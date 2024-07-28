Blue Jays Trade Danny Jansen to Division Rival Boston Red Sox

Blue Jays trade a fan favourite in Jansen

Jansen is currently touting a .212/.303/.369 slash line with 13 doubles, six home runs, and 18 RBIs to the tune of a .671 OPS through 198 at-bats.

The Wisconsin-raised backstop started the season on the IL after breaking a bone in his wrist during Spring Training and through April and May, he was one of the top players on the Jays’ roster – .905 OPS and a .304 BABIP while collecting five of his six home runs during this span.

Since the calendar has flipped over into June, the right-handed batter has seen a dramatic shift in the wrong direction. Through 112 plate appearances, Jansen has authored a .134/.232/.196 slash line with 14 strikeouts compared to 11 walks while collecting 5 RBIs. His .428 OPS is one of the lowest during the sample size and he has authored a .162 BABIP as the catcher has struggled to find holes and gaps to sneak the ball through.

Fielding-wise, Jansen has been as steady as ever -ranking in the 98th percentile in blocks above average and has garnered the praise of the Blue Jays pitching staff for his work behind the plate, most notably Kevin Gausman.

“He’s been here for a long time. He’s been a staple in this lineup, in this stadium, on this field, behind that plate. We’re going to miss him… He’s a hell of a person, a hell of a baseball player… I wish him nothing but the best.”

OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired INF Cutter Coffey, INF Eddinson Paulino, and RHP Gilberto Batista from the Red Sox in exchange for C Danny Jansen.



Welcome to our #BlueJays family! pic.twitter.com/pVbWJNkA7P — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 27, 2024

Heading to the Toronto farm system is a trio of prospects and the first pitcher the Blue Jays have acquired over the past few days.