Yankees Land Jazz Chisholm Jr. from Marlins for Three Prospects
The New York Yankees have added a much-needed bat to lengthen their lineup, trading three prospects for Marlins star Jazz Chisolm Jr.
The New York Yankees have completed a major deal with the Miami Marlins, netting IF/OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. just days before the July 30 trade deadline.
Still only 26, Chisholm is hitting .249 with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .730 OPS this season, production that will surely help to lengthen a lineup that’s relatively thin after superstars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.
Defensively, Chisholm could see time for Aaron Boone in a variety of positions. He’s played center field since the start of the 2023 season, so he could see time there. If the Yankees plan to continue playing Judge primarily in center field, Chisholm Jr. might be a better option in left field than Alex Verdugo.
Of course, Chisholm’s natural position is second base, and he could shift there in 2025 if Gleyber Torres leaves in free agency in the offseason. Right now, though, it would be interesting to see if Chisholm can play a passable third base, because production from that position is a major need.
Chisholm — who was an All-Star in 2022 — is under team control through the 2026 season. So if all goes well, he will spend multiple years in pinstripes.
Meanwhile, Peter Bendix, Miami’s first-year president of baseball operations, got back a three-player package of young talent as he tries to rebuild the team in his image.
Alden González of ESPN was the first to report that catcher Agustín Ramírez is headed to the Fish in the trade. The 22-year-old was hitting .269 with 20 home runs, 69 RBIs and an .862 OPS between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Prior to the season, Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton ranked Ramírez as the No. 11 prospect in the Yankees system.
Christina De Nicola of MLB.com says that 19-year-old middle infielder Jared Serna is also part of the package of players going back to the Marlins for Chisholm. Just 5-foot-7, Serna has 13 home runs, 58 RBIs and 40 walks for High-A Hudson Valley this season.
The third and final prospect that the Marlins acquired in the trade is INF/OF Abrahan Ramirez, per González. Ramirez is a 19-year-old who posted a .348 batting average and .960 OPS in 49 games in the Florida Complex League this year.