Cincinnati Reds Bolster Lineup By Signing Jeimer Candelario

A late rush of big news to close out the Winter Meetings was capped off near 1:00 AM Thursday morning when Mark Feinsand announced the Reds had signed third baseman Jeimer Candelario.

The 30 year-old switch-hitting corner infielder spent the majority of his career in Detroit, where he broke out in 2020, but was a surprise non-tender after a down 2022 season.

Last year he signed a one-year prove it deal with Washington, before being one of the top bats moved at the deadline landing with the Cubs.

Candelario proved that 2022 was nothing more than an injury-riddled down year as he bounced back to slash .251/.336/.471 with 22 home runs and a 117 wRC+ last season. Considering how weak the offense is in this free agent class, Calendario was a name many teams were interested in and Cincinnati came as a surprise to some.