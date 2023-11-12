Top 15 Free Agent Starting Pitchers for the 2023-24 Offseason

For teams in need of offense this winter, options are few and far between – especially if those teams aren’t in the market for a certain two-way superstar. As for pitching, however, there is no shortage of options available.

From top-of-the-line talent; to high-risk, high-reward gambles; to capable mid-rotation arms and back-end inning eaters, this market boasts it all. I’m going to outline the top 15 in this piece, but it was no easy task to narrow down the list.

Before I dive right in, I want to make a couple of things clear.

First of all, these rankings are all me. That means they’re independent of the Just Baseball Top 25 Free Agents list that’s coming soon. It also means I’m not ranking these pitchers based on any specific criteria. It’s not about projected earnings or projected performance. Rather, as Ben Clemens put it in his preamble for the FanGraphs Top 50: “The players are ranked in the order in which I prefer them.”