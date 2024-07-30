Was Yusei Kikuchi the Missing Piece for the Houston Astros?

It’s safe to say that 2024 has not been kind to the Houston Astros. Even some of their hitters have had poor luck with injuries. Superstar OF Kyle Tucker has played in just 60 games this season due to a shin contusion. This injury halted his incredible start to the season that saw him accumulate 3.2 fWAR in just 262 plate appearances.

The Astros rotation ranks 18th in the league in ERA and 23rd in fWAR. If Houston is to finish 2024 outside of the top 20 in SP fWAR among the league, it would be the first time they’ve done so since 2013. They went 51-111 that year.

What Does Yusei Kikuchi Bring to the Table in Houston?

Yusei Kikuchi joins Houston as a 33-year-old lefty who has posted a 4.46 ERA across 541 innings in the last 4 seasons. In that time, he’s been worth 5.2 fWAR.

In 2024 to this point, Kikuchi has posted a 4.75 ERA, a sizeable step back from his 3.86 ERA in 2023. Astros fans might not be over the moon about this acquisition but there is far more than what meets the eye when it comes to this veteran lefty.

Kikuchi has been a four-pitch-mix arm since abandoning his cutter last season. He leans heavily upon a four-seam fastball that gets above-average induced vertical break and comes from a low-release slot. Kikuchi also manages to get elite extension despite being just 6 ft tall. The low release point and the above-average extension allow for this pitch to play up.

He leans heavily upon the fastball, throwing it nearly 50% of the time. It’s a great pitch by Stuff+ and other models, but it’s the pitch causing him the most damage and getting the least swinging strikes.