Will Matt Olson Return to MVP Form for the Braves in 2025?

Who Is Matt Olson?

Matt Olson hails from Lilburn, GA, a suburb of Atlanta. After breaking multiple Parkview High School and Gwinnett County records, some previously held by former major leaguer Jeff Francoeur, he decided to forgo his college commitment to Vanderbilt when he was selected in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics.

After nearly five seasons in the minor leagues, Olson was called up to the big leagues in 2016. During his six seasons with Oakland, he posted a career slash line of .252/.348/.511, an .859 OPS, and hit 142 home runs. This includes an All-Star appearance and winning two Gold Glove awards.

The slugger was a key contributor to the brief successes the Oakland Athletics had in the late 2010s.

The Braves, meanwhile, had their own franchise first baseman in Freddie Freeman. However, after winning the World Series in 2021, Atlanta and Freeman were unable to agree on a contract (still a sore subject for Braves fans).

Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos acted quickly to secure the team’s future at first base. On March 14, 2022, Atlanta acquired Matt Olson from the Athletics and promptly signed him to a long-term extension, bringing him back home.

Since becoming a Brave, Olson has accumulated impressive stats: 468 hits, 117 home runs, 340 RBIs, and an .862 OPS. Arguably the most important stat of them all is the fact that he has yet to miss a single game. Yes, you read that correctly. Matt Olson has played in every single game for the Atlanta Braves since 2022. That kind of durability is invaluable.