Best Trade Fits for Orioles’ Cedric Mullins at the Deadline

Right fielder Anthony Santander may be in a contract year, but Baltimore has a pair of productive outfielders in their mid-20s in Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad. Austin Hays — who hit 54 home runs between 2021 and 2023 — is also under team control through 2025.

The Orioles, without a doubt, have a surplus of outfield and position-playing talent. So while it would be unconventional, it wasn’t shocking to hear ESPN’s Jeff Passan report this week that the Orioles are willing to consider trade offers for Mullins, in addition to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle.

As the Orioles try to chase a World Series in 2024, it’s clear they need at least one more starting pitcher behind Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez.

When you consider Burnes is a free agent after this season and Kyle Bradish could miss most or all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery, it would make sense for Baltimore to acquire a controllable starter, which typically costs a pretty penny.

Mullins can’t become a free agent until after 2025, so any acquiring team would be landing him for two pennant runs. Whether it’s directly for a starting pitcher, or in a separate trade to help replenish what is given up in another deal, you can at least understand why the Orioles would ponder trading Mullins.

With that in mind, here are four potential landing spots for the 29-year-old outfielder.