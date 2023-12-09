Shohei Ohtani to Sign 10-year, $700 Million Deal with the Dodgers

The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes have come to an end and they have done so at a comically high contract number. According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Ohtani is signing a 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the dollar amount he has signed for will blow you away.

Shohei Ohtani's deal with the Dodgers is for 10 years and $700 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2023

Passan also notes that Ohtani’s contract will include significant deferrals, which will lower his luxury tax number to allow the Dodgers to build a competitive team around him for years to come.

We all thought Shohei Ohtani was going to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers when this process began, but all of the rumors and speculation over the last few days started to cast some doubt. Then of course you had manager Dave Roberts announcing that they had met Ohtani and the sideshow of reports that followed it, that really put his signing with the Dodgers in question.

Now here we are. Ohtani will in fact move from Anaheim to Los Angeles to become a Dodger, where he will be paired with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman for the foreseeable future.