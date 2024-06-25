The Baltimore Orioles are the Most Interesting Team at the Deadline

A lot has changed in Baltimore over the past two seasons. Moving the left field wall back, new ownership, and going from Rougned Odor at second to a logjam keeping prospects in Triple-A. After finishing fourth in 2022, the O’s are battling for first place with the Yankees.

This season is by far the best opportunity Baltimore has had in years. A blend of young All-Star caliber players and with a few savvy vets has lead the Orioles to a position they have not been in quiet some time – buyers.

With the July 30th deadline roughly a month away, General Manager Mike Elias has a plethora of options and routes to help solidify this team for a postseason run.

After injuries to Kyle Bradish, John Means, Dean Kremer, and Tyler Wells, rotation help headlines the list of needs. Outfielders Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays (more on them later) have severely underwhelmed. Yes, Baltimore has outfield prospects and rookies but how much do you trust rolling into October with a bunch of rookies and unproven players?