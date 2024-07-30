Frankie Montas Trade Was a Win-Win for Two NL Central Rivals

The Reds made their first significant move of the deadline late on Monday night. After acquiring Ty France, who was placed on waivers from Seattle, the Reds traded starter Frankie Montas to the Milwaukee Brewers for outfielder Joey Wiemer and pitcher Jakob Junis.

A move like this is a bit of a buy and sell. The Reds move off of Montas, 5.01 ERA across 19 starts, while getting back two players who can immediately factor in. Montas has a mutual option for 2025 set at $20 million that the Reds were not interested in picking up. Moving him made sense as his production was medicore, just like the Reds playoff chances.

Did the Reds get a good return for Frankie Montas?

The return coming to Cincinnati was honestly better than I would have guessed. Outfielder Joey Wiemer, Just Baseball’s No. 95 prospect in 2021, struggled with Milwaukee in 2023 before landing back in the minors the majority of this season. In Triple-A he slashed .242/.387/.358 with three home runs in 53 games.

He’ll put together some rough at-bats at times leading to an above average strikeout rate, but does have some tools. The power has not developed like some projected from his prospect days but he has speed and is a very good defender in the corner outfield, while also being able to play center. Another possible platoon option. The 25-year-old former Cincinnati Bearcat will get a fresh start in a comfortable city.