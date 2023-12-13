Giants Reportedly Sign Jung Hoo Lee to Six-Year, $113 Million Deal

Korean outfielder Jung Hoo Lee is heading to the San Francisco Giants on a six-year, $113 million deal with an opt-out after four years, per @JonHeyman.



After dominating the KBO for the past few years, Lee will become a key piece for the Giants lineup! pic.twitter.com/CauBtma3X3 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) December 12, 2023

Jung Hoo Lee’s profile

The left-handed swinging outfielder debuted in the KBO when he was just 18-years old.

Since then, he has more than earned his nickname “Grandson of the Wind”. His father Jong-Beom Lee was a KBO MVP and made 13 All-Star Games back in his day and was affectionately called “Son of the Wind”.

Lee, 25, has spent the last seven years in the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) and has emerged as one of the top talents over there. In that time, he’s accumulated a .340 career batting average and .898 OPS. He has double-digit home run potential, hits the ball in the gap a ton, has speed on the bases and plays exceptional defense, primarily in center field.

Last year in particular, he was limited to just 86 games after sustaining an ankle injury in July, but he remained an elite bat. In that time, he hit six home runs with 45 driven in, an astoundingly-low 5.9 K% and 139 wRC+. Those numbers were lower than what he’d gotten used, but were still enough to be 39 percent above league-average.

Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton broke down Lee’s swing in November and really highlighted how the newest Giant is quick to the ball and makes a ton of contact. He also mentions that Lee has aspirations of winning a batting title one day in his MLB career. To his credit, he’s one of the top candidates to dethrone Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins as the game’s best contact hitter.

On defense, Lee is a five-time Gold Glover in center field. He uses his above-average speed to cover a ton of ground on the grass and has excellent instincts out there. In his last four seasons, he racked up 28 outfield assists, which points to an impressive throwing arm as well.