Mariners Make Their Move, Acquire Randy Arozarena

The timing of this moves sticks out for two reasons. First, the Mariners are showing they are not going to use injuries as an excuse to not be aggressive. Adding a lesser name or skating by would have been a more “Mariners” route in the past, but not any more. Second, another big move is likely coming. Getting the first deal out of the way earlier while not moving the bigger named prospects allows the Mariners to time to focus on an additional move with plenty of ammo to do so. Even when healthy, Seattle needed more than just one bat.

The Rays Return

The Rays moving Arozarena could be seen from a mile away. Even with two more years of control, his $8 million price tag was only going up and Tampa tends to cash in around that mark in control. The return did not include a flashy name like I’m sure Rays fans would have hoped, but we have seen them turn these trades into gold.

Aidan Smith, 20, is an outfielder who was selected in the 4th round in 2023. In his first full season in Single-A Smith has slashed .284/.402/.872 with nine home runs and 28 stolen bases. He was an honorable mention on Just Baseball’s Top 15 Mariners prospects

Crushed. Aidan Smith blasts his 9th home run. pic.twitter.com/i9TykBeNuA — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) July 11, 2024

Brody Hopkins, 22, is a pitcher who also came from the 2023 draft, selected in the sixth round. The 6-foot-4 righty has 95 strikeouts across 83.2 innings in Single-A with a 2.90 ERA. A mid 90s fastball paired with a slider has lead to not only strikeouts, but a 58.6% groundball rate .

Brody Hopkins (acquired by Tampa Bay) is a 22-year-old righty who wields a deep arsenal, including a mid 90s fastball with 15" iVB from a 5 ft release. His slider is a very effective pitch against RHH, and his curveball has had great results



Sounds like a perfect arm for Tampa https://t.co/SLo283EYGc pic.twitter.com/L44ERIw85t — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) July 26, 2024

What’s Next for Seattle?

I really like this move for the Mariners. Corner outfield ahs been a struggle for them on and off for a few seasons and the eventual pair of Julio with Randy will be electric. Years of control but not a contract that marries the Mariners to Arozarena provides them with flexibility. The timing helps, too.

Dipoto can now shift his focus to the infield. How comfortable are you with Tyler Locklear, Josh Rojas, Dylan Moore, and Jorge Polanco taking large chunks of at bats? If the Reds are willing to move Jonathan India, a deal could be made. The Reds and Mariners have been dance partners in the past, and the music just started to play again.