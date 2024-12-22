What the Josh Naylor Trade Means for Both Sides

But this deal marks more than simply a transaction of a couple of names and a pick, this deal symbolizes the embracing of new eras for each franchise.

The First Base Torch in Arizona is Passed On Once Again

Naylor Has a Big Shoes to Fill

Christian Walker took over the first base role for Arizona in 2019, after the departure of then six-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt when he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals that offseason.

Walker not only held his own at first for the D-Backs, where he won three Gold Gloves, but he also created his own legacy with the franchise. Walker posted an OPS of .800 or better in four of his six years as a starter and played a huge role in the team’s World Series run in 2023.

But after his contract expired this offseason, it seemed like a tall task for Arizona to re-sign him given their lack of postseason revenues in 2024 and how they’ve been financially handcuffed with the Jordan Montgomery contract in 2025, after he exercised his player option.

So after Walker took his talents to Houston, signing a three-year contract with the Astros on Friday, it didn’t take long for the Diamondbacks to find their heir-apparent to the franchise’s first base throne in Josh Naylor.

After a 2023 season in which he broke out with a .308 AVG, .842 OPS, 17 HR and 97 RBI in 495 plate appearances, Naylor followed things up with his first career All-Star campaign in 2024.