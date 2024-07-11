Walter Pennington and His Weird, Wild Week with the Royals

However, the 26-year-old southpaw quickly learned that only so much magic can stand up to the business of baseball. After having pitched for Triple-A Omaha on Thursday night and the Royals on Friday night, Pennington was optioned back to Triple-A before Saturday’s game to make room for fellow reliever Kris Bubic, who had reached the limit of his time on the injured list.

With Pennington, the move wasn’t about performance, but rather a numbers crunch.

“We feel really good about where he (Pennington) is at and what he’s done in the minor leagues and what he was able to do last night was a great experience,” Quatraro told reporters on Saturday inside the visitor’s dugout. “He’s squarely in the mix to come back up but we had to make a decision and make that move for today.”

For Pennington, the move was a mixed blessing. While he had been sent back down, the timing came with the team still in Colorado, allowing him to spend the next couple of days with his family and take in the highs and lows of what had happened.

“I think one thing is just remain grateful for the opportunity. Expect great things but also just be grateful for where you’re at,” Pennington said about his outlook over the weekend. “That’s been a big help of staying where my feet are.

“I was just grateful for my debut and for it to be in Colorado. It was just perfect.”