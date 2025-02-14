Fantasy Baseball 2025: Shortstop Sleepers

You Won’t Get Jordan Lawlar This Cheap Again – #344

For those of you who have prospect fatigue, pump the brakes.

Lawlar has been riddled with some unfortunate luck and playing time blockages throughout the past two seasons. Some of that still holds true heading into 2025, though I feel the Snakes will find a way to get him some at-bats.

Manager Torey Lovullo loves to see Geraldo Perdomo manning shortstop. And Arizona picked up their option on Eugenio Suárez, taking away any possibility of Lawlar posting up at the hot corner. Plus, he definitely won’t be taking away time from Ketel Marte at the keystone. So where will Lawlar play?

The Arizona outfield does offer a possible pathway for him to be inserted into the lineup. With a weaker DH option in Pavin Smith, the Diamondbacks can afford to mix things up. I am curious to see how Arizona handles Lawlar come spring training. Hopefully, the outfield reps are aplenty.

Enough about lineup construction, let’s talk talent. Lawlar has large amounts of it. He came back from injury for a brief PCL stint of 23 games in 2024, and he produced a .367/.439/.592 line with a 1.030 OPS. Well, I’m on board!

I know the sample is small, but we’ve seen this from Lawlar at Triple-A before. His elite speed is something special, while his pull-heavy approach gives him the ability to drive balls up into the air and out of the ballpark. The skill set reminds me of a faster, younger Marcus Semien.