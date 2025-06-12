Carlos Narvaez Has Been the Breakout Star the Red Sox Needed

Ahead of the 2025 MLB season, the Boston Red Sox were gaining a lot of attention as legitimate contenders in the American League East and for the World Series title. This was reflected in our preseason predictions, where the Just Baseball staff, as well as our fans, all predicted Boston to take home the AL East crown and make a deep playoff run.

However, we’re now in the early stages of June, and things have gone far from how Boston envisioned this season playing out. They currently sit in fourth place with a record of just 34-36, far from how they should be playing. From disappointing performances from their key players to injuries, this season has been a mess.

Amongst the chaos, a breakout star has emerged with the team’s catcher, Carlos Narvaez, breaking out at a time when the team needs him most. At 26 years old, he’s stood in and been one of the best hitters on the team, and one of the best catchers in the sport so far this year.

He’s succeeded on both sides of the ball, producing one of the best stories for the American League this season. What has he done so well? What factors have led to his breakout? To understand his rise, we first need to understand exactly where he’s succeeding.