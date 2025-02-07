Will 2025 Be One Final Ride for Pete Alonso on the Mets?

Three weeks ago, it was reported that the New York Mets “expected Pete Alonso to sign elsewhere”, as free agent talks had broken down between the franchise and it’s homegrown All-Star.

That report came attached to the news that another fan-favorite Jesse Winker had agreed to return on a one-year, $7.5 million deal. Mets insider Andy Martino of SNY wrote the following in his story about Winker’s signing, as the beginning of “plan-B post-Alonso”.

“Similarly to how the Yankees pivoted after losing out on Juan Soto last month, the Mets are now at the finish line with Winker. They also expect to add a reliever, possibly a top one like Tanner Scott.”

The Mets gave the impression they were done with Pete, letting him test the market to try to find an offer better than the one that he turned down. Winker was step one to their plans beyond Alonso, step two was signing relievers A.J. Minter to a two-year, $22 million deal, and Ryne Stanek to a one-year, $4.5 million deal.