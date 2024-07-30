The Guardians Make a Splash in the Outfield By Bringing In Lane Thomas

Cleveland has been one of the great success stories in baseball this season, as they have rallied around rookie manager Stephen Vogt to become an AL powerhouse.

They entered play on Monday with the best record in the American League at 63-42 and the second-best record in all of baseball, only trailing the 65-40 Philadelphia Phillies.

While the Cleveland Guardians have been rumored to be in the market for pitching at the upcoming trade deadline, they certainly had other areas in which they could do with some upgrading ahead of the postseason.

And the Guardians made their first move ahead to address one of these additional needs by focusing on right field and acquiring outfielder Lane Thomas from the Washington Nationals on Monday evening.