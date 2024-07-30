Braves Reunite With Soler, Jackson From 2021 World Series Team

A move flashed across the ticker late in the night on July 29. The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants both made their first deals of the trade deadline season. The Giants sent OF/DH Jorge Soler and RHP Luke Jackson to Atlanta in exchange for LHP Tyler Matzek and INF Sabin Ceballos.

In 2021, the Atlanta Braves made a number of moves that would prove to be crucial in their eventual winning of the World Series. One of those moves was trading for Jorge Soler. Now, for the second time, Soler heads to Atlanta via trade, this time alongside long-time former Brave Luke Jackson.

This year’s Braves squad has struggled to match the level of offensive production they had enjoyed over the past several seasons. Soler will slot into a corner outfield spot to take at-bats away from Eddie Rosario, Roman Laureano, and Adam Duvall, all of whom have struggled at the plate this season.

In return, the struggling Giants, who currently sit in fourth place in the NL West, were able to dump a good amount of payroll in the hopes of being able to spend big once again in free agency this offseason.