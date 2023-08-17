Triston Casas Is Proving He’s Part of the Red Sox’s Future Core

In a recent interview with FanGraphs, Casas talked in depth about his approach to hitting. He views it as a science as opposed to an art.

“There are numbers involved that can help you, and if you know how to use them accurately, they can pretty much give you a formula for how to have the most success at the plate,” Casas said.

He goes on to elaborate on how these numbers and formulas have helped him form his approaches against different types of pitches. Having a good understanding of how to attack pitches can obviously lead to more success at the plate. But something else Casas has done is make some tweaks to his swing.

Recently, he’s been seen taking batting practice with a bucket between his arms. Doing this has allowed his swing to be driven by his upper body rather than his hands. This led to a significant decrease in the number of groundballs he has hit.

In June, his groundball percentage was 41.3 percent. After debuting this tweaked swing in July, his groundball percentage dropped to 27.7 percent. This has allowed him to utilize more of his power, which has been showcased in his recent home runs.

In addition to advanced numbers and solid mechanics, Casas has turned to teammate Rafael Devers. Casas and Devers have a lot of similarities. Devers also came up with the Sox at a young age and despite showing a lot of promise, faced some struggles at the start of his career.