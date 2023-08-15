MLB Top 100 Prospects 2023

52. Gabriel Gonzalez – OF – Seattle Mariners Height/Weight: 5’11, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.3M – 2021 (SEA) | ETA: 2026 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/60 50/55 45/55 40/40 45/55 55 Gonzalez is a physically mature teenager who just knows how to hit and continues to get better each time we check in. Offense Starting upright with his bat resting on his shoulder, Gonzalez uses a sizable leg kick with a bit of an inward twist to get into his back side. Despite the big pre-swing move, Gonzalez does a really good job of getting slotted early, holding his back hip and controlling his body. He is consistently on time and makes plenty of contact (75% contact rate, 85% in-zone contact rate). Though Gonzalez is pretty filled out frame wise, he should tap into some more power/strength as he matures. The game power has played up a bit better than the exit velocities would imply as Low-A Modesto is one of the more hitter-friendly environments in the minors, but Gonzalez still produces slightly above average EV’s along with a knack for hitting line drives to all fields. An aggressive hitter, Gonzalez would benefit from cutting down his near-40% chase rate, but as is the case with many young hitters, it’s hard to pull the trigger less frequently when you feel like you can get to everything thrown your way. Given the fact that Gonzalez is hitting right around .350 in Low-A as this report is being written, his high swing rate is far from a detriment at this point, but is something to monitor against more challenging pitching. An uptick in power would help elevate Gonzalez’s somewhat limited ceiling, but he is another Mariners position player prospect with a high floor for a teenager thanks to his feel for the stick and just enough impact. Defense/Speed A slightly below average runner, Gonzalez covers enough ground to play an above average corner thanks to his comfortable reads and 70-grade arm. He has been an opportunistic base-stealer, swiping 12 bags on 13 tries in his first 100 Low-A games. Outlook More raw power would probably be expected from a player of Gonzalez’s profile, but his bat to ball skills are far better than most teenage corner outfield prospects and he gets the most out of his power in games. The average exit velocities put more pressure on his hit tool, but he projects as plus in that department, especially if he matures approach wise. Back to table

53. Gavin Stone – RHP – Los Angeles Dodgers Height/Weight: 6’2, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (149), 2019 (LAD) | ETA: 2023 FASTBALL CUTTEr CHANGEUP CURVEBALL COMMAND FV 55/55 50/55 70/70 35/40 45/55 55 The earliest draft pick in Central Arkansas history, Stone has seen his stuff several ticks since joining the Dodgers organization with one of the best changeups in the Minor Leagues. Arsenal Stone deploys a four-pitch mix with his plus plus change leading the way. He works extremely fast and is a fiery competitor on the mound. He has found success by working ahead in the count consistently thanks to his ability to throw three of his pitches for quality strikes. He is exceptionally athletic and mobile on the mound, making it especially easy for him to repeat his mechanics. His arsenal starts with a mid 90’s heater with ride that he locates well to all four quadrants when he is right. It doesn’t quite feature the elite life of other Dodgers farmhands like Emmett Sheehan and Nick Frasso, adding some importance on location. Stone can run the heater up to 97 mph. The best pitch in Stone’s repertoire is his plus mid 80’s changeup that features an abnormal amount of late drop and arm side run. The pitch produces ugly swings against both lefties and righties and regularly missed bats even when located within the zone. He commands it as well as any pitch landing it for a strike around 66% of the time and wearing out the bottom of the zone at will. Opponents posted just a .330 OPS against the pitch in 2022 with a 52% strikeout rate and 61% ground ball rate; he enjoyed similar success with the pitch in the minors in 2023. Stone’s third pitch is a cutter at the 89-91 mph range that has been tweaked from his slider. After struggling to get whiffs with his slider at the big league level during the 2023 season, he ditched the mid 80s slider in favor of a shorter, harder cutter that he commands more consistently. It is still early in the implementation of the pitch, but it has the looks of an above average offering that can be effective against hitters from both sides of the plate. Stone sprinkles in a low 80’s curveball to round out his arsenal. He only throws it a few times each outing and it tends to back up a bit on him at times leading to some consistency issues regarding location. It flashed solid depth and shape at the bottom of the zone, making it a nice change-of-pace pitch to be used sparingly. Outlook Like many young pitchers, Stone struggled in his first MLB stint and went back down to Triple-A to make some tweaks to his arsenal. It is worth noting that his velocity was down a tick through the first half of the season before returning to his 2022 figures in the second half. Stone lacked confidence in a pitch outside of his changeup during his few MLB starts, finding himself nibbling at times. His new cutter should help him pound the zone with confidence, as should his uptick back into the mid 90s. Between his above average command and elite changeup, Stone has a great chance of sticking as a big league No. 4, but if his cutter can develop into an above average pitch, he has No. 3 upside. Back to table

54. Kyle Manzardo – 1B – Cleveland Guardians Height/Weight: 6’1, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (62), 2021 (TB) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 60/70 50/55 40/50 45/45 50/55 55 Fantastic contact skills paired with better exit velocities than his home run output may indicate, Manzardo is a high-probability big league bat who is trying to raise his ceiling. https://gfycat.com/sanedirtykite Offense Manzardo starts with his hands relaxed on his shoulder, using a toe tap for timing. A smooth swing with great plate coverage, his bat lives in the zone and he seems to barrel everything. The blend of whippy bat speed while living in the zone for so long helps Manzardo get to all types of pitches, posting a contact rate of 80% and zone contact rate just under 90%. The left-handed hitter flashes plus power to his pull side (112 mph max EV), but is working to get into it to all fields consistently. The effort to tap into more game power has made itself evident through a 2 mph jump in average exit velocity to 90 mph as well as similar gains in his 90th percentile exit velocity to 104.5 mph. Some tough batted ball luck and perhaps the quest for more power has limited Manzardo to slightly below average numbers in Triple-A, but a 22-year-old at season’s start, he has plenty of time to strike the balance of his plus hit tool and desire for more game power. His fantastic feel to hit, great approach and above average raw power already give Manzardo the floor of one of the safer bats in the Minor Leagues. Even with 15-20 home run power, he should be an above average regular, but there’s hope for a bit more than that. Defense/Speed An average runner, Manzardo will not provide a ton of value with his legs or glove but he should be an average defender or better at first base. Outlook The way Manzardo controls his at bats as well as the barrel is impressive to watch. How much power he taps into will ultimately determine his ceiling, but even average game power should be enough for him to be solid big league bat. The Guardians hope he taps into 20-25 home run power and settles into the middle of their order by 2024. Back to table

55. Jacob Misiorowski – RHP – Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 6’7, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (149), 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2026 FASTBALL Cutter CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 70/80 50/60 60/70 40/50 35/45 55+ A tall, lanky, explosive right-hander, Misioroski can already touch 102 MPH with his fastball with a pair of wipeout secondaries.. Arsenal You will primarily see the fastball cutter and curveball from Misiorowski, but he will mix in a low 90s changeup on occasion. The fastball is Misiorowksi’s best pitch, averaging 98 MPH while routinely touching triple digits. A pitch that has simply overpowered lower level hitters, the fastball features good carry at the top of the zone. Some of Misiorowski’s fastballs will flash more arm-side run than others, but that could be a result of his inconsistent delivery. Through his first 16 outings of 2023, opponents hit just .155 against the fastball with a 17% swinging strike rate. The go-to out pitch for the big right-hander is his sweeping curve in the mid 80s. He has a decent feel for it, landing the pitch for a strike just shy of 60% of the time while holding opponents to an OPS below .400. The downward action of the pitch off of his lively fastball makes for a tunneling nightmare for hitters when Misiorowski is able to hit his spots. The third big whiff offering for Misiorowksi is his hard cutter in the low 90s. It is less consistent than his other two offerings due to inconsistent release and action. Sometimes it will break like a true cutter, others it will back up on him at 93-94 mph. Whether it backs up to his arm side or cuts glove side, hitters have a really tough time with it when it’s around the zone, posting a ridiculous 22% swinging strike rate and 45% in zone whiff rate. With even fringy command of the pitch, it could be an elite third offering. Rounding out the arsenal for Miserowski is a hard changeup in the low 90s. The pitch is firm and inconsistent, but has flashed some potential. He has only thrown a handful this season. Outlook There’s clear reliever risk with a pitcher of Misiorwski’s profile and high effort delivery, but the stuff is good enough to give him frontline upside with the fall back option of one of baseball’s best relievers. The 21-year-old will need to clean up his mechanics and cut down the walk rate, but the upside is as tantalizing as any pitching prospect in the game. Boasting an elite fastball/breaking ball combination with a cutter that is not far off from giving him a third plus offering, Misiorowski has a rare arsenal from a rare frame. Back to table

56. Xavier Isaac – 1B – Tampa Bay Rays Height/Weight: 6’4″, 240 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (29), 2022 (TB) | ETA: 2025 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/55 60/70 50/60 30/30 35/45 55 A big, left handed power bat with a good feel for the barrel, Isaac has the potential to be an offensive force. Offense Starting slightly open with his weight slightly favoring his back side, Isaac uses an early and slow load to get himself into a powerful launch position. He already uses his lower half and controls his body exceptionally for a 6-foot-4 teenager. Not only does his advanced feel for his body help him consistently get powerful swings off, but when he is a bit out front or fooled, his “B” swings pack a punch as well. Isaac has displayed the ability to uncork 113 mph home runs to his pull side as well as shoot a ball the other way for a base hit. With a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph, Isaac already produces plus exit velocities with room for more. His patient approach (22% chase) has helped him walk at a 15% clip providing optimism that he can sustain his high on base percentages as he pushes towards more challenges levels. The potential for an above average feed to hit with big time power to all fields, Isaac has the offensive potential to be a middle-of-the-order masher for a first division team. Defense/Speed Probably a better athlete than he gets credit for, Isaac is a shaky defender at first base, but does have the natural ability to develop into an average defender. He’s Outlook Isaac has the potential to develop into a middle-of-the-order masher at the highest level. Not only does he posses as much power potential as just about any prospect in baseball, but he boasts a natural feel to hit that most players his size lack. Isaac’s stock should continue to fly. Back to table

57. Noelvi Marte – 3B – Cincinnati Reds Height/Weight: 6’1′, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | $1.55M – 2018 (SEA) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/50 60/65 45/55 45/45 35/45 55

The centerpiece in the Luis Castillo swap with the Mariners, Marte’s value comes entirely from his bat, but he has the goods to be a middle-of-the-order masher. https://gfycat.com/evergreenfairallensbigearedbat Offense Marte has a pretty simple swing and doesn’t require much effort to generate his above-average bat speed and plus exit velocities. His load is quiet with a minimal stride but he is violent through the zone. His pull side power is impressive with the vast majority of his long balls sailing over the left field wall. Perhaps in an effort to get into that power, Marte has the tendency to pull off of the baseball with his front side, resulting in some struggles with breaking balls and too many rollovers to the left side of the infield. For a player capable of producing exit velocities as high as 115 mph, Marte puts the ball on the ground too often with a frustrating amount of weak contact. When Marte is at his best, he is staying back and using the whole field. He is twitchy and athletic enough to turn on pitches middle-in, but sometimes struggles to let secondary stuff travel and drive it up the middle or the other way, usually fighting his body to keep his front side on the ball. Being too “spinny” with his lower half leaves little power left in his swing on anything that is not driven pull side. He rarely missed mistakes, but it was too easy for pitchers to get him out in front on non-fastballs. Marte’s ability to control the barrel paired with a decent approach have helped him put up pretty consistent numbers at each level despite being younger than his competition. His roughly 85% zone contact rate at the upper levels is above average and could potentially be better if he improved his approach. He could be a small tweak away from exploding offensively, but he has produced pretty good results thus far on natural ability and explosiveness. If Marte can smooth his lower half out and approach, it’s easy to see 25+ homers in the tank. Defense/Speed Marte has a thick build and below average footwork, projecting as a fringy third baseman. His arm is at least average and his actions have improved some. He will likely be below average at the hot corner with a chance to potentially move to first if he continues to get thicker and heavier with his feet. Outlook Known for the shows that he can put on in batting practice, Marte needs to figure out how to get his body in a position to consistently get his best swing off in games. When Marte has a plan at the plate, he’s a tough hitter to strikeout. Marte has the potential for plus raw power and at least an average hit-tool, but his poor swing decisions tend to undermine both. With the the upside of a middle-of-the-order masher, Reds fans can dream on 25+ homers and a decent on-base clip. Marte is impressive in the areas that are far more difficult to teach (barrel control, bat speed, raw power). Still young, Marte has time to put it all together and has remained productive at every stop. Back to table

58. Robby Snelling – LHP – San Diego Padres Height/Weight: 6’3, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/L | 1st Round (39), 2022 (SDP) | ETA: 2026 FASTBALL SlIDER Changeup COMMAND FV 50/60 55/60 40/55 50/60 55 A top linebacker recruit in high school, Snelling is one of the most athletic pitchers you’ll find. His advanced pitchability and developing stuff have him rising quickly. Arsenal A good feel for three pitches, Snelling features a fastball, curveball and changeup that can all be above average. Starting with his fastball, Snelling sits 92-94 mph, touching 96 mph. The pitch features a decent amount of carry, averaging around 18 inches of induced vertical break. Snelling’s slurvy breaking ball flashes plus, with two-plane break. He has a great feel for the pitch, landing it for a strike around 65% with the ability to manipulate it. As a result, Snelling is comfortable weaponizing it against both left-handed hitters and right-handed hitters if his changeup isn’t there. The changeup sits 85-87 mph with decent fade. It’s inconsistent for Snelling at this point, but flashes above average and induces a good amount of weak contact. If he can find a more consistent feel for his change, it could give him a third above average offering. Outlook An advanced prep arm, Snelling hit the ground running by dominating Low-A and High-A competition. His athleticism helps him repeat his delivery consistently, already boasting above average command with the potential for plus. There’s already good shape to his fastball, but if Snelling sees an uptick in velocity, it could easily enter plus territory. His great feel for a good breaking ball and developing changeup have him looking like a high probability big league starter with the upside of a borderline No. 2 or No. 3. Back to table

59. Rhett Lowder – RHP – Cincinnati Reds Height/Weight: 6’2, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (7), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2025 FASTBALL SlIDER Changeup COMMAND FV 50/55 60/60 55/60 55/65 55 Lowder made his closing argument as the second best college arm in the 2023 draft by going toe-to-toe with Paul Skenes in a winner-take-all semifinal game in Omaha. He may not have frontline stuff, but Lowder has good arsenal with a great feel to pitch. Arsenal While his fastball may lag behind his high-quality secondaries, the pre-draft concerns around Lowder’s fastball appear to be a bit overblown. He sits 93-95 mph with his heater, occasionally touching 97 mph with some arm side run. He may not overpower hitters with it, but still picks up some whiff and plenty of ground balls. Lowder has an excellent feel for his secondaries, with both his slider and changeup flashing plus. He spots both consistently, landing them for strike around 70% of the time. His slider is his most consistent pitch, mixing it in 40% of the time his junior season with success against both lefties and righties. It features plenty of sweep from his three quarters release point. The third pitch for Lowder is an above average changeup that flashes plus. He will throw it at around 85-88 mph with late fade and landing it for a strike around two-thirds of the time. Though a primary weapon to left-handed hitters, Lowder uses it effectively right on right Outlook Phenomenal command and at least above average secondaries make Lowder not only a high-probability MLB starter, but also an arm that can climb quickly. He has middle-rotation upside with as good of a shot at sticking as a No. 4/No. 5 type as almost any arm in the top 100. Back to table

60. Kyle Teel – C – Boston Red Sox Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (14), 2023 (BOS) | ETA: 2025 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/60 45/50 40/45 50/50 45/55 55 An athletic left-handed hitting catcher with the potential for a plus hit tool, the Red Sox may have found their future behind the dish. Offense Starting with his hands high, Teel utilizes a leg kick that gets him well into his lower half as he loads his hands deep over his back foot. Pre-swing moves that require plenty of athleticism, he controls his body well with the barrel maneuverability to get to difficult pitches or still get a decent swing off when he is fooled. Teel does not possess a ton of power, but he consistently gets his best swing off and has room to add more strength to his wiry frame. He has average power potential, but sprays plenty of line drives gap to gap even of the home run output is somewhat subdued. There should still be around 15 home run potential in there for Teel with plenty of doubles. Between his feel for the barrel and solid approach, Teel should be a steady on base threat who is capable of slugging enough to complement his hit-first profile. Defense/Speed An extremely athletic catcher, Teel moves well behind the dish and has a rocket for an arm that helped him throw out a third of attempted base stealers in his collegiate career. His receiving has been viewed as one of the weaker aspects of his game, but clearly improved over his time at Virginia. Teel has above average defensive potential at catcher and has at least average wheels. Outlook The ceiling may not be as high for Teel as some other top 100 prospects, but with his feel to hit from the left side and staying power at a premium position, there’s a relatively short list of catching prospects who should be ranked ahead of him. There’s a chance for plus hit, average power and above average defense behind the dish for Teel with the ability to climb quickly. Back to table

61. Samuel Basallo – C – Baltimore Orioles Height/Weight: 6’1″, 235 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.3M – 2021 (BAL) | ETA: 2026 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 55/65 45/60 30/30 35/50 55 Ridiculous power potential for a teenager and production at the lower levels have Basallo rising quickly despite evaluators not being sure where he longterm defensive home may be. Offense Starting with his bat rested on his shoulder, Basallo features a smooth, rhythmic load to get his hands slotted and sink into his back hip. Already built like a freight train, Basallo produces plus exit velocities power to all fields. He has reached exit velocities as high as 112 mph as an 18-year-old and while there may not be a ton of projection in his frame, he will almost surely get stronger as he develops. Basallo is an aggressive hitter with a fair amount of whiff, but he has kept his strikeout rate at a palatable rate. He shows some adjustability in the box with relatively simple moves, providing optimism that he can develop into an average hitter with better swing decisions. Basallo already does a good job of getting into his power in games, especially to his pull side. Defense/Speed A plus throwing arm is the leading defensive tool for Basallo who may be a candidate to move from behind the dish. He moves well to continue to get looks at catcher, but his blocking and receiving has a ways to go. His catch and throw skills are strong, gunning down around 33% of attempted base stealers. There’s a chance Basallo can stick at the position and he has shown some improvements already. Outlook With the bat being the leading aspect of Basallo’s game, if he can stick at catcher, he could be a rare commodity as a left-handed power threat at a tough position. It’s still early in his development, but there’s already a ton to be excited about with Basallo. Average hit and plus power will play anywhere, but there’s more pressure on his fringy hit tool if he has to move to first. Back to table

62. Noble Meyer – RHP – Miami Marlins Height/Weight: 6’5, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (10), 2023 (MIA) | ETA: 2026 FASTBALL SlIDER Changeup COMMAND FV 55/65 60/70 40/55 45/55 55 A tall right-hander with exciting stuff and advanced command for his profile, Meyer offers all of the upside you want to see from a prep arm with a much better chance to start than most. Arsenal A loose, long arm action from a three-quarters arm slot, Meyer repeats his delivery well. His fastball sits 92-94 mph, touching 97 mph with plenty of horizontal movement. The late arm side run from Meyer’s lower release point should help him pick up a nice mixture of whiffs and ground balls. Meyer’s 82-84 mph sweepy slider is his best pitch, averaging 2,900 RPMs. It dives away from right-handed hitters, picking up ugly swings and Meyer is comfortable burying it on the back leg of lefties as well. It was the potential to be a plus plus pitch. Rounding out Meyer’s arsenal is a changeup that he is still trying to find a feel for. It tends to get firm on him in the upper 80s, but flashes decent arm side fade. Outlook The top prep arm in the 2023 draft, Meyer already possesses two plus pitches with the ability to repeat his delivery. With his slender frame and relatively low-effort mechanics, Meyer could easily see an uptick in velocity that would have him sitting closer to the mid 90s and raise his ceiling, however his stuff already looks like it could be middle-rotation caliber as is. The development of Meyer’s changeup will be something to monitor, but being a Marlins farmhand, he’s in the right organization for that. Back to table

63. Luis Lara – OF – Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 5’9, 160 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.1M, 2022 (MIL) | ETA: 2026 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 60/70 30/40 25/35 55/55 50/55 55 Compact and speedy with great baseball instincts, Lara fast-tracked his way to Low-A as an 18-year-old and settled right in. Offense A switch-hitter with a balanced swing and great feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Lara makes up for his below average power with the ability to spray line drives all over the field. Lara is an extremely patient hitter as well, putting up some of the best chase rates in the Brewers organization. Combine the patience with fantastic bat-to-ball skills (90% zone contact) and it’s easy to see why Lara has walked as much as he has struck out as a pro. Though the power is well below average at this point, he is already putting up exit velocities on par with Steven Kwan. At 18 years old, there is plenty of reason to believe that Lara can grow into gap-to-gap power, which is all he really needs. Lara has the offensive skillset to climb quickly, and should be a tough out at any level. Defense/Speed An above average runner with good instincts, Lara has the goods to stick in center field. Like many young outfielders, Lara’s reads can be a bit shaky at times, affecting his jumps, specifically on balls hit straight at him. But, he has also shown the ability to get good beats on balls in either gap with the closing speed to run them down. Lara’s above average arm should allow him to play all three outfield spots, but his offensive profile is probably best suited for center field, where he should be able to develop into an above average defender. Though not a major factor on the base paths, he will look to steal when the opportunity is there. Given Lara’s feel for the game, he could develop into a sneaky base stealer. Outlook While his hit tool is possibly the only potential plus tool for Lara, he has the potential to be 70 grade in that department while still offering an intriguing complementary skillset. Switch hitters with such a good feel to hit from both sides don’t grow on trees, and the Brewers acknowledged that when they shelled out $1.1 million for him despite limited projection physically. Lara earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic and looks to be one of the safer bats in the Brewers organization with a strong chance at sticking in center. Back to table

64. Orelvis Martinez – 3B – Toronto Blue Jays Height/Weight: 6’0″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.5M – 2018 (TOR) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 60/60 55/60 45/45 35/45 55 There’s never been any doubts about Martinez’s power, but an improved approach and contact rates have him fending off the prospect fatigue. https://giphy.com/gifs/XlnVyOZbuVTzt6UZnS Offense Though still quite noisy in the box, Martinez has made some adjustments to improve his consistency contact wise and use the whole field a bit more. He starts more stacked on his back side with more of a pronounced coil in his load that has helped him stay on the baseball longer. Though he still likes to pull, Martinez previously sold out for pull side power, often stepping in the bucket and spinning off of spin or soft stuff away. After posting an OPS under .600 against breaking balls in 2022, Martinez is up over .800 against such pitches in 2023. His improved body control has also helped him put up bigger exit velocities, seeing a two-tick jump in his 90th percentile exit velocity at 106 mph. With two-strides, Martinez spreads out and eliminates his stride, relying on a coil for his load and letting his natural bat speed do the work. He boasts a zone contact rate of 88% with two strikes, showcasing just how well his hands work when his body does not take him out of his swing. On top of his swing improvements, Martinez has cut his chase rate by around 5% in 2023, walking at the highest clip of his professional career. Changeups have specifically been an an Achilles heel for Martinez, but with drastic improvements against breaking balls and his overall approach, there’s a ton to be excited about with the direction Blue Jays prospect. Defense/Speed A fringy defender no matter where you stick him on the left side of the infield, Martinez best profiles at third base. His plus arm is a big help, but his actions are shaky. He has the tools to develop into an average defender at third base if he can clean up his footwork and glove work some. Martinez is an average runner at best. Outlook Martinez launched 30 home runs in 118 games at the Double-A level in 2022, but his frustrating approach and whiff concerns weighed down his prospect stock. One of the top talents in the 2018 IFA class, it feels like he has been around forever, but with 2020’s COVID cancelled season, Martinez’s age 21 season in 2023 was just his third full season. Tangible adjustments in the box to back improved contact rates, drastically improved walk rates and a more appealing spray chart, Martinez is starting to provide some optimism that he can hit enough to reach his 30 home run potential. Back to table

65. Everson Pereira – OF – New York Yankees Height/Weight: 6’0, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2017 (NYY) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 55/65 45/60 55/55 50/55 55 Frame-defying power and https://gfycat.com/fixedniftydanishswedishfarmdog Offense Starting slightly open with a rhythmic leg kick and sink into his back side, Pereira’s explosive athleticism is evident throughout his swing. His twitchy bat speed and torque can be seen on fastballs running inside that he somehow gets around on and he does a good job of getting his powerful lower half involved in his swing. Despite his somewhat moderate build, Pereira produces eye-catching exit velocities and mammoth home runs when he gets a hold of one. He has produced exit velocities as high as 115 mph, with a gaudy 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 mph, tops of any prospect in the Yankees organization. Pereira struggled to lift the ball with consistency in 2022, posting a 50% ground ball rate. He has cut that figure by more than 10% in 2023, helping him match his 2022 home run total shortly after the All Star break (14). There’s a fair amount of whiff in Pereira’s game, running a contact rate around 65% and zone contact rate at 75%, but his plus plus power and improved approach help him remain productive as a younger hitter at the upper levels. Defense/Speed An above-average runner who gets great jumps in the outfield, Pereira looks the part in center field and has a solid chance of sticking there. His strong arm could help him profile as a potentially plus defender in a corner as well. Pereira’s jumps and good closing speed help him overcome the occasional shaky route, but if he can clean that up, he has a great chance of being a solid defender in center. Stolen bases have become less a part of his game at the upper levels, but he will still steal a handful per year and adds value on the bases. Outlook Though a risky profile, Pereira has the tools to be an impact bat in center field. Unteachable bat speed, frame-defying juice, and an improved approach have him trending in the right direction. There will likely always be a fair amount of whiff involved with Pereira’s game, but if he consistently lifts the ball as he has started to do in 2023, there’s 30 home run upside to make the punch outs easier to palate. Back to table

66. Marco Luciano – SS – San Francisco Giants Height/Weight: 6’2′, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $2.6M (2018) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/40 60/70 50/60 40/40 40/50 55 Injuries cut Luciano’s 2022 season to just 65 games, but when he was on the field, he flashed the elite bat speed and raw pop that has made him a consensus top 30 prospect in the game. Whiff and injury concerns have sucked the wind from Luciano’s sails a bit, but he has still produced solid numbers when on the field. Offense Starting with an athletic stance, Luciano sinks into his back side with a gathering leg kick and keeps his weight back well. Luciano previously struggled with the consistency of his pre-swing moves, but even in somewhat limited at bats last season, looked much smoother with his load and swing. Possessing some of the most impressive raw power in the minors, Luciano defies his frame by flashing plus-plus raw pop despite weighing less than 200 pounds. Luciano’s hands work as well as any Minor League hitter you’ll see, generating a ton of whip and violence. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph is among the best in the Giants org. The long levers that help Luciano produce gaudy exit velocities also contribute to his swing and miss issues. He tends to be long to the ball, running a zone contact rate below 75% and a swinging strike rate of 19% against non-fastballs. His patient approach (22% chase rate) helps, but Luciano will likely be a fringy hitter. Even if the hit tool is sub par, Luciano has the raw power to launch 30 home runs while walking plenty, but he will need to continue to work on driving the ball in the air with consistency. Defense/Speed Luciano is viewed by many as a candidate to move off of shortstop, though the Giants have exclusively played him at short so far in his career and he has steadily improved with the glove. Though there’s a chance his range will be average at best at the highest level, his actions and footwork have improved enough to profile as an average defender at short. Luciano does have a 70-grade arm which helps his outlook, but could also play well at third base. He’s a below-average runner. Outlook Whenever a prized international free agent gets off to a great start to their professional career, the hype train typically leaves the station earlier than other prospects. Given his offensive upside and unteachable bat speed, it there’s plenty of merit to the excitement around him that has swirled for years. Perhaps a victim of prospect fatigue, Luciano reached Triple-A prior to his 22nd birthday despite nagging injuries and a cancelled 2020 season. There’s a chance he can further clean up the swing and miss given his youth and the fact that he has played less than 300 professional games as this writeup has been completed, but it seems more likely that he will be a power-over-hit guy who can stay on the left-side of the infield. Back to table

67. Christian Encarnacion-Strand – 1B – Cincinnati Reds Height/Weight: 6’1’, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (128), 2021 (MIN) | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 70/70 50/65 30/30 40/40 55 Part of the return from the Twins for Tyler Mahle at the 2022 Deadline, Encarnacion-Strand broke out in a big way last season and used a great stretch to get to the big leagues this year, clubbing 52 home runs in his last 189 Minor League games. https://gfycat.com/warmheartedbowedflyinglemur Offense Encarnacion-Strand is an aggressive hitter, but produces impressive exit velocities and a surprisingly high amount of contact. He starts slightly open with a bit of a hand pump for a load that he times up consistently and helps him get into a powerful launch position. For how aggressive he is, Encarnacion-Strand puts good swings on secondary stuff and goes the other way with authority. He is also adept to lifting the ball and generates a ton of backspin and carry. 13 of his home runs traveled at least 420 feet in 2022 and he has launched 11 400+ foot homers in the first half of 2023, including 471 foot shot. The 23-year-old has the tendency to get a bit long to the baseball, resulting in some struggles with higher velocity and being tied up by hard fastballs with run inside last year. He has already improved upon this in 2023, posting stronger numbers against high-end velocity. Every hitter has their “blue zones” and improved swing decisions can help hedge this issue at the MLB where the scouting report may be to try to tie him up inside. CES also rarely missed a hanger in 2022, launching 13 homers against breaking balls and five more off of changeups and it has been more of the same this season. Between his 107 mph 90th percentile exit velocity and impressive ability to generate carry (30% HR/FB rate since 2022) it is easy to envision the 70 grade raw power translating into plus game power at the highest level if he can rein in his aggressiveness a bit. In the weeks leading up to his MLB promotion, CES cut his chase rates by a chunk, but there’s still work to do in that regard. Defense/Speed While he is still best suited at first, CES has made some improvements with his footwork and range at third. He made the majority of his starts at third in 2022 while mixing in a dozen starts at first. In 2023, the Reds have had him play much more first base with the packed left side of the infield at the big league level. He has an easy plus arm. A below average runner, CES will not provide much on the base paths. Outlook It’s all about the power for CES, but there’s a lot of it. The fact that he has consistently improved in the bat to ball department as he climbs levels helps hedge some concern around his aggressive approach. He will need to continue to cut down his chase for the high batting average to translate to the big league level, but in terms of his swing and game power, the 23-year-old is right there. There will likely always be a decent amount of whiff for him, but with foul pole to foul pole power, CES should be able to mishit balls that get out of GABP. He has 30+ home run upside if the hit tool can be closer to average. Back to table

68. Luis Baez – OF – Houston Astros Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.3M – 2022 (HOU) | ETA: 2027 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/55 60/70 45/60 45/45 35/50 55+ The prized prospect of the Astros 2022 IFA class, Baez was lauded for his power potential, but has turned heads with his ability to flat out hit as well. Offense Starting slightly open, Baez gets back even with a toe tap for timing. He really uses the ground well to produce power, with a strong, explosive lower half. He has already flashed exit velocities as high as 113 mph in his age 19 season, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 mph. Baez has a swing that is designed for lift, putting less than 40% of his batted balls on the ground. Already flashing plus impact, Baez’s ability to get into his power in games helped him rip through the complex, but it has been his underrated feel to hit that helped him make the jump to Low-A and continue to put up good numbers. While he slashed .305/.351/.552 in 58 DSL games in 2022, Baez has actually cut down on the strikeouts and in zone whiff as he has been challenged more stateside. Already with a pretty good feel for the strike zone, Baez should take a fair amount of free passes as well. It’s early in the development of Baez, but the arrow is pointing straight up as a hitter who checks many boxes from a data perspective, looks the part in games, and has has handled each promotion thus far. Defense/Speed An average runner with a plus arm, Baez should be an average or better defender in either corner, but probably profiles best in right field. He’s not much of a factor on the bases. Outlook Baez made a huge leap from where he was at in the Dominican Summer League in 2022 compared to where he’s at now. Above average contact rates and plus raw power with a swing that should allow him to get into it consistently, Baez has the offensive potential to see his stock skyrocket. Back to table

69. Edgar Quero – C – Chicago White Sox Height/Weight: 5’10″, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $200K – 2021 (LAA) | ETA: 2025 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/60 40/50 30/40 40/40 35/50 55 A bat first catching prospect with advanced approach and good feel to hit from both sides of the plate, Quero earned an aggressive assignment to Double-A after tearing through High-A in 2022. Offense Quero broke out in a big way last year in his first full pro season (2022), proving to be much more polished at the plate than most of his competition. A short, quick swing geared for line drives from both sides of the plate, Quero’s compact levers help him make a ton of contact and turn around velocity. His quiet and simple pre-swing moves from both sides of the plate help him consistently make contact. Quero boasts an 81% contact rate and 88% zone contact rate while rarely expanding the zone. This has resulted in as many walks as strikeouts as a pro, but the power has been harder to come by in Double-A. Though his exit velocities are average or even slightly better, Quero’s flat swing results in far more line drives and ground balls than fly balls with a chance of leaving the yard. One of the best two strike hitters in the minors in 2022, Quero uses a toe tap when he is down to his last strike and battles. Between his patient approach and ability to spoil pitches when behind, Quero gets on base at a good clip even when he isn’t swinging the bat his best. As he continues to get more at bats under this belt, Quero has a chance to develop into an easy plus hitter. Though he may not tap into too much more power, he has 10-15 home run potential with plenty of gap to gap power. Defense/Speed A good athlete who moves well behind the dish, Quero is already a good blocker but is a work in progress in the receiving department. He is relatively raw overall as a catcher, but has made improvements through his experience as the youngest catcher at the Double-A level. Quero has an above average arm and is accurate with his throws. He has cut down nearly 30% of base stealers as a pro. Outlook Even with minimal power output, it’s hard to argue against Quero’s feel to hit from both sides of the plate and knack for getting on base. As his defense improves, Quero has the looks of a safe catching prospect who should reach the big leagues relatively quickly. Acquired by the White Sox at the 2023 trade deadline, Quero looks like the team’s longterm option behind the dish with a skillset that should give him a strong chance to be an above average regular. There’s plenty of similarities to Keibert Ruiz. Back to table

70. Kevin Alcantara – CF – Chicago Cubs Height/Weight: 6’6, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1M – 2018 (NYY) | ETA: 2025 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 55/70 40/60 55/55 40/50 55+ Projectable would put it lightly with the 6-foot-6, athletic Alcantara. Acquired from the Yankees in the Anthony Rizzo deal, Alcantara has a chance to be a terrorizing middle-of-the order bat with sneaky complementary tools. Offense Tall, long, and lanky, but with impressively quick hands, Alcantara has simplified his moves in the box in order to minimize whiff and it has not come at the expense of his exciting ability to impact the ball. Naturally, any prospect with levers as long as Alcantara’s will run into some swing and miss issues, but he has managed the strikeout rate relatively well in his first two professional seasons with tangible adjustments that point towards the possibility for an average hit tool. He may just be scraping the surface of his power potential in games, but Alcantara has flashed major impact ability. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 mph is comfortably plus with a max exit velocity of 112.5 mph. Perhaps in an effort to be shorter to the ball, Alcantara’s swing has flattened a bit, seeing his ground ball rate jump from 43% to 51%, but he has also shown the ability to drive the ball to all fields with authority. Another contributor to his elevated ground ball rate could be his chase rate of 35%, as he tends to swing at pitches below the knees a bit too often as well as off the plate away. If Alcantara can create a bit more leverage with his swing and improve his plate discipline, the sky is the limit offensively, but there is a fair amount of risk. Defense/Speed Alcantara possesses above average speed thanks to his long strides which allow him to cover plenty of ground. Though there’s plenty of reason to believe he can stick in center, there is a chance that Alcantara could slow down a step as he physically matures. He would project as an above average outfielder in a corner with a pretty good arm. His speed translates more into closing speed in the outfield than quick burst base stealing, but Alcantara can still get to his top speed quick enough to steal 10-15 bags annually and provides overall value on the bases. Outlook Prospects with 70 grade raw power to dream on and potential to stick in center field don’t come around every day. Though still a very volatile prospect profile, Alcantara’s solid offensive output at each of his lower level stops and palatable strikeout rates at least chip away a little at the risk. Alcantara is still a project, but the final result could be something special. Back to table

71. Tyler Black – 3B – Milwaukee Brewers Height/Weight: 5’10, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (33) – 2021 (MIL) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/60 50/50 40/50 55/55 30/35 55 A bat-first prospect, the Brewers have tried to find a defensive home for the former first rounder to little avail, but his impressive ability at the plate continues to carry him. Offense Black utilizes a big leg kick to get into his lower half, but similar to Zach Neto, it is something that he has done for so long that it does not disrupt his timing. He walked nearly twice as much as he struck out in his collegiate career at Wright State, and struck out just 15.5% of the time in High-A during his first full pro season in 2022. After missing time with an injury last season, Black returned looking stronger, and the results could be seen in the batted ball data. Black has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by 4 MPH while matching his 2022 home run total (4 HR) of through the first couple weeks of the season. With the added power has come a bit more whiff for Black, but the feel for the barrel that scouts fell in love with ahead of the 2021 MLB Draft is still there. Running a chase rate of just 18%, he is also an extremely patient hitter who will draw plenty of walks. While the Brewers Double-A affiliate in Biloxi is a hitter friendly park, the big jump in exit velocity is encouraging for Black’s power outlook, and he has also slashed his ground ball rate by 11% in 2023. Black’s power flashes above average to his pull side and he leverages his hitter’s counts well to pick his spots to try to do damage. Defense/Speed A sneaky plus runner, Black has really blossomed as a base stealer, becoming a consistent threat to run. After stealing 13 bases in 64 High-A games in 2022, Black stole 47 bases in 84 Double-A games during the 2023 season. That athleticism has not quite translated into the field, where Black is still trying to find his defensive home. He mostly played second base in his first pro season before getting some run in center field, where he unfortunately fractured his scapula laying out for a fly ball. The Brewers now have Black playing third base. His actions have improved some since he was drafted, but his arm is fringy at best. Though it helps that he has some familiarity with multiple spots, Black will likely grade out as a below average defender wherever the Brewers stick him and could wind up spending some time at first base. Outlook Black’s jump in power paired with a good feel for the barrel and great approach give him a strong offensive profile. His ability on the base paths helps provides some value beyond the bat, but the lack of defensive home is somewhat limiting. With his plus speed, it is worth wondering if he could get by in left, even with a weaker arm. The solid blend of above average hit and improved power should make Black a big league bat with enough offensive upside to be an above average regular despite his defensive shortcomings. Back to table

72. Bryan Ramos – 3B – Chicago White Sox Height/Weight: 6’3, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $300K, 2019 (CWS) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 55/60 50/55 45/45 50/55 55 After a solid 2021 in Low-A, Ramos kicked his offensive production into another gear in High-A last season before earning a promotion to Double-A as a 20-year-old. He got a late start in 2023 due to injury but put up strong numbers to make up for lost time. Offense Ramos features a slow, early, load that gets him coiled before uncorking a quick, snappy swing that generates plenty of bat speed. His quick bat and explosive lower half help him produce above average exit velocities with room for a some more. Ramos boasts a 90th percentile exit velocity of 106 mph and max of 112 mph. Like many young hitters, Ramos can drift with onto his front foot, restricting his ability to get his “A” swing off as much as he should. When he does, there’s flashes of plus power to all fields and impressive bat speed. There’s potential for an average hit tool and plus game power that he can consistently get into thanks to his ability to drive the ball in the air. His improved approach and ability to draw free passes is an encouraging development as well. Defense/Speed Easily lost in the shuffle of the offensive uptick for Ramos was his vastly improved defense. His footwork and hands have both looked much better last season and his instincts are good. An above average arm that produces throws with good carry, Ramos is able to make deep throws on backhands down the line and is comfortable ranging to his left and throwing from different arm slots. Ramos has seen some action at second base as well, where he looks more than capable and comfortable. A fringe-average runner, Ramos will not be much of a factor on the base paths but is not a liability. Outlook A groin injury that delayed his return until May 30th, but Ramos made up the slow start by launching 10 homers in his first 45 Double-A games of the season. At 21 years old, Ramos has quickly looked like one of the best hitters in the Southern League. He has the impact ability to produce plus game power and is trending in the right direction with his approach. Ramos has the ability to provide above average production at the hot corner along with solid defense. There’s 30 home run power to dream on if it all clicks. Back to table

73. Andy Pages – OF – Los Angeles Dodgers Height/Weight: 6’1′, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $300K, 2017 (LAD) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 60/60 50/60 50/50 45/55 55 A torn labrum in his left shoulder put a halt to what was a an excellent start to the 2023 season for Pages. He has put up big power numbers at every stop, with an impressive ability to consistently drive the ball in the air. Offense Pages starts upright and deploys a slow and controlled load that allows him to get into his back hip. A strong lower half and sneaky athleticism help Pages use the ground well to tap into plus power while repeating his moves well. Pages has a swing geared for lifting the ball in the air to the pull-side. His homers are majestic, often as high as they are far and he is a patient hitter who has consistently posted strong walk rates at each level. He utilizes the leverage in his swing consistently, rarely missing a hanging breaking ball or a fastball out over the plate. At worst, he will be able to annihilate mistake pitches in the big leagues once he gets there. One area where he could improve a bit is with hard stuff inside. Pages is a hitter who likes to get his hands extended and pitchers who can consistently locate their heater inside have given him some trouble. The challenge for pitchers is that if that fastball runs back over the middle, Pages will rarely miss it. Even with the bit of length to his swing, Pages makes plenty of contact and has a chance to be an average hitter with his plus game power as the calling card. Defense/Speed It takes Pages a while to get to his top speed but once he does, he’s an above-average runner. He posts average home to first times due to the time it takes him to get to top speed, but the speed plays a bit better in the outfield. As he has become more comfortable with his reads and routes, getting better jumps and covering more ground. His profile is that of a right fielder, but in a pinch, he could likely play a passable center field thanks to his reads and 70 grade arm strength. He has above average defensive potential in right. Outlook After a massive year in High-A in 2021, Pages struggled to match the same level of consistency in Double-A, though he still turned in a solid campaign as a younger bats in the upper minors. He jumped out of the gate in his second Double-A stint to start the 2023 season, earning a promotion to Triple-A as a 22-year-old. Unfortunately, his injury came in his first Triple-A game, but he will almost surely start the season there next year. Pages’ ability to consistently tap into game power as well as walk takes some pressure off of his fringy hit tool. There’s 30 home run upside if Pages can hit enough. Back to table

74. Ceddanne Rafaela – OF – Boston Red Sox Height/Weight: 5’8, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $10K (2017) – BOS | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 55/55 40/50 70/70 60/70 55 A great defender at multiple spots, Rafaela enjoyed a power breakout in 2022, boosting his longterm outlook. Rafaela is an incredibly unique prospect for all of the right reasons. Offense Sneaky exit velocities and an improved ability to lift the ball have helped Rafaela tap into more power as he has progressed through the minors. He starts upright with his hands high over his head before sinking into his back leg as he loads his hands. Rafaela gets the most out of his smaller frame, boasting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 104 mph and max of 109 mph. He has an average feel for the barrel, but is extremely aggressive at the plate, running a 40% chase rate. Rafaela’s high swing rates would be more palatable if he posted better contact rates, but it’s hard to deny his results thus far. His improved ability to produce power in games takes some pressure off of he hit tool as well. Despite being so aggressive, Rafaela has solid offensive numbers against all offerings. If he could improve his approach, much of the risk around his offensive profile would dissipate, but he has the potential for average hit and above average power. Defense/Speed A 70 grade runner and premium athlete, Rafaela is an impact defender no matter where you stick him on the diamond. Rafaela saw the majority of his action in centerfield where his speed is on full display. He covers a ridiculous amount of ground and gets great jumps. His routes got better and better as the year went on. He’s a plus defender in center Rafaela is not quite as elite at shortstop due to his average arm, but his quickness, great hands and range make him an above average infielder at the position. He is an asset defensively. A threat for 20-30 stolen bases annually, Rafaela is not afraid to run, but could be more efficient. Outlook Rafaela’s offensive improvements over the last couple seasons have totally drastically improved his outlook. Once viewed as a bench utility type, Rafaela looks more like an every day player with super-utility versatility in a similar manner to Chris Taylor of the Dodgers. That is the ceiling to dream on for Red Sox fans, but I don’t think they would be upset with a younger, faster Kikè Hernandez either. Back to table

75. Dalton Rushing – C – Los Angeles Dodgers Height/Weight: 6’1′, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (40), 2022 (LAD) | ETA: 2025 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 55/55 45/50 45/45 35/45 55 Blocked by Henry Davis at Louisville his first two seasons, Rushing tore up the Cape Cod League before mashing to an OPS of 1.156 his junior season. It’s been more of the same for rushing at the low levels, putting up strong offensive numbers since being drafted. Offense Rushing starts with a slightly open stance and a smooth leg kick to get into his back side. He controls his body extremely well allowing him to consistently be on time with his compact swing. Rushing has shorter levers, but generates plenty of bat speed and flashes above average already flashed exit velocities as high as 110 mph mph with 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 mph. A patient hitter with a phenomenal feel for the strike zone, Rushing walked as much as he struck out both at the collegiate and professional levels last year. His smooth and repeatable swing helped him post strong numbers left-on-left as well. Running a chase rate around 15%, Rushing should be a consistent on base threat. It’s pretty hard to poke a hole in Rushing’s offensive game, and based on the bat alone, he could climb through the minors quickly. Defense/Speed Though he is a raw catcher, Rushing has already shown signs of being a decent receiver and blocker. This isn’t a total surprise as he is a good athlete for a catcher with average wheels. His catch and throw skills are solid, but there’s times where things just seem a bit quick for him. After all, it is worth noting that dating back to his freshman year of college, Rushing had only caught around 70 total games going into 2023. With his athleticism and skill set, Rushing has a chance to develop into an average catcher. Outlook The bat will lead the way for Rushing, as he is athletic enough to potentially move to first base or corner outfield if he does not develop behind the dish. That said, Rushing still has a chance of sticking at catcher. Offensively, Rushing is a high floor hitter who can develop into a high OBP guy capable of launching around 20 homers. Back to table

76. Mick Abel – RHP – Philadelphia Phillies Height/Weight: 6’5, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st round (15), 2020 (PHI) | ETA: 2024 FASTBALL Curveball CHANGEUP SLIDER COMMAND FV 60/70 60/70 45/55 40/50 35/45 55 An electrifying arm with the potential for two 70 grade pitches, Abel has been held back from his sky-high ceiling by his lack of secondary command. Arsenal Abel’s arsenal has the potential to be frontline caliber, but . His fastball sits at 96-98 mph, topping at triple digits. The heater has some riding life to it and plays well at the top of the zone, generating an impressive 14% swinging strike rate. Working off of the fastball for Abel is a plus curveball in the low 80s with good depth. Because of its shape and sharp break, Abel is able to utilize the pitch with success to both righties and lefties. He rarely gives up much contact and has picked up plenty of whiff in the zone, but the big right-hander has only landed it for a strike around 55% of the time. Abel’s low 90s changeup has a chance to be an above average third offering, featuring plenty of arm side fade (15 inches of horizontal movement). He exclusively throws the pitch to righties, and when it is around the zone, it is a more than viable put-away pitch. Rounding out the arsenal is an average slider in the mid 80s that flashes a bit more. He exclusively throws it to righties and has had success with the pitch when he has a feel for it, but often struggles to land it. Outlook Consistently punching out batters at a 27% clip or higher as a pro, there is no doubting Abel’s pure stuff. Though his numbers have been fine as a pro, his below average command, specifically of his secondaries, has held him back from consistent success. He has the stuff to be one of baseball’s better pitching prospects, but with 60% fastball usage and a strike rate barely over 50% on non-fastballs, Abel’s toughest competition is himself. If Abel can even get to average command, his stuff will give him a great chance of developing into an above average No. 3 starter. It will come down to whether he can repeat sync his long levers and repeat his delivery but Abel earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic and is still relatively early in his development. Back to table

77. Jared Jones – RHP – Pittsburgh Pirates Height/Weight: 6’0, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (44), 2020 (PIT) | ETA: 2024 FASTBALL SLIDER Changeup Curveball COMMAND FV 60/70 60/60 35/45 30/40 40/50 55 A fastball/slider combination that could probably fit into an MLB bullpen tomorrow, Jones is an average third pitch away from a strong starter’s outlook. Arsenal Starting with a fastball that sits 96-98 mph and touching triple digits from a low release point, Jones often gets ahead of hitters and racks up whiffs with the pitch. It really explodes out of his hand, getting on hitters quickly and playing well at the top of the zone. Jones has picked up a ridiculous 17% swinging strike rate and 30% in zone whiff rate on the pitch in 2023. The second plus pitch for Jones is his cutterish slider that sits anywhere from 89-92 mph. Some will feature more horizontal break while others have more of a gyro shape (more downward break). The sharpness and action of the pitch help its effectiveness against both lefties and righties. Opponents have hit well below the Mendoza line against the pitch in 2023. The third pitch is a work in progress for Jones. Both his changeup and curveball are inconsistent, but he has still mixed each in around 10% of the time. Both pitches are below average and mostly used against lefties, but Jones’ changeup looks like it has a better chance of becoming a viable third offering at this point. Outlook Pretty good command of two plus pitches that both have enjoyed an uptick in 2023 helped Jones break out at the upper levels in his age 21 season. He will either need to develop plus command of his fastball and slider or see one of his changeup or curveball emerge as a viable offering to reach his No. 3 upside, but the young righty continues to trend in the right direction. Back to table

78. Matt Shaw – 2B – Chicago Cubs Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (13), 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2026 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 55/60 45/55 55/55 35/45 55 An sound offensive profile with a strong track record of hitting through college and on the Cape, Shaw is a high-floor college bat with some thump. Offense Starting slightly closed with a leg kick that varies in size, Shaw has no problem timing up the move with the athleticism to consistently repeat it. When he’s in advantage counts, Shaw will feature a leg kick that is not far off from Zach Neto’s, but when he is behind in the count or simply feels a bit rushed at the plate, he will minimize his stride to see the ball earlier. Not every player can have that level of adjustability pitch to pitch, but Shaw has had no trouble with it against the best competition in college as well as in his early days at the professional level. He makes plenty of contact, projecting as an above average hitter with flashes of plus power. Shaw posted exit velocities as high as 113 mph with metal at Maryland. He can drive the ball hard to all fields. An aggressive hitter, it will be interesting to see if Shaw’s somewhat high chase rates catch up to him at the upper levels, but he hedges that with an above average hit tool and strong track record. Defense/Speed Drafted as a shortstop, the Cubs will likely give Shaw a look at the position for the time being. It seems more likely that he will move to second base in large part to is below average arm. An above average runner, Shaw swiped 18 bags on 19 tries in his junior season and should add at least some value in that department. Outlook Already with above average hit and power, Shaw is a high-floor bat with a chance to tap into plus power. He will likely need to improve his approach some once he faces upper-level pitching, but Shaw could blossom into a .260/.270 hitter with 20-25 homer upside and sneaky wheels. Back to table

79. Osleivis Basabe – SS – Tampa Bay Rays Height/Weight: 6’0, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $550K – 2017 (TEX) | ETA: 2024 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 60/60 40/45 30/35 55/55 45/55 50 The best-bat to-ball prospect in the Rays system, Basabe walked as much as he struck out in Double-A while playing all over the infield. Offense Short levers and a quick, flat swing help Basabe seemingly make contact with everything, striking out just 13% of the time as a pro. Even when he can’t get his “A” swing off, Basabe is able to throw his hands at tough pitches to put a ball in play in a way that is a bit similar to David Fletcher but with more doubles power. Basabe’s flat swing and contact-oriented approach contribute to an elevated ground ball rate, but he hits the ball harder than his frame may suggest. A 102.5 mph 90th percentile exit velocity is slightly above average with a max of 108 mph. While he will probably never hit more than a few homers per season, Basabe’s gap to gap power is enough to hit a fair amount of doubles; however he’ll need to cut down his roughly 55% ground ball rate a bit. Defense/Speed Capable of sticking at shortstop, Basabe plays all over the infield and provides defensive value no matter where you stick him. He has spent most of his time on the left side of the infield, but Basabe is a plus defender at second base as well. An above average runner, Basabe is a good for 15+ bags annually. Outlook Though his ceiling is limited, Basabe is a high probability big leaguer with enough athleticism to be an above average regular. He’ll have to consistently hit, but he has provided little reason to be concerned in that department with an easy plus hit tool and a good track record of hitting. I could see Basabe blossoming into a Joey Wendle type with less whiff. Back to table

80. Brayan Rocchio – SS – Cleveland Guardians Height/Weight: 5’10, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | IFA: $1.3M (2017) – CLE | ETA: 2023 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/60 40/45 30/35 60/60 55/60 55 A contact-oriented switch-hitter with elite defensive potential and makeup, Rocchio is a high floor prospect with intangibles that the Guardians love. Offense Fantastic contact skills have helped Rocchio put up consistent numbers at every stop and quickly climb through the Minor Leagues. A switch-hitter, Rocchio has a balanced and smooth swing from both sides of the plate, Rocchio offers a bit more power from the right side and probably a slightly better feel to hit from the left. Like many young hitters who have a strong feel to hit, Rocchio can at times be a bit too swing-happy, swinging at pitcher’s pitches in early or even counts. Punching out less than 13% of the time in Triple-A, Rocchio is a tough hitter to punch out, consistently making contact against all types of offerings. The power is below average, but Rocchio will surprise with the occasional pull side homer. The above average contact rates and improved ability to draw walks will likely always be the selling point for Rocchio offensively. Defense/Speed A great defender at shortstop, it seems like Rocchio always knows where to be and gets excellent breaks on balls hit in his direction. Rocchio’s plus speed can be seen in the field, as the talented shortstop will show off impressive range in all directions. Smooth hands and and a strong enough arm for the position have Rocchio projecting as a plus defender. Rocchio’s speed is more visible in the field than on the base paths at this point, which is a bit surprising given his well-documented impressive baseball IQ. He has improved with his base stealing efficiency, swiping 19 bases on 22 tries at Triple-A prior to his MLB call up. Outlook A switch-hitter with plus defensive potential and speed, Rocchio has climbed through the minors quickly thanks to his maturity and overall polish to his game. There may not be as much upside with Rocchio compared to most other top 100 prospects, but he is a high probability MLB regular. There’s a bit of added pressure on the hit tool given the fact that Rocchio has not really developed much more power at all over his last couple seasons, but he has only become more consistent offensively. The floor and ceiling may not be far apart for Rocchio, but that is not always a bad thing. Back to table

81. Tommy Troy – SS – Arizona Diamondbacks Height/Weight: 5’11″, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (12), 2023 (ARI) | ETA: 2026 HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/60 50/55 45/55 60/60 40/50 55 A well-rounded offensive game with impressive athleticism, Troy is a complete player with a strong track record. Offense A slow, early load, Troy uses a smooth gathering leg kick to get slotted. He features above average bat speed and an explosive lover half that helps him produce above average power. Troy’s hands work really well, turning around velocity along with an ability to manipulate the barrel. Troy produced elite contact rates at Stanford while flashing exit velocities as high as 113 mph with metal. He can aggressive at times, expanding the zone with “B” swings in counts that he does not have to, which is relatively common for hitters with the bat to ball skills that Troy has. With better swing decisions he should tap into more game power by leveraging his hitter’s counts to get into his pull side power. There’s potential for plus hit and above average power he continues to trend in the right direction. Defense/Speed A plus runner, Troy is athletic and versatile in the infield, capable of playing solid defense at any spot. His average arm is probably stretched thin at shortstop but he is capable there and should receive a fair amount of looks from the D-backs at the position. Troy profiles best at second base long term. After stealing just 9 bags in his first two collegiate seasons, Troy swiped 17 on 20 tries in his junior year and has shown much of the same comfort on the bases in the pros. Outlook Athletic and versatile with the potential for an exciting offensive profile, Troy was a slam dunk top 15 pick in the 2023 draft as a high-floor college bat who still provides an exciting ceiling. Though he can get away with an elevated ground ball rate because of his feel to hit, above average exit velocities and speed, Troy will need to drive the ball in the air a bit more to reach his offensive ceiling. It’s early, but that ceiling could be a high batting average with around 20 homers. Back to table