Pereira produces eye-catching exit velocities and mammoth home runs when he gets a hold of one. He has produced exit velocities as high as 115 mph, with a gaudy 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 mph, tops of any prospect in the Yankees organization.
Pereira struggled to lift the ball with consistency in 2022, posting a 50% ground ball rate. He has cut that figure by more than 10% in 2023, helping him match his 2022 home run total shortly after the All Star break (14).
There’s a fair amount of whiff in Pereira’s game, running a contact rate around 65% and zone contact rate at 75%, but his plus plus power and improved approach help him remain productive as a younger hitter at the upper levels.
Defense/Speed
An above-average runner who gets great jumps in the outfield, Pereira looks the part in center field and has a solid chance of sticking there. His strong arm could help him profile as a potentially plus defender in a corner as well. Pereira’s jumps and good closing speed help him overcome the occasional shaky route, but if he can clean that up, he has a great chance of being a solid defender in center.
Stolen bases have become less a part of his game at the upper levels, but he will still steal a handful per year and adds value on the bases.
Outlook
Though a risky profile, Pereira has the tools to be an impact bat in center field. Unteachable bat speed, frame-defying juice, and an improved approach have him trending in the right direction. There will likely always be a fair amount of whiff involved with Pereira’s game, but if he consistently lifts the ball as he has started to do in 2023, there’s 30 home run upside to make the punch outs easier to palate.
66. Marco Luciano – SS – San Francisco Giants
Height/Weight: 6’2′, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $2.6M (2018) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/40
|60/70
|50/60
|40/40
|40/50
|55
Injuries cut Luciano’s 2022 season to just 65 games, but when he was on the field, he flashed the elite bat speed and raw pop that has made him a consensus top 30 prospect in the game. Whiff and injury concerns have sucked the wind from Luciano’s sails a bit, but he has still produced solid numbers when on the field.
Offense
Starting with an athletic stance, Luciano sinks into his back side with a gathering leg kick and keeps his weight back well. Luciano previously struggled with the consistency of his pre-swing moves, but even in somewhat limited at bats last season, looked much smoother with his load and swing.
Possessing some of the most impressive raw power in the minors, Luciano defies his frame by flashing plus-plus raw pop despite weighing less than 200 pounds. Luciano’s hands work as well as any Minor League hitter you’ll see, generating a ton of whip and violence. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph is among the best in the Giants org.
The long levers that help Luciano produce gaudy exit velocities also contribute to his swing and miss issues. He tends to be long to the ball, running a zone contact rate below 75% and a swinging strike rate of 19% against non-fastballs. His patient approach (22% chase rate) helps, but Luciano will likely be a fringy hitter.
Even if the hit tool is sub par, Luciano has the raw power to launch 30 home runs while walking plenty, but he will need to continue to work on driving the ball in the air with consistency.
Defense/Speed
Luciano is viewed by many as a candidate to move off of shortstop, though the Giants have exclusively played him at short so far in his career and he has steadily improved with the glove.
Though there’s a chance his range will be average at best at the highest level, his actions and footwork have improved enough to profile as an average defender at short. Luciano does have a 70-grade arm which helps his outlook, but could also play well at third base. He’s a below-average runner.
Outlook
Whenever a prized international free agent gets off to a great start to their professional career, the hype train typically leaves the station earlier than other prospects. Given his offensive upside and unteachable bat speed, it there’s plenty of merit to the excitement around him that has swirled for years.
Perhaps a victim of prospect fatigue, Luciano reached Triple-A prior to his 22nd birthday despite nagging injuries and a cancelled 2020 season. There’s a chance he can further clean up the swing and miss given his youth and the fact that he has played less than 300 professional games as this writeup has been completed, but it seems more likely that he will be a power-over-hit guy who can stay on the left-side of the infield.
67. Christian Encarnacion-Strand – 1B – Cincinnati Reds
Height/Weight: 6’1’, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (128), 2021 (MIN) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|70/70
|50/65
|30/30
|40/40
|55
Part of the return from the Twins for Tyler Mahle at the 2022 Deadline, Encarnacion-Strand broke out in a big way last season and used a great stretch to get to the big leagues this year, clubbing 52 home runs in his last 189 Minor League games.
Offense
Encarnacion-Strand is an aggressive hitter, but produces impressive exit velocities and a surprisingly high amount of contact. He starts slightly open with a bit of a hand pump for a load that he times up consistently and helps him get into a powerful launch position. For how aggressive he is, Encarnacion-Strand puts good swings on secondary stuff and goes the other way with authority.
He is also adept to lifting the ball and generates a ton of backspin and carry. 13 of his home runs traveled at least 420 feet in 2022 and he has launched 11 400+ foot homers in the first half of 2023, including 471 foot shot.
The 23-year-old has the tendency to get a bit long to the baseball, resulting in some struggles with higher velocity and being tied up by hard fastballs with run inside last year. He has already improved upon this in 2023, posting stronger numbers against high-end velocity. Every hitter has their “blue zones” and improved swing decisions can help hedge this issue at the MLB where the scouting report may be to try to tie him up inside.
CES also rarely missed a hanger in 2022, launching 13 homers against breaking balls and five more off of changeups and it has been more of the same this season. Between his 107 mph 90th percentile exit velocity and impressive ability to generate carry (30% HR/FB rate since 2022) it is easy to envision the 70 grade raw power translating into plus game power at the highest level if he can rein in his aggressiveness a bit. In the weeks leading up to his MLB promotion, CES cut his chase rates by a chunk, but there’s still work to do in that regard.
Defense/Speed
While he is still best suited at first, CES has made some improvements with his footwork and range at third. He made the majority of his starts at third in 2022 while mixing in a dozen starts at first. In 2023, the Reds have had him play much more first base with the packed left side of the infield at the big league level. He has an easy plus arm. A below average runner, CES will not provide much on the base paths.
Outlook
It’s all about the power for CES, but there’s a lot of it. The fact that he has consistently improved in the bat to ball department as he climbs levels helps hedge some concern around his aggressive approach.
He will need to continue to cut down his chase for the high batting average to translate to the big league level, but in terms of his swing and game power, the 23-year-old is right there. There will likely always be a decent amount of whiff for him, but with foul pole to foul pole power, CES should be able to mishit balls that get out of GABP. He has 30+ home run upside if the hit tool can be closer to average.
68. Luis Baez – OF – Houston Astros
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.3M – 2022 (HOU) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/55
|60/70
|45/60
|45/45
|35/50
|55+
The prized prospect of the Astros 2022 IFA class, Baez was lauded for his power potential, but has turned heads with his ability to flat out hit as well.
Offense
Starting slightly open, Baez gets back even with a toe tap for timing. He really uses the ground well to produce power, with a strong, explosive lower half. He has already flashed exit velocities as high as 113 mph in his age 19 season, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 mph.
Baez has a swing that is designed for lift, putting less than 40% of his batted balls on the ground. Already flashing plus impact, Baez’s ability to get into his power in games helped him rip through the complex, but it has been his underrated feel to hit that helped him make the jump to Low-A and continue to put up good numbers.
While he slashed .305/.351/.552 in 58 DSL games in 2022, Baez has actually cut down on the strikeouts and in zone whiff as he has been challenged more stateside. Already with a pretty good feel for the strike zone, Baez should take a fair amount of free passes as well.
It’s early in the development of Baez, but the arrow is pointing straight up as a hitter who checks many boxes from a data perspective, looks the part in games, and has has handled each promotion thus far.
Defense/Speed
An average runner with a plus arm, Baez should be an average or better defender in either corner, but probably profiles best in right field. He’s not much of a factor on the bases.
Outlook
Baez made a huge leap from where he was at in the Dominican Summer League in 2022 compared to where he’s at now. Above average contact rates and plus raw power with a swing that should allow him to get into it consistently, Baez has the offensive potential to see his stock skyrocket.
69. Edgar Quero – C – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $200K – 2021 (LAA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|40/50
|30/40
|40/40
|35/50
|55
A bat first catching prospect with advanced approach and good feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Quero earned an aggressive assignment to Double-A after tearing through High-A in 2022.
Offense
Quero broke out in a big way last year in his first full pro season (2022), proving to be much more polished at the plate than most of his competition. A short, quick swing geared for line drives from both sides of the plate, Quero’s compact levers help him make a ton of contact and turn around velocity.
His quiet and simple pre-swing moves from both sides of the plate help him consistently make contact. Quero boasts an 81% contact rate and 88% zone contact rate while rarely expanding the zone. This has resulted in as many walks as strikeouts as a pro, but the power has been harder to come by in Double-A.
Though his exit velocities are average or even slightly better, Quero’s flat swing results in far more line drives and ground balls than fly balls with a chance of leaving the yard.
One of the best two strike hitters in the minors in 2022, Quero uses a toe tap when he is down to his last strike and battles. Between his patient approach and ability to spoil pitches when behind, Quero gets on base at a good clip even when he isn’t swinging the bat his best.
As he continues to get more at bats under this belt, Quero has a chance to develop into an easy plus hitter. Though he may not tap into too much more power, he has 10-15 home run potential with plenty of gap to gap power.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete who moves well behind the dish, Quero is already a good blocker but is a work in progress in the receiving department. He is relatively raw overall as a catcher, but has made improvements through his experience as the youngest catcher at the Double-A level.
Quero has an above average arm and is accurate with his throws. He has cut down nearly 30% of base stealers as a pro.
Outlook
Even with minimal power output, it’s hard to argue against Quero’s feel to hit from both sides of the plate and knack for getting on base. As his defense improves, Quero has the looks of a safe catching prospect who should reach the big leagues relatively quickly.
Acquired by the White Sox at the 2023 trade deadline, Quero looks like the team’s longterm option behind the dish with a skillset that should give him a strong chance to be an above average regular. There’s plenty of similarities to Keibert Ruiz.
70. Kevin Alcantara – CF – Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 6’6, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1M – 2018 (NYY) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|55/70
|40/60
|55/55
|40/50
|55+
Projectable would put it lightly with the 6-foot-6, athletic Alcantara. Acquired from the Yankees in the Anthony Rizzo deal, Alcantara has a chance to be a terrorizing middle-of-the order bat with sneaky complementary tools.
Offense
Tall, long, and lanky, but with impressively quick hands, Alcantara has simplified his moves in the box in order to minimize whiff and it has not come at the expense of his exciting ability to impact the ball.
Naturally, any prospect with levers as long as Alcantara’s will run into some swing and miss issues, but he has managed the strikeout rate relatively well in his first two professional seasons with tangible adjustments that point towards the possibility for an average hit tool.
He may just be scraping the surface of his power potential in games, but Alcantara has flashed major impact ability. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 mph is comfortably plus with a max exit velocity of 112.5 mph.
Perhaps in an effort to be shorter to the ball, Alcantara’s swing has flattened a bit, seeing his ground ball rate jump from 43% to 51%, but he has also shown the ability to drive the ball to all fields with authority.
Another contributor to his elevated ground ball rate could be his chase rate of 35%, as he tends to swing at pitches below the knees a bit too often as well as off the plate away. If Alcantara can create a bit more leverage with his swing and improve his plate discipline, the sky is the limit offensively, but there is a fair amount of risk.
Defense/Speed
Alcantara possesses above average speed thanks to his long strides which allow him to cover plenty of ground. Though there’s plenty of reason to believe he can stick in center, there is a chance that Alcantara could slow down a step as he physically matures. He would project as an above average outfielder in a corner with a pretty good arm.
His speed translates more into closing speed in the outfield than quick burst base stealing, but Alcantara can still get to his top speed quick enough to steal 10-15 bags annually and provides overall value on the bases.
Outlook
Prospects with 70 grade raw power to dream on and potential to stick in center field don’t come around every day. Though still a very volatile prospect profile, Alcantara’s solid offensive output at each of his lower level stops and palatable strikeout rates at least chip away a little at the risk. Alcantara is still a project, but the final result could be something special.
71. Tyler Black – 3B – Milwaukee Brewers
Height/Weight: 5’10, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (33) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|50/50
|40/50
|55/55
|30/35
|55
A bat-first prospect, the Brewers have tried to find a defensive home for the former first rounder to little avail, but his impressive ability at the plate continues to carry him.
Offense
Black utilizes a big leg kick to get into his lower half, but similar to Zach Neto, it is something that he has done for so long that it does not disrupt his timing. He walked nearly twice as much as he struck out in his collegiate career at Wright State, and struck out just 15.5% of the time in High-A during his first full pro season in 2022.
After missing time with an injury last season, Black returned looking stronger, and the results could be seen in the batted ball data. Black has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by 4 MPH while matching his 2022 home run total (4 HR) of through the first couple weeks of the season.
With the added power has come a bit more whiff for Black, but the feel for the barrel that scouts fell in love with ahead of the 2021 MLB Draft is still there. Running a chase rate of just 18%, he is also an extremely patient hitter who will draw plenty of walks.
While the Brewers Double-A affiliate in Biloxi is a hitter friendly park, the big jump in exit velocity is encouraging for Black’s power outlook, and he has also slashed his ground ball rate by 11% in 2023. Black’s power flashes above average to his pull side and he leverages his hitter’s counts well to pick his spots to try to do damage.
Defense/Speed
A sneaky plus runner, Black has really blossomed as a base stealer, becoming a consistent threat to run. After stealing 13 bases in 64 High-A games in 2022, Black stole 47 bases in 84 Double-A games during the 2023 season.
That athleticism has not quite translated into the field, where Black is still trying to find his defensive home. He mostly played second base in his first pro season before getting some run in center field, where he unfortunately fractured his scapula laying out for a fly ball.
The Brewers now have Black playing third base. His actions have improved some since he was drafted, but his arm is fringy at best. Though it helps that he has some familiarity with multiple spots, Black will likely grade out as a below average defender wherever the Brewers stick him and could wind up spending some time at first base.
Outlook
Black’s jump in power paired with a good feel for the barrel and great approach give him a strong offensive profile. His ability on the base paths helps provides some value beyond the bat, but the lack of defensive home is somewhat limiting. With his plus speed, it is worth wondering if he could get by in left, even with a weaker arm.
The solid blend of above average hit and improved power should make Black a big league bat with enough offensive upside to be an above average regular despite his defensive shortcomings.
72. Bryan Ramos – 3B – Chicago White Sox
Height/Weight: 6’3, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $300K, 2019 (CWS) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|55/60
|50/55
|45/45
|50/55
|55
After a solid 2021 in Low-A, Ramos kicked his offensive production into another gear in High-A last season before earning a promotion to Double-A as a 20-year-old. He got a late start in 2023 due to injury but put up strong numbers to make up for lost time.
Offense
Ramos features a slow, early, load that gets him coiled before uncorking a quick, snappy swing that generates plenty of bat speed. His quick bat and explosive lower half help him produce above average exit velocities with room for a some more. Ramos boasts a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 mph and max of 112 mph.
Like many young hitters, Ramos can drift with onto his front foot, restricting his ability to get his “A” swing off as much as he should. When he does, there’s flashes of plus power to all fields and impressive bat speed.
There’s potential for an average hit tool and plus game power that he can consistently get into thanks to his ability to drive the ball in the air. His improved approach and ability to draw free passes is an encouraging development as well.
Defense/Speed
Easily lost in the shuffle of the offensive uptick for Ramos was his vastly improved defense. His footwork and hands have both looked much better last season and his instincts are good. An above average arm that produces throws with good carry, Ramos is able to make deep throws on backhands down the line and is comfortable ranging to his left and throwing from different arm slots.
Ramos has seen some action at second base as well, where he looks more than capable and comfortable. A fringe-average runner, Ramos will not be much of a factor on the base paths but is not a liability.
Outlook
A groin injury that delayed his return until May 30th, but Ramos made up the slow start by launching 10 homers in his first 45 Double-A games of the season. At 21 years old, Ramos has quickly looked like one of the best hitters in the Southern League. He has the impact ability to produce plus game power and is trending in the right direction with his approach.
Ramos has the ability to provide above average production at the hot corner along with solid defense. There’s 30 home run power to dream on if it all clicks.
73. Andy Pages – OF – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’1′, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $300K, 2017 (LAD) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|60/60
|50/60
|50/50
|45/55
|55
A torn labrum in his left shoulder put a halt to what was a an excellent start to the 2023 season for Pages. He has put up big power numbers at every stop, with an impressive ability to consistently drive the ball in the air.
Offense
Pages starts upright and deploys a slow and controlled load that allows him to get into his back hip. A strong lower half and sneaky athleticism help Pages use the ground well to tap into plus power while repeating his moves well.
Pages has a swing geared for lifting the ball in the air to the pull-side. His homers are majestic, often as high as they are far and he is a patient hitter who has consistently posted strong walk rates at each level.
He utilizes the leverage in his swing consistently, rarely missing a hanging breaking ball or a fastball out over the plate. At worst, he will be able to annihilate mistake pitches in the big leagues once he gets there.
One area where he could improve a bit is with hard stuff inside. Pages is a hitter who likes to get his hands extended and pitchers who can consistently locate their heater inside have given him some trouble. The challenge for pitchers is that if that fastball runs back over the middle, Pages will rarely miss it. Even with the bit of length to his swing, Pages makes plenty of contact and has a chance to be an average hitter with his plus game power as the calling card.
Defense/Speed
It takes Pages a while to get to his top speed but once he does, he’s an above-average runner. He posts average home to first times due to the time it takes him to get to top speed, but the speed plays a bit better in the outfield. As he has become more comfortable with his reads and routes, getting better jumps and covering more ground.
His profile is that of a right fielder, but in a pinch, he could likely play a passable center field thanks to his reads and 70 grade arm strength. He has above average defensive potential in right.
Outlook
After a massive year in High-A in 2021, Pages struggled to match the same level of consistency in Double-A, though he still turned in a solid campaign as a younger bats in the upper minors. He jumped out of the gate in his second Double-A stint to start the 2023 season, earning a promotion to Triple-A as a 22-year-old. Unfortunately, his injury came in his first Triple-A game, but he will almost surely start the season there next year.
Pages’ ability to consistently tap into game power as well as walk takes some pressure off of his fringy hit tool. There’s 30 home run upside if Pages can hit enough.
74. Ceddanne Rafaela – OF – Boston Red Sox
Height/Weight: 5’8, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K (2017) – BOS | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|55/55
|40/50
|70/70
|60/70
|55
A great defender at multiple spots, Rafaela enjoyed a power breakout in 2022, boosting his longterm outlook. Rafaela is an incredibly unique prospect for all of the right reasons.
Offense
Sneaky exit velocities and an improved ability to lift the ball have helped Rafaela tap into more power as he has progressed through the minors. He starts upright with his hands high over his head before sinking into his back leg as he loads his hands.
Rafaela gets the most out of his smaller frame, boasting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104 mph and max of 109 mph. He has an average feel for the barrel, but is extremely aggressive at the plate, running a 40% chase rate. Rafaela’s high swing rates would be more palatable if he posted better contact rates, but it’s hard to deny his results thus far. His improved ability to produce power in games takes some pressure off of he hit tool as well.
Despite being so aggressive, Rafaela has solid offensive numbers against all offerings. If he could improve his approach, much of the risk around his offensive profile would dissipate, but he has the potential for average hit and above average power.
Defense/Speed
A 70 grade runner and premium athlete, Rafaela is an impact defender no matter where you stick him on the diamond. Rafaela saw the majority of his action in centerfield where his speed is on full display. He covers a ridiculous amount of ground and gets great jumps. His routes got better and better as the year went on. He’s a plus defender in center
Rafaela is not quite as elite at shortstop due to his average arm, but his quickness, great hands and range make him an above average infielder at the position. He is an asset defensively. A threat for 20-30 stolen bases annually, Rafaela is not afraid to run, but could be more efficient.
Outlook
Rafaela’s offensive improvements over the last couple seasons have totally drastically improved his outlook. Once viewed as a bench utility type, Rafaela looks more like an every day player with super-utility versatility in a similar manner to Chris Taylor of the Dodgers. That is the ceiling to dream on for Red Sox fans, but I don’t think they would be upset with a younger, faster Kikè Hernandez either.
75. Dalton Rushing – C – Los Angeles Dodgers
Height/Weight: 6’1′, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (40), 2022 (LAD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|55/55
|45/50
|45/45
|35/45
|55
Blocked by Henry Davis at Louisville his first two seasons, Rushing tore up the Cape Cod League before mashing to an OPS of 1.156 his junior season. It’s been more of the same for rushing at the low levels, putting up strong offensive numbers since being drafted.
Offense
Rushing starts with a slightly open stance and a smooth leg kick to get into his back side. He controls his body extremely well allowing him to consistently be on time with his compact swing. Rushing has shorter levers, but generates plenty of bat speed and flashes above average already flashed exit velocities as high as 110 mph mph with 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 mph.
A patient hitter with a phenomenal feel for the strike zone, Rushing walked as much as he struck out both at the collegiate and professional levels last year. His smooth and repeatable swing helped him post strong numbers left-on-left as well. Running a chase rate around 15%, Rushing should be a consistent on base threat.
It’s pretty hard to poke a hole in Rushing’s offensive game, and based on the bat alone, he could climb through the minors quickly.
Defense/Speed
Though he is a raw catcher, Rushing has already shown signs of being a decent receiver and blocker. This isn’t a total surprise as he is a good athlete for a catcher with average wheels. His catch and throw skills are solid, but there’s times where things just seem a bit quick for him.
After all, it is worth noting that dating back to his freshman year of college, Rushing had only caught around 70 total games going into 2023. With his athleticism and skill set, Rushing has a chance to develop into an average catcher.
Outlook
The bat will lead the way for Rushing, as he is athletic enough to potentially move to first base or corner outfield if he does not develop behind the dish. That said, Rushing still has a chance of sticking at catcher. Offensively, Rushing is a high floor hitter who can develop into a high OBP guy capable of launching around 20 homers.
76. Mick Abel – RHP – Philadelphia Phillies
Height/Weight: 6’5, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st round (15), 2020 (PHI) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|SLIDER
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|60/70
|45/55
|40/50
|35/45
|55
An electrifying arm with the potential for two 70 grade pitches, Abel has been held back from his sky-high ceiling by his lack of secondary command.
Arsenal
Abel’s arsenal has the potential to be frontline caliber, but . His fastball sits at 96-98 mph, topping at triple digits. The heater has some riding life to it and plays well at the top of the zone, generating an impressive 14% swinging strike rate.
Working off of the fastball for Abel is a plus curveball in the low 80s with good depth. Because of its shape and sharp break, Abel is able to utilize the pitch with success to both righties and lefties. He rarely gives up much contact and has picked up plenty of whiff in the zone, but the big right-hander has only landed it for a strike around 55% of the time.
Abel’s low 90s changeup has a chance to be an above average third offering, featuring plenty of arm side fade (15 inches of horizontal movement). He exclusively throws the pitch to righties, and when it is around the zone, it is a more than viable put-away pitch.
Rounding out the arsenal is an average slider in the mid 80s that flashes a bit more. He exclusively throws it to righties and has had success with the pitch when he has a feel for it, but often struggles to land it.
Outlook
Consistently punching out batters at a 27% clip or higher as a pro, there is no doubting Abel’s pure stuff. Though his numbers have been fine as a pro, his below average command, specifically of his secondaries, has held him back from consistent success.
He has the stuff to be one of baseball’s better pitching prospects, but with 60% fastball usage and a strike rate barely over 50% on non-fastballs, Abel’s toughest competition is himself.
If Abel can even get to average command, his stuff will give him a great chance of developing into an above average No. 3 starter. It will come down to whether he can repeat sync his long levers and repeat his delivery but Abel earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic and is still relatively early in his development.
77. Jared Jones – RHP – Pittsburgh Pirates
Height/Weight: 6’0, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (44), 2020 (PIT) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Changeup
|Curveball
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|60/60
|35/45
|30/40
|40/50
|55
A fastball/slider combination that could probably fit into an MLB bullpen tomorrow, Jones is an average third pitch away from a strong starter’s outlook.
Arsenal
Starting with a fastball that sits 96-98 mph and touching triple digits from a low release point, Jones often gets ahead of hitters and racks up whiffs with the pitch. It really explodes out of his hand, getting on hitters quickly and playing well at the top of the zone. Jones has picked up a ridiculous 17% swinging strike rate and 30% in zone whiff rate on the pitch in 2023.
The second plus pitch for Jones is his cutterish slider that sits anywhere from 89-92 mph. Some will feature more horizontal break while others have more of a gyro shape (more downward break). The sharpness and action of the pitch help its effectiveness against both lefties and righties. Opponents have hit well below the Mendoza line against the pitch in 2023.
The third pitch is a work in progress for Jones. Both his changeup and curveball are inconsistent, but he has still mixed each in around 10% of the time. Both pitches are below average and mostly used against lefties, but Jones’ changeup looks like it has a better chance of becoming a viable third offering at this point.
Outlook
Pretty good command of two plus pitches that both have enjoyed an uptick in 2023 helped Jones break out at the upper levels in his age 21 season. He will either need to develop plus command of his fastball and slider or see one of his changeup or curveball emerge as a viable offering to reach his No. 3 upside, but the young righty continues to trend in the right direction.
78. Matt Shaw – 2B – Chicago Cubs
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13), 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|55/60
|45/55
|55/55
|35/45
|55
An sound offensive profile with a strong track record of hitting through college and on the Cape, Shaw is a high-floor college bat with some thump.
Offense
Starting slightly closed with a leg kick that varies in size, Shaw has no problem timing up the move with the athleticism to consistently repeat it. When he’s in advantage counts, Shaw will feature a leg kick that is not far off from Zach Neto’s, but when he is behind in the count or simply feels a bit rushed at the plate, he will minimize his stride to see the ball earlier.
Not every player can have that level of adjustability pitch to pitch, but Shaw has had no trouble with it against the best competition in college as well as in his early days at the professional level. He makes plenty of contact, projecting as an above average hitter with flashes of plus power. Shaw posted exit velocities as high as 113 mph with metal at Maryland. He can drive the ball hard to all fields.
An aggressive hitter, it will be interesting to see if Shaw’s somewhat high chase rates catch up to him at the upper levels, but he hedges that with an above average hit tool and strong track record.
Defense/Speed
Drafted as a shortstop, the Cubs will likely give Shaw a look at the position for the time being. It seems more likely that he will move to second base in large part to is below average arm. An above average runner, Shaw swiped 18 bags on 19 tries in his junior season and should add at least some value in that department.
Outlook
Already with above average hit and power, Shaw is a high-floor bat with a chance to tap into plus power. He will likely need to improve his approach some once he faces upper-level pitching, but Shaw could blossom into a .260/.270 hitter with 20-25 homer upside and sneaky wheels.
79. Osleivis Basabe – SS – Tampa Bay Rays
Height/Weight: 6’0, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $550K – 2017 (TEX) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|40/45
|30/35
|55/55
|45/55
|50
The best-bat to-ball prospect in the Rays system, Basabe walked as much as he struck out in Double-A while playing all over the infield.
Offense
Short levers and a quick, flat swing help Basabe seemingly make contact with everything, striking out just 13% of the time as a pro. Even when he can’t get his “A” swing off, Basabe is able to throw his hands at tough pitches to put a ball in play in a way that is a bit similar to David Fletcher but with more doubles power.
Basabe’s flat swing and contact-oriented approach contribute to an elevated ground ball rate, but he hits the ball harder than his frame may suggest. A 102.5 mph 90th percentile exit velocity is slightly above average with a max of 108 mph.
While he will probably never hit more than a few homers per season, Basabe’s gap to gap power is enough to hit a fair amount of doubles; however he’ll need to cut down his roughly 55% ground ball rate a bit.
Defense/Speed
Capable of sticking at shortstop, Basabe plays all over the infield and provides defensive value no matter where you stick him. He has spent most of his time on the left side of the infield, but Basabe is a plus defender at second base as well. An above average runner, Basabe is a good for 15+ bags annually.
Outlook
Though his ceiling is limited, Basabe is a high probability big leaguer with enough athleticism to be an above average regular. He’ll have to consistently hit, but he has provided little reason to be concerned in that department with an easy plus hit tool and a good track record of hitting. I could see Basabe blossoming into a Joey Wendle type with less whiff.
80. Brayan Rocchio – SS – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 5’10, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.3M (2017) – CLE | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|40/45
|30/35
|60/60
|55/60
|55
A contact-oriented switch-hitter with elite defensive potential and makeup, Rocchio is a high floor prospect with intangibles that the Guardians love.
Offense
Fantastic contact skills have helped Rocchio put up consistent numbers at every stop and quickly climb through the Minor Leagues. A switch-hitter, Rocchio has a balanced and smooth swing from both sides of the plate, Rocchio offers a bit more power from the right side and probably a slightly better feel to hit from the left.
Like many young hitters who have a strong feel to hit, Rocchio can at times be a bit too swing-happy, swinging at pitcher’s pitches in early or even counts. Punching out less than 13% of the time in Triple-A, Rocchio is a tough hitter to punch out, consistently making contact against all types of offerings.
The power is below average, but Rocchio will surprise with the occasional pull side homer. The above average contact rates and improved ability to draw walks will likely always be the selling point for Rocchio offensively.
Defense/Speed
A great defender at shortstop, it seems like Rocchio always knows where to be and gets excellent breaks on balls hit in his direction. Rocchio’s plus speed can be seen in the field, as the talented shortstop will show off impressive range in all directions. Smooth hands and and a strong enough arm for the position have Rocchio projecting as a plus defender.
Rocchio’s speed is more visible in the field than on the base paths at this point, which is a bit surprising given his well-documented impressive baseball IQ. He has improved with his base stealing efficiency, swiping 19 bases on 22 tries at Triple-A prior to his MLB call up.
Outlook
A switch-hitter with plus defensive potential and speed, Rocchio has climbed through the minors quickly thanks to his maturity and overall polish to his game. There may not be as much upside with Rocchio compared to most other top 100 prospects, but he is a high probability MLB regular.
There’s a bit of added pressure on the hit tool given the fact that Rocchio has not really developed much more power at all over his last couple seasons, but he has only become more consistent offensively. The floor and ceiling may not be far apart for Rocchio, but that is not always a bad thing.
81. Tommy Troy – SS – Arizona Diamondbacks
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (12), 2023 (ARI) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/60
|50/55
|45/55
|60/60
|40/50
|55
A well-rounded offensive game with impressive athleticism, Troy is a complete player with a strong track record.
Offense
A slow, early load, Troy uses a smooth gathering leg kick to get slotted. He features above average bat speed and an explosive lover half that helps him produce above average power. Troy’s hands work really well, turning around velocity along with an ability to manipulate the barrel.
Troy produced elite contact rates at Stanford while flashing exit velocities as high as 113 mph with metal. He can aggressive at times, expanding the zone with “B” swings in counts that he does not have to, which is relatively common for hitters with the bat to ball skills that Troy has.
With better swing decisions he should tap into more game power by leveraging his hitter’s counts to get into his pull side power. There’s potential for plus hit and above average power he continues to trend in the right direction.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Troy is athletic and versatile in the infield, capable of playing solid defense at any spot. His average arm is probably stretched thin at shortstop but he is capable there and should receive a fair amount of looks from the D-backs at the position. Troy profiles best at second base long term.
After stealing just 9 bags in his first two collegiate seasons, Troy swiped 17 on 20 tries in his junior year and has shown much of the same comfort on the bases in the pros.
Outlook
Athletic and versatile with the potential for an exciting offensive profile, Troy was a slam dunk top 15 pick in the 2023 draft as a high-floor college bat who still provides an exciting ceiling. Though he can get away with an elevated ground ball rate because of his feel to hit, above average exit velocities and speed, Troy will need to drive the ball in the air a bit more to reach his offensive ceiling. It’s early, but that ceiling could be a high batting average with around 20 homers.
82. Chase DeLauter – OF – Cleveland Guardians
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 235 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (16), 2022 (CLE) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|55/60
|45/55
|60/60
|45/55
|55
As athletic of a 6-foot-4, 230+ pound baseball player you’ll find in the Minor Leagues, DeLauter’s Junior season and professional debut was wiped out by a broken foot before another foot issue delayed his start to 2023. He has made up for lost time by putting up huge numbers in High-A.
Offense
Big and strong with a compact swing, DeLauter is direct to the baseball but still packs a punch. His swing was rather “armsy” during his days at James Madison University, but he has made strides with his lower half involvement as well as keeping his weight back.
Being short to the ball with long levers allows DeLauter to turn around hard stuff inside with easy plate coverage on the outer half. Within his first 30 pro games, he already posted exit velocities as high as 110 mph with likely bigger numbers in the tank.
DeLauter has flashed an above average feel to hit along with a patient approach with a chase rate around 20%. Good pitch recognition skills and a swing that lives in the zone for a long time have helped him produce strong numbers against secondary offerings as well.
Above average hit, plus power and a good approach is an attainable ceiling for DeLauter as he gets his feet back under him figuratively and literally.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, DeLauter looks the part in centerfield with good reads and comfortable routes. If he slows down, his plus arm would play well in either corner where he could be a plus defender, but he has the ability to stick in center.
Outlook
Having only played a total of 100 collegiate games including his time on the Cape prior to his pro debut in 2023, DeLauter has had a lot of layoff time and not a lot of at bats. Factor in that DeLauter’s limited collegiate at bats was mostly against weaker competition at James Madison University and it is even more impressive how he has been able to hit the ground running in High-A.
Plus power and speed along with a decent feel to hit and the ability to stay in center give DeLauter an exciting profile that could quickly make him one of the. more exciting outfield prospects in baseball. A candidate for the Arizona Fall League, DeLauter could really see his stock sky rocket with a good finish to 2023 and a strong showing there.