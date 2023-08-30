Justin Verlander Has Made the Houston Astros the Team To Beat

The impact that Justin Verlander has had since rejoining the Houston Astros cannot be understated. The reigning World Series champions find themselves within striking distance of their divisional foes the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners atop the American League West, and have all but guaranteed themselves a spot in October.

Since his return to Houston, Verlander has been nothing short of spectacular. He has only allowed nine earned runs over 29 dominant innings for an impressive 2.79 earned run average. He has allowed just two home runs (and none since August 11th), while racking up 29 strikeouts.

His only loss over this stretch was a quality start against the Yankees that the Astros lost 3-1. This was his first start back with Houston. He has won his last four starts since.

Opponents are hitting just .252 against Verlander since the trade, with a .315 on base percentage and a woeful .383 slugging percentage. The advanced metrics suggest that this is not a fluke, as his opponents wOBA is just .306. In high-leverage situations Verlander has been even better, holding opponents to a stunning .111 average and .148 slugging percentage.