Philadelphia Phillies Trade for Angels’ Closer Carlos Estevez
The Philadelphia Phillies have landed a new closer for the stretch run, trading a pair of pitching prospects for Carlos Estevez.
The Philadelphia Phillies have made their second big trade ahead of the deadline. After dealing reliever Seranthony Dominguez, along with Cristian Pache, to acquire outfielder Austin Hays from the Baltimore Orioles, the Phillies have landed one of the best arms in the market in Carlos Estevez.
Estevez was an All-Star for the Los Angeles Angels last year, and has built off that success with an even better campaign in his walk year this season. The 31-year-old has pitched to a 2.38 ERA this season, with an absurd 0.735 WHIP. He has a miniscule 4.0% walk rate.
The Phillies have gone a bit closer by committee throughout this season, with Jose Alvarado and Jeff Hoffman being the primary options in save opportunities late in games. Now Estevez gives them a third option, if not just assuming the role once he officially joins the club.
Phillies Bullpen After the Estevez Trade
Featuring one of, if not the best rotation in all of baseball, the Phillies have gotten by this year with a bullpen that has been close to league-average overall. Their bullpen is second to only the Mets in K/9 (10.30), but rank 16th in ERA at 3.96.
Matt Strahm and Jeff Hoffman were both All-Star, each pitching to an ERA under 2.00 so far this year. Orion Kerkering has also had a strong season, pitching to a 2.33 ERA. Meanwhile Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez have each been among the Phillies most called on relievers, but each struggled, pitching to an ERA over 4.00.
Now the Phillies have essentially swapped out Dominguez in their bullpen for Estevez, giving them a closer that can lock down games when it matters most in October. Teams can always use more relievers, especially those with World Series aspirations, so the Phillies could still add another arm, but Estevez represents the big upgrade they desperately needed at this deadline.
Philly has been rumored to be in the market for starting pitching help as well, as both Taijuan Walker and Spencer Turnbull are on the Injured List.
The Return the Angels Got Back in the Deal
In exchange for their closer, the Angels receive Phillies top pitching prospects George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri. Klassen pitched to a 0.71 ERA in Low-A, and was promoted to High-A, where he has pitched to a 4.22 ERA across his first five starts at the level.
The 22-year-old was the drafted in the sixth round by the Phillies last year.
Meanwhile, Aldegheri has reached Double-A, where he has made just two starts so far this season. Prior to his promotion, the 22-year-old left-hander pitched to a 3.18 ERA in 13 starts in High-A.
Considering the fact that Estevez is a rental, to land two top-10 pitching prospects from the Phillies farm system, adding some arms into a system that could desperately use a lift.