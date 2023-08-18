The Atlanta Braves Just Keep Getting Stronger

They started strong, winning six of their first seven and 14 of their first 18. And unlike other teams that burst out of the gate, they haven’t slowed down for even a minute. They’re 11-5 in August, and they’ve won eight of their last ten.

The Braves have the best record in baseball at home and on the road; against teams above .500 and teams below. They have the best wRC+ against right-handed and left-handed pitching; the highest OPS with the bases empty and with runners on. There’s nothing this team can’t do; no opponent they can’t destroy.

Like I said, the Atlanta Braves are the best team in baseball.

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 07: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with a signature Trey Young, Ice Trey celebration after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Truist Park on June 7, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Atlanta’s pitching staff has been decimated by injuries this season. Max Fried and Kyle Wright – both of whom earned Cy Young votes last season – have made a combined 13 starts. Fried finally came back in August after three months away, but there is still no timetable for Wright’s return.

Furthermore, several of Atlanta’s most important relievers have spent time on the injured list, including Raisel Iglesias, Collin McHugh, A.J. Minter, Lucas Luetge, Jesse Chavez, and Tyler Matzek. Yet even so, Braves pitchers rank sixth in the majors with a 3.82 ERA and fourth with 14.0 FanGraphs WAR.

Those numbers are great – and especially impressive given all the injuries – but still, it’s crystal clear that it’s Atlanta’s offense powering the team to the highest of heights. The Braves rank first in the game in home runs, RBI, and all three triple-slash categories. Their 124 wRC+ means their offense has been 24% better than league average; the next-best NL team is the Dodgers at 116.