Jung Hoo Lee is the Best Free Agent Flying Under the Radar

Comparing Lee’s batted ball data to MLB hitters in the “contact-oriented” bucket is somewhat apples-to-oranges, but it is a good reference point. Metrics like zone-contact and HR/FB rate could take some sort of a hit against better competition–more on that to come–but a successful MLB version of Lee would likely share plenty of commonalities with the 2023 seasons of the players in the chart below.

Jung Hoo Lee Z-Con: 97% Avg EV: 89 90% EV: 102 LD%: 25% LA: 12° Luis Arraez Z-Con: 94% Avg EV: 88.3 90% EV: 99 LD%: 31% LA: 11.5° Brendan Donovan

(2022) Z-CON: 90.4% Avg EV: 87.6 90% EV: 101.5 LD%: 24% LA: 6° Alex Bregman Z-CON: 91.3% AVG EV: 88.6 90% EV: 101.7 LD%: 25% LA: 17.6° Nico Hoerner Z-Con: 93% Avg EV: 86.6 90% EV: 101 LD%: 25% LA: 10.6° Steven Kwan

(2022) Z-Con: 93.7% Avg EV: 86 90% EV: 98.4 LD%: 28% LA: 11.8° Alex Verdugo Z-Con: 91.7% Avg EV: 89 90% EV: 103.5 LD%: 27% LA: 8.4° MLB Average Z-Con: 82% AVG EV: 89 90th% EV: 103.6 LD%: 25% HR/FB%: 14% *Jung Hoo Lee’s data includes 2022 season and WBC (245 games)

Of the group of five, Lee sits closer to Alex Verdugo and Alex Bregman in the exit velocity department. Of course, it’s virtually impossible that Lee maintains anything close to the zone contact figure he has posted in the KBO. In fact, the highest zone contact rate since we started tracking this stuff in 2015 is 95.9% by Daniel Murphy that same year.

Assuming Lee dips towards the low 90% range in zone contact, he would still be roughly 10% above league average and alongside the names on the chart above. What may separate Lee is the fact that his raw power is a tick better than most 90% or better zone contact guys not named Jose Ramírez or Mookie Betts.

While it is unlikely that Lee will hit for as much power as even 2023 Alex Bregman (25 homers), he has flashed the ability to squeeze out every drop of his fringy exit velocities, much like the Astros star. Bregman’s swing is generally more geared for lift in all counts, with an average launch angle of nearly 18 degrees, while Lee’s hovers around 12 degrees.

Bregman’s blend of high contact rates and loft is rare, but when Lee is ahead in the count, he hunts for a pitch he can lift and was especially successful in doing so in 2022, when he hit a career-high 23 home runs. When in advantage counts, Lee’s average launch angle jumped to 18 degrees, right on par with Bregman’s average.

The fact that Lee only shares the launch angle commonalities with Bregman when ahead in the count is already limiting to his power potential, but that it is an important reminder that he will not always look spray singles. Considering the fact that Lee is unlikely to have Crawford Box dimensions to his pull side and much of his value comes from his contact skills, effectively leveraging his hitter’s counts is really all he needs to do to provide enough impact.