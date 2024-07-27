The Orioles Are Getting Right To Work at the Trade Deadline

The Orioles add a reliever in Seranthony Domínguez who has been decent the last couple of seasons.

He had a 3.39 ERA over 101 innings in 2022-23. This season, the ERA has ballooned to 4.75 in 36 innings. Despite the ERA, there are certainly some reasons to like Domínguez in this Orioles bullpen.

The first reason is his 3.25 xERA and 3.48 SIERA. Both of those more predictive statistics indicate that he should be due for some positive regression.

Part of the issue for Domínguez is his proneness to the long ball. Among 187 pitchers with 30 or more innings out of the bullpen this year, he has the 22nd-worst HR/9 rate (1.50).

Another reason to like Dominguez is he has the 34th-best hard-hit rate among that same crop of relievers. At just 32%, he is very resistant to hard contact, which is reflected in his xERA and SIERA.

The flip side of that is his abysmal groundball rate. At just 37.3%, a lot of the contact he gives up is in the air. That results in him also having the 22nd-worst barrel rate due to consistently giving up fly balls despite limiting hard contact.