Spencer Horwitz: Most Underrated Trade of the Offseason

High Floor with Upside

Any time I look at players with smaller samples sizes in the majors, like Horwitz, I first want to determine their floor. Are there any red flags that could send this player into a tailspin where he does not provide enough value to be on the field?

Horwitz provides a high floor and standard that the Pirates should be able to count on. His eye for the zone and low chase rate produced an 11% walk rate in 2024. He put up above average Zone contact rates (84.4%) while also producing much high contact rates on the few times he does chase, 67.3% compared to the league average of 57.8%.

This leads me to believe, at the very least, Horwitz is going to make enough contact to not completely fall apart. Of course, the quality of that contact matters, too. His 88.2 mph average exit velocity could use some improvement. Horwitz did produce a slightly higher exit velocity in the minors, but hardly enough to make a drastic difference.

Usually, your first baseman is expected to put up power numbers which might not be the case here. The Pirates ballpark is not going to inflate Hortwitz’s raw numbers, in fact, according to xHR, PNC is tied for what would be his lowest HR output.

Can his power output improve? Sure, but it is not necessarily going to make or break his value.

A focus on trying to improve his power numbers, or pull the ball more, could take away from what carries his current value, contact, and a high walk rate.