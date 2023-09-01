The Phillies Are Pulling Ahead in the Wild Card Race

Last season, the Philadelphia Phillies made the playoffs by the skin of their teeth.

If the Phillies had lost just one more game, and the Brewers had one additional victory, Philadelphia would have been left on the outside looking in. Indeed, if it weren’t for a mid-June, pinch-hit, ninth-inning home run that rookie Matt Vierling sent into the seats against a fearsome Josh Hader, the Phillies might never have gotten the chance to go on their Cinderella run to the NL pennant.

Things are looking different this time around.

As the calendar flips to September, the Phillies are 5.5 games up in the Wild Card standings. They sit 3.0 games ahead of the Cubs in the second spot and 4.5 games up on the Giants in third. The remaining contending clubs – the Diamondbacks, the Reds, and the Marlins – sit 5.5, 6.0, and 7.5 games back, respectively.