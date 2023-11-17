Odd First Trade of the Offseason: Braves Acquire Aaron Bummer

For the White Sox, it’s time to sell off some assets and adjust the roster to enter a new era of competition in the next few years. New General Manager Chris Getz is determined to shift the culture and change the dynamic after a brutal 101-loss season in 2023.

"I've made it very clear that the White Sox are willing to listen in on any of our players.''



-White Sox GM, Chris Getz.



No player in this five-player return is necessarily a headliner for Getz’s new roster, but the chance that any of them become a big-league contributor is well worth this move. For a team without nearly enough organizational depth, adding two pitchers and two middle infielders who spent time at the MLB level in 2023, in addition to a young arm is a great get for the current status of the team.

Mike Soroka is the biggest name heading back to the South Side as he was one of the best young pitchers in the National League in 2019 with a 2.68 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP across 29 starts in his first full season with the Braves. He was considered a core part of the Atlanta rotation at the time but missed all of 2021 and 2022 while dealing with an Achilles injury and looked like a shell of himself in his work back at the MLB level in 2023 before being shut down with a forearm injury.

He only threw 32.1 innings with the Braves in 2023, so it’s worth keeping an eye on a pitcher who looked like a high-end MLB pitcher his last full season. I wouldn’t expect him to ever get back to that elite level, but he’ll get a shot to return to form to some extent within a roster that lacks much of any starting pitching necessary to field a team.

Jared Shuster entered the year as a legit option for the back of the Atlanta rotation, given some of their injuries. He was phenomenal at the Double-A level in 2022 and made his way to Triple-A to finish off the season. He made 11 starts for the Braves last season while bouncing back and forth from the MLB team and Triple-A. He pitched to a rough 5.81 ERA and wasn’t much better at Triple-A when pitching there.

His strikeout rate was just 13%, which is not going to cut it at the highest level, but he had a mark of 30% in Double-A just a year ago. Shuster could be a guy who is unable to find success at the higher levels but he was a top-10 prospect within the Braves’ system in 2022 and could be at least an option to make starts for the White Sox next year.