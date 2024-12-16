What Does the Spencer Horwitz Deal Mean for the Pittsburgh Pirates?

DALLAS, Tex. — On Dec. 10, 2024, the Pittsburgh Pirates were involved in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians, sending Spencer Horwitz to the Steel City. Cleveland got back a trio of quality pitchers that included, Luis Ortiz, Michael Kennedy, and Josh Hartle.

Horwitz was dealt to Pittsburgh just mere hours after being involved in the deal that sent Andres Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays. He was the key piece heading back to Cleveland in this deal, so it came as a surprise to many in the industry that the team moved on so quickly.

Following the trade, many fans began to wonder: was this the team’s answer for their first base vacancy? Is this going to be the team’s only big splash this off-season? When you look at the circumstances around the move, it appears like he will be their guy, and there’s plenty of reasons to be excited about this as well.

Introducing Spencer Horwitz

Horwitz came into the 2024 season looking to get a shot at the big-league level. After spending some time in Triple-A Buffalo at the beginning of the season, he was recalled on June 7, and he’d go on to be a key part of the Blue Jays offense for the remainder of the season.