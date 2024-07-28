The Tampa Bay Rays Continue To Go All Out on the Sellers Market

All statistics used in this article were taken prior to games on July 28.

The Rays Send Jason Adam to the Padres

What Adam brings to San Diego and how he fits with them

Jason Adam has been a staple in the back-end of Tampa Bay’s bullpen since arriving in 2022.

The right hander is in the midst of what very well could be another sub-3.00 ERA season out of the ‘pen, as he currently 2.49 ERA across 47.0 innings in 2024.

Year GP IP ERA WHIP SV K/9 BB/9 FIP fWAR 2022 67 63.1 1.56 0.76 8 10.66 2.42 2.86 1.3 2023 56 54.1 2.98 1.01 12 11.43 3.31 3.99 0.4 2024 47 47.0 2.49 0.89 4 9.57 3.06 3.34 0.6 Jason Adam Pitching Statistics as a Tampa Bay Ray (2022-2024) as of July 28, as per Fangraphs.

Adam has paired that with an impressive 0.89 WHIP and a .206 BABIP, both ranking within the top 15 among qualified relievers, according to Fangraphs.

He also possesses a real knack for getting batters to miss his stuff, as he ranks in the 73rd percentile in chase rate (30.7%) and the 96th percentile in whiff rate (35.2%), according to Baseball Savant. This has lead to Adam striking out batters at a 27.8% clip, good enough to land him in the 83rd percentile of pitchers.

AJ Preller is at it again pic.twitter.com/qwhDoUMyAC — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 28, 2024

He will add much needed depth to the back-end of the Padres bullpen as he should slot into a set-up role alongside Jeremiah Estrada and Adrian Morejon for closer Robert Suarez.