Eduardo Rodrgiuez Signs with the Arizona Diamondbacks

Just before 11:00 PM eastern news broke that the Arizona Diamondbacks inked left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez to a four-year deal worth roughly $20 million per season.

BREAKING: Left-handed starter Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a four-year contract for around $20 million a year, pending physical, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 7, 2023

Since the Sonny Gray deal, the starting pitching market has been rather slow. Even Erick Fedde was receiving the “mystery team” tweets. That’s how thirsty we all were for news and that thirst was quenched Wednesday night with the E-Rod news.

In 2023 Rodriguez posted a career best 3.30 ERA and emerged as the ace of a depleted Detroit staff. A miraculous start (2.64 first half ERA) not only had his name embedded in All-Star discussions but also trade rumors. A bizarre situation happened on deadline day where Rodriguez elected to shut down a trade that would send him to the Dodgers as he did not want to go to the west coast.

Well, he’s now in Arizona. The Diamondbacks have a solid top two with All-Star Zack Gallen and Merrill Kelly, but lacked established starters in the rest of the rotation. Rodrgiuez brings a veteran presence and a much-needed lefty to the rotation.