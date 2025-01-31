2025 Breakout Candidate: Cubs Center Fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong

But his first 63 games of ’24 didn’t tell the whole story.

After adding a leg kick to his swing toward the end of July, his numbers dramatically improved.

Over his last 215 plate appearances (57 games), he hit .289 with an .806 OPS and a 123 wRC+. He went from someone who looked lost on an entire side of the ball to a strong hitter. He was worth 2.2 Wins Above Replacement (FanGraphs) from July 27 to the end of the year — the 19th-highest mark in all of baseball during that season-ending stretch.

“I needed the reps and the experience. I needed the on-field time, and I’m really glad I got it,” Crow-Armstrong said at the end of last season. “It was a really good year of just learning myself as a big leaguer, learning how people are going to attack and adjust to you and learning how to attack and adjust to everybody else.”

It’s obviously not easy to go through the struggles he did. You’re talking about three or so months of poor performance at the plate. That’s not easy to deal with for anyone, let alone a 22-year-old trying to find his way in the majors.

But a part of Crow-Armstrong finds some positives through the issues. Part of him can acknowledge that going through it is, in a way, beneficial. Baseball is a game of constant adjustments, and struggling helped him figure out how to get things back on track.

“I’m glad I sucked for a long time,” Crow-Armstrong said. “I’m not glad that it wasn’t a productive stint. I felt like I didn’t contribute much, and that was kind of the hardest part of digging out of the hole was getting over my lack of contribution and just trusting that, in time, it would come.”