Will Todd Helton Put Coors Field Question to Rest for Hall of Fame?

If some of the leading Baseball Hall of Fame prognosticators are to be believed, this is the last voting cycle that former Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton will need to ensure his enshrinement in Cooperstown. In his sixth season on the Hall of Fame ballot, Helton earned 72.2 percent of the vote last year. With 75 percent needed to reach Cooperstown and early voting certainly trending in the right way, Helton seems to be bound for baseball immortality in the coming weeks.

However, with Helton comes the question of Coors Field and how the eye-popping numbers he produced in his 17 years with the Rockies (the only team he ever represented) were impacted by altitude. It’s a stigma that every Colorado player has had to endure when the worthiness of his Hall of Fame induction has been raised. Larry Walker finally broke through those questions on his 10th and final vote, and Helton seems to be on a quicker path than his former teammate.

The stigma of altitude was once again put in the forefront for baseball fans on Monday when well-known MLB writer and insider Jon Heyman released his ballot, leaving Helton off it. In Heyman’s words, “Nothing against overheated Coors Field, but the bulk numbers aren’t quite there for a first baseman in that atmosphere.”

It’s clear that Heyman may be looking at Helton not reaching the 400-homer mark (finishing his career with 383) and other metrics, but when “overheated” and “atmosphere” are used when rejecting a player, it’s clear that playing baseball at a mile high influences this voter and very likely others.