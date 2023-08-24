The Washington Nationals Deserve Your Full Attention

Now, let’s make one thing clear: The Nationals aren’t actually the best (or even the second-best) team in their division. They may have won seven of their last ten and 13 of their last 20, but they still have a negative run differential in both those spans. They have been outscored 196-182 in the second half. No NL club has given up more runs since the All-Star break.

Even so, the Nationals are playing better baseball than anyone expected. They are above .500 in their last 65 games; that’s just over half the season at this point. Their performance since the trade deadline is especially impressive, considering they gave up Candelario – their best hitter and their most valuable defensive player.

Entering the season, most sources saw the Nationals as something of a joke. ESPN, FanGraphs, The Athletic, and Baseball America all ranked the Nationals dead last in their preseason power rankings, as did I here at Just Baseball. More than 100 losses seemed well within the realm of possibility.

With one of the weakest rosters in baseball, the Washington Nationals are squarely in a rebuild and could lose over 100 games again in 2023.



Our @Spencertsports previews the long season ahead: https://t.co/v9i0Lb86o4 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) March 22, 2023

Five months later, no one would argue the Nationals have turned into a “good” baseball team. However, they have significantly outperformed preseason expectations. Right now, they’re on pace to lose only 88 games. That won’t get them anywhere close to the playoffs, but there’s a big difference between 88 losses and 100.

Think about it like this: Washington has outperformed expectations about as much as the Texas Rangers. Yet one of those teams has gotten a lot more media coverage than the other…

The Nationals are tied with the Tigers for 24th in winning percentage, and they’re within three games of the Mets, Guardians, Padres, and Angels. They’re a little worse off by run differential (14th in the NL, 25th in baseball), but still, they’re closer to teams like the Pirates, Cardinals, and Marlins than they are to the Royals, Rockies, and Athletics.