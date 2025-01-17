St. Louis Cardinals Have A Lot to Sell for a Rebuilding Team

All indications are pointing toward some variation of a rebuild or retool. According to Bet MGM, the Cardinals are projected to finish (tied) with the lowest win total in the NL Central with the over/under set at 76.5. That number will likely shift if more players are moved to stack the prospect pool.

Although Goldschmidt is gone, the Cardinals have not moved their other key pieces and the clock is ticking. Are they trying to complete, in some fashion, or are they focusing on the future?

Spring training is right around the corner and all of their trade assets are still on the team.

Position Players Who Could Be on the Trade Block

I know the Cardinals are new to this rebuilding thing but someone should tell them an important step is trading away some assets. Once the last few remaining impact-free agents are signed, the trade market could have a quick run.

Sure, that sounds good in theory. Wait until teams fill a few holes and trade with the desperate ones, but it rarely is that easy.

Nolan Arenado

We know the Arenado situation. A declined trade to the Astros is looking like a poor decision, but he has every right to do what he did.