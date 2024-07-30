Did the White Sox Get a Good Enough Trade Return for Erick Fedde?

Prior to the trade deadline, the Chicago White Sox were viewed as one of the top sellers, with Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. headlining a long list of pieces they had on the market. While trading Crochet and Robert has proven to be difficult for a variety of reasons, the one piece we always knew would move was Erick Fedde.

The 31-year-old has been one of the best value signings in baseball from this offseason, inked to a two-year, $15 million contract. Fedde has been one of the most consistent starters in baseball this year, and at only $7.5 million per season, represents a steal when most starting pitchers are getting closer to double that on the open market.

Fedde had a long list of suitors for his services, but it was unclear how much prospect capital he could really extract considering his lack of track record beyond this season. In the end, Fedde ended up being involved in a complicated three-team deal, making it much harder to figure out exactly what his value was.

A Three-Team Trade with the Dodgers and Cardinals

The Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and St. Louis Cardinals struck the big deal of the day on the eve of the trade deadline, which involved seven players with three young ones heading back to Chicago.