The Most Notable MLB Players Cut at the Non-Tender Deadline

One of the more exciting days in the MLB offseason has come and gone. Heading into Friday, all 30 teams needed to determine whether they were going to tender contracts to all of their arbitration-eligible players or not.

In short, a player is typically eligible for arbitration in their last three years prior to hitting free agency. This is where players start to earn some real money based on what they have accomplished in their career. Teams can either meet the demand, counter, or simply decide to cut the player loose – or non-tender them.

If the player and team do not come to an agreement on a salary, a hearing is scheduled for later in the offseason where a panel of arbitrators hears both sides’ arguments and either side with the player or the club.

When players are non-tendered, they simply become unrestricted free agents. In some cases, teams will look to trade players who were due for a major raise and have the acquiring team worry about paying the players.