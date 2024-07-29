Erick Fedde Trade Turns Into a Fascinating Three-Team Deal

Fedde was a former top prospect in Washington but never put things together in his first handful of MLB seasons. He adjusted his arsenal entirely in Korea making a sweeper and changeup key parts of his mix, paired with two fastballs, cutter and sinker. He has posted a 3.11 ERA with 108 strikeouts across 121.2 innings in Chicago.

Erick Fedde's 7th and 8th Ks. pic.twitter.com/BZyAs87PD5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 28, 2024

Reliability was a need for an inconsistent Cardinals rotation and Fedde has been just that all season in Chicago. He has made every start and logged solid innings nearly ever time he took the ball in Chicago. Fedde is under contract next year for $7.5 million, which helps the Cardinals for the future as well.

Pham is a depth add in the form of a reunion for the Cardinals as he began his career in St. Louis. Some of the Cardinals expected outfielders have underperformed severely this season and Pham will provide a versatile bat and veteran presence to the club.

He has posted a .710 OPS while playing center and right field for the White Sox after signing with the team in April due to injuries and lack of outfield depth on the roster. He is not the best version of himself at this point, but is a capable outfielder and provides solid at-bat.

Attaining a much-needed starter without having to trade any prospects is a big win for the Cardinals as Edman’s time with St. Louis was seemingly coming to an end in the near future one way or another. This feels like a win for the Cardinals to get two veterans without moving any prospects.

The Dodgers Side of the Trade

The Dodgers are surely not done just yet but they had a need for another bat and particularly a versatile one that can fill a variety of roles depending on injuries and needs of the roster. Tommy Edman fits that role perfectly, despite missing this whole season so far.