Shohei Ohtani Will Defer Nearly All of His Dodgers Salary

According to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Ohtani is set to defer a whopping $68 million per year in his new contract. That means he’ll be making just $20 million over the next ten years. Baseball’s top talent is now the most expensive and inexpensive superstar at the exact same time.

Ardaya notes that the money will only be deferred throughout the life of the contract. Once the 10 years are up, the Dodgers will be on the hook for $680 million, bringing the total up to $700 million. The money will be paid out interest-free from 2034 to 2043.

This unique method is Ohtani’s way of allowing the Dodgers some additional financial flexibility. Throughout the 10 years of his deal, the club will only have to pay him $2 million per season, which is pocket change in modern-day baseball. Again per Ardaya, the Japanese phenom already is said to make around $50 million per year in endorsements and off-the-field ventures, so it’s easy to see why he’s comfortable with the deferred money.

Now, the club has more room on the payroll to further add to its already video game-like roster. Hilariously, Ohtani will only be the 17th-highest-paid player on his own team.

Los Angeles Dodgers players, ranked in order of expected salary in 2024:



1) Betts

2) Freeman

3) Taylor

4) Muncy

5) Heyward

6) Smith

7) Buehler

8) Kelly

9) Rojas

10) Yarbrough

11) Barnes

12) Gonsolin

13) Phillips

14) Graterol

15) Ferguson

16) May

17) Ohtani — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 12, 2023

What Will the Dodgers Do with All This Extra Money?

It’s worth noting that this mega-deal will still count around $46 million a year towards the luxury tax threshold, but the structure of the contract certainly allows the Dodgers much more flexibility.

With said flexibility, the Dodgers plan to pursue the likes of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the best-available starting pitcher this offseason. Other top-tier starters like Blake Snell and, to a slightly lesser extent, Jordan Montgomery, would also fit the mold.