Behind the Scenes in Cooperstown: Todd Helton’s Moment with Tony Gwynn

Helton, however, paused a little longer when he turned the corner and saw a display case that held a jersey worn by Gwynn.

As part of his official @baseballhall tour on Thursday, #Rockies Todd Helton stopped for a long moment when he saw #Padres Tony Gwynn's jersey on display. I talked to him about that moment and more for an article coming soon on @JustBB_Media pic.twitter.com/offNjZ6n8e — Kevin Henry (@kgh23) January 26, 2024

It is clear talking to Helton the enormity of the impact that Gwynn, who passed away in 2014, had on the trajectory of his career. It’s also clear just how much Gwynn’s friendship and hitting advice meant to Helton on a personal and professional level.

“I wish Tony was still here. I really enjoyed talking to him,” Helton told me after the tour.

There is a bond that baseball players share, not only because of what they experience together on the field but also the lessons that they can teach each other to improve their craft. For Helton, the next discussion on hitting with a current Hall of Famer involves a chat he hopes to have with Edgar Martinez who, like Gwynn and Helton, spent all of his 18 MLB seasons with one team, the Seattle Mariners.

“I loved his approach,” Helton said of Martinez. “I wouldn’t really talk swing with him. I’d love to talk mental approach. He was never off balance. The pitchers are always trying to get you off balance, so that’s something I’d like to talk to him about.”

Gwynn predicted in 2011 that Helton would be a Hall of Famer, saying in an interview, “[Helton is] going to be that guy that I was for the Padres for the Rockies — that, when it’s all said and done, people are going to look back and say that Todd Helton was really one of the first guys who played his whole career here and established himself as a Rockie.”