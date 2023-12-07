Blockbuster City: Juan Soto Traded to the New York Yankees

It’s been a while — heck, some might even say it’s been more than a decade — but the New York Yankees have finally caught their whale: Juan Soto is headed to the Big Apple.

The Padres-Yankees deal is done, as you've probably heard. According to a source, Soto and Grisham for King, Thorpe, Vásquez, Brito and Higashioka. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) December 7, 2023

Despite being a generational talent, Soto has now shockingly been traded twice before his club control has even expired. And furthering the surprise is the San Diego Padres, the surprise-spending darlings of the last few seasons, being in a position where they’re unable to keep their superstar outfielder.

In exchange, however, they will receive some much-needed financial relief (Soto is expected to carry around a $27 million arbitration salary in 2024, according to Spotrac) and depth pieces to round out their team. The first highlight of the deal, Michael King, has flashed signs of brilliance over his couple seasons in the Bronx, rocking a 2.60 ERA and a 30.6% strikeout rate across 155.2 innings since 2022.

The other major piece is Drew Thorpe, the Yankees current top pitching prospect and Just Baseball’s No. 78 overall prospect, that should help bolster a secretly-strong Padres farm system, despite their wheeling-and-dealing ways costing them many prospects over the years.