MLB Power Rankings 2023: The Stretch Run Update

The MLB regular season will soon come to a close, and plenty is still at stake for the final weeks of the schedule. The AL East is a two-horse race, while the AL West could go three different ways. Even the AL Central isn’t wholly decided just yet.

On the Senior Circuit, the Braves and Dodgers have things wrapped up, but the Cubs are giving the Brewers some trouble in the NL Central.

Meanwhile, the Wild Card races could come down to the wire in both leagues. In the AL, one of the Astros, Rangers, Mariners, or Blue Jays will be left out of the postseason picture. Meanwhile, six teams are competing for three spots in the NL race.

With so much to play for, this September figures to be a great month of baseball. Thus, it’s the perfect time for one last update to the 2023 MLB power rankings. Here we go.