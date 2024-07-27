Yankees Land Jazz Chisholm Jr. from Marlins for Three Prospects

The New York Yankees have completed a major deal with the Miami Marlins, netting IF/OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. just days before the July 30 trade deadline.

Still only 26, Chisholm is hitting .249 with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs and a .730 OPS this season, production that will surely help to lengthen a lineup that’s relatively thin after superstars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

Defensively, Chisholm could see time for Aaron Boone in a variety of positions. He’s played center field since the start of the 2023 season, so he could see time there. If the Yankees plan to continue playing Judge primarily in center field, Chisholm Jr. might be a better option in left field than Alex Verdugo.

Of course, Chisholm’s natural position is second base, and he could shift there in 2025 if Gleyber Torres leaves in free agency in the offseason. Right now, though, it would be interesting to see if Chisholm can play a passable third base, because production from that position is a major need.