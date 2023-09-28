Farewell, Miguel: Top Moments of Cabrera’s Hall of Fame Career

It got even better for Cabrera, and the Marlins, later in the year.

Go-Ahead Single – 2003 NLDS Game 4

Cabrera waited a whole three-and-a-half months for his first postseason trip. The Marlins won 91 and secured the lone NL Wild Card spot, matched up with the San Francisco Giants in the opening round. Florida advanced as Iván Rodríguez held onto left fielder Jeff Conine’s throw on a home-plate collision with J.T. Snow for the final out, but it was the rookie who gave them the chance to protect a lead. Cabrera had been hitless in nine at-bats before going 4-for-5 and driving in three runs, including a go-ahead two-RBI single with two outs in the eighth.

First Postseason Home Run – 2003 NLCS Game 4

Cabrera upgraded his contributions in the opener at Wrigley Field. The Cubs took a 4-0 lead in the first, only to have the Marlins respond with five runs and three homers in the third. After Rodriguez went deep, he was shortly followed by a solo blast from the second-youngest player to hit a home run in postseason history. The Marlins held on to win, 9-8, and thanks to contributions on (and off) the field, defeated the Cubs in seven games.

Classic Home Run off Clemens – 2003 World Series Game 4

Very little had rattled the 20-year-old Cabrera up to this point. So homering off the seven-time Cy Young Award winner came as little surprise when it happened.

Roger Clemens tried to intimidate Miguel Cabrera but Miggy was built different pic.twitter.com/Lm00WGdjSc — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) February 13, 2023

It was also a home run when the Marlins really needed one. Down in the series 2-1, Cabrera fouled off a couple of offerings from a pitcher more than twice his age, then sent one to the opposite field with a man on. That long ball got the evening started for Florida. It ended with the Marlins winning in extra innings. They won the next two after that to take their second title.

Intentional Walk? Miggy’d Rather Take a Single – June 22, 2006

There was actually a time when a pitcher had to throw four balls before an intentional walk was granted. Without that rule, we’d never have this brilliance.