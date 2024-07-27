Philadelphia Phillies Trade for Angels’ Closer Carlos Estevez

The Philadelphia Phillies have made their second big trade ahead of the deadline. After dealing reliever Seranthony Dominguez, along with Cristian Pache, to acquire outfielder Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles, the Phillies have landed one of the best arms in the market in Carlos Estevez.

Estevez was an All-Star for the Los Angeles Angels last year, and has built off that success with an even better campaign in his walk year this season. The 31-year-old has pitched to a 2.38 ERA this season, with an absurd 0.735 WHIP. He has a miniscule 4.0% walk rate.

The Phillies have gone a bit closer by committee throughout this season, with Jose Alvarado and Jeff Hoffman being the primary options in save opportunities late in games. Now Estevez gives them a third option, if not just assuming the role once he officially joins the club.

Phillies Bullpen After the Estevez Trade

Featuring one of, if not the best rotation in all of baseball, the Phillies have gotten by this year with a bullpen that has been close to league-average overall. Their bullpen is second to only the Mets in K/9 (10.30), but rank 16th in ERA at 3.96.