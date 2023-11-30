Brewers Top Prospect To Sign Record-Breaking Extension

Chourio made a name for himself as he ripped through the lower levels of the minor leagues as an 18-year-old, and now he is getting paid for his incredible potential. He has plus tools across the board, and he can truly impact the game in a multitude of ways.

He’s an explosive athlete who has the capability to steal upwards of 35 bags, and he brings Gold Glove-caliber defense to the outfield as well.

Sub 4.0 home to first for @JustBB_Media's No. 3 prospect Jackson Chourio.

Offensively, Chourio has impressive bat speed to go with incredible barrel control. He displays effortless power and has the ability to drive the ball to all parts of the field with ease. At such a young age, he’s already a tremendous athlete with a very high ceiling. The Brewers took a shot on locking him up now, and the move could pay enormous dividends for them in the future.

I can't emphasize enough how hard it is to hit that pitch in that location over the wall in right field. Freak stuff from Jackson Chourio.

Brewers Secure Their Young Star

Obviously, there’s risk in signing a player who has yet to see a pitch at the big league level to such a luxurious extension. However, for small market teams, this is the kind of gamble they need to take in order to have a shot at being competitive.

The Brewers can’t always compete financially for some of the top players in free agency. Because of this, it’s essential they roll the dice on a player like Chourio, who has superstar potential.

If Chourio becomes the player they think he can be, then his price would skyrocket if he were to hit the open market. There’s always the chance that, if the Brewers don’t take a shot and lock him up now, they risk losing him to a higher bidder down the road.