Could the Dodgers Swing a Two-Star Blockbuster Like 2021?

No team entered the 2024 season with higher expectations than the Los Angeles Dodgers. And all eyes will once again be on the franchise this July as they gear up to be big buyers at the trade deadline.

But while their championship aspirations are well-documented, what we don’t know is how aggressively the Dodgers will approach the upcoming deadline. But perhaps their own (bold) strategy from 2021 can serve as a blueprint for the 2024 squad.

Let’s reflect on a blockbuster trade that shook the baseball world and whether Los Angeles is primed to pull off something similar this season.

A brief retrospective on the Dodgers’ trade for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in 2021

The date was July 30. The two teams involved were the Dodgers and Washington Nationals.